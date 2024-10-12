Fantasy EFL: Our experts rate your Gameweek 10 teams

We received a fantastic response to our request to rate your Fantasy EFL Gameweek 10 teams. While we couldn’t analyse every submission, we’ve selected a few that caught our eye.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more insight and advice for Fantasy EFL managers in terms of key players, winning teams, strategy and more on the EFL website and on Fantasy Football Scout.

FPL_Cory – @StarboySaka08

This is a very appealing team. It is full of the more popular player selections in Gameweek 10 with Robbie McKenzie (D) the only real differential selection in this one. Opting for the 1-3-2-1 formation this week seems like a great approach with limited attacking players available. Furthermore, there are many League One and League Two defenders that have returned a significant amount of points this season, whereas the forward options are limited, even more so this week because of the Blank Gameweek.

The double-up of defensive Gillingham assets in goalkeeper Glenn Morris (G) and McKenzie could be a great move. The Gills have only conceded four goals all season and at home to a struggling Accrington Stanley side, it is difficult to see them dropping points or even conceding in this one. A clean sheet bonus (+5) could be crucial for this manager!

Alongside McKenzie are the two other popular League Two assets. Mickey Demetriou (D) is a no-brainer for Gameweek 10, with an incredible record so far this season, which has brought his points total to a staggering 84. Against the Rovers’ attacking threat, his defensive contributions could be endless. The same goes for Theo Vassell (D). However, the Bluebirds defender has a higher potential of a clean sheet with his side hosting bottom-of-the-league Morecambe, who have won no matches so far this season.

In the middle of the park, we have Notts County’s Daniel Crowley (M) alongside Peterborough United’s star man Kwame Poku (M). Both players have been crucial to their side’s success. Crowley has provided three goals (+18) and three assists (+9) for the Magpies, with two outstanding 17 and 18-point hauls. Crowley travels with his side to face newly-promoted Chesterfield, so it is an excellent opportunity for the midfielder to add more to his tally.

Similarly, Poku has also been pivotal at the top end of the pitch for The Posh. As it stands, he has scored six (+36) and provided one assist (+3). His side hosts Rotherham United in front of their home faithful and Poku will be brimming with confidence after securing another goal (+6) and assist (+3) last time out when his side beat Stevenage 2-1 in Gameweek 9. Therefore, we have no concerns with him being provided the armband!

Leading the line, this manager has opted for Bradford City’s Andy Cook (F). The talisman has scored twice (+10) in his previous three matches. Therefore, he should be full of confidence approaching Gameweek 10 and it is difficult to see him blanking with his side staring at an extremely winnable tie against Tranmere Rovers.

The club picks of Gillingham and Barrow seem very reliable. It is almost impossible to see either of these in-form sides dropping points against their opponents this weekend. Also, a great chance to secure the maximum of 18 points if both sides can secure a clean sheet and score 2+ goals.

Scout Suggestions: As we previously mentioned, this is an excellent-looking side at first glance. However, when you assess it further there are many popular picks and limited differentials selected. Therefore, bringing in a player with low ownership and high potential for Gameweek 10 could lead to enormous overall progress. Anthony O’Connor (D) for Harrogate Town could be a great defensive addition instead of Demetriou or Vassell. This way you include both popular and differential assets and increase your chance of making progress with an under-the-radar selection. Best of luck Cory!

Mattchu83 – @FPLGuy420

This manager has also opted for the 1-3-2-1 formation. The club picks align perfectly with the player selections, which suggests this manager is incredibly confident that both Gillingham and Barrow will secure convincing wins in Gameweek 10.

A double-up on Gills defensive assets of Max Clark (D) and Glenn Morris (G) is certainly justified when you look at their defensive record so far this season. Furthermore, doubling up on Barrow’s defensive assets could lead to huge returns. The Bluebirds face bottom-of-the-league Morecambe, who still have not won a match in this campaign. They have also only managed to score eight goals this season, so a clean sheet bonus (+5) could certainly be on the cards for both Theo Vassell (D) and Ben Jackson (D).

The two midfielders selected by this manager are Doncaster Rover’s Luke Molyneux (M) and Notts County’s Daniel Crowley (M). Both players could pose a serious threat in Gameweek 10, they have winnable matches and their performances displayed so far this season are more than enough to warrant them a place in most Fantasy EFL teams. Molyneux will be at home when his side host Crewe Alexandra. This will not be an easy opposition and they will need Molyneux to unlock his maximum potential so they can secure consecutive victories. Molyneux did go through a quiet period, but was back amongst the goals last week, when his side beat Grimsby Town 0-3 away from home.

The same goes for Crowley, who has also experienced a dip in his prolific form that he showed earlier in the season. However, with three goals (+18) and three assists (+9) already secured there is no question that he can pose an attacking threat, especially with his side taking on the newly-promoted Chesterfield.

Crowley’s teammate Alassana Jatta (F) is the man leading the line for this manager. This is certainly a bold move, with their talisman only selected by 1.3% of Fantasy EFL managers. He has secured four goals (+20) and two assists (+6) this season. The only concern with this pick is that he is not a regular starter for the Magpies. He did feature for the full 90 minutes last time out, but he has fierce competition from Jodi Jones (F) and David McGoldrick (F), therefore it is a tough one to call. However, if he does start then there is no doubt that he could play a pivotal role at the top end of the pitch, so taking the risk could pay off massively!

This manager has also opted for Gillingham and Barrow. Both sides are likely to secure all three points in Gameweek 10, which will gain them at least five points as a club pick in Fantasy EFL for a win. This could increase to nine for each club if they can score 2+ goals and secure a clean sheet. Their form this season implies that this is certainly doable. The only concern is that these club selections are extremely popular this week, so if shock results do happen, then you will have missed out on a chance to opt for a differential club pick!

Scout Suggestions: This is a really well-balanced team. It has a great mixture of differentials and popular Fantasy assets. However, the main concern with this one is the forward picks. If the attacking midfielders selected struggle to score then Jatta is the main threat in terms of goals. This could be a problem, especially if the Notts County forward does not play the full 90 minutes, which we have seen happen already this season. Bringing in a different attacking option who is more reliable could be beneficial. Our suggestion would be Bradford City’s talisman, Andy Cook (F).

All the best for Saturday!

Josh Jones – @EFLFANTASYJOSH

This side immediately catches the eye with the inclusion of differentials but also an alternative approach with the club picks, instead of the common Gillingham and Barrow selection. This manager has also opted for the 1-3-2-1 formation.

There is another double-up on Gillingham defenders, with Glenn Morris (G) and Max Clark (D) the two players being backed. Barrow’s Theo Vassell (D) is also selected again, which is certainly justified by his impressive performances that have led to him securing a staggering 75 points overall in Fantasy EFL.

The standout selection here is the final defender of Riley Harbottle (D), who is set to feature in one of only two League One matches this weekend. Harbottle has secured 40 points in Fantasy EFL and is backed by just 0.2% of managers, therefore if he can provide a substantial return this week, the progress potential is enormous. Having said this, not backing Mickey Demetriou (D) could be a serious issue, especially if the defender meets expectations and provides another double-digit performance on Saturday.

Making up the midfield is again the popular duo of Daniel Crowley (M) and Luke Molyneux (M). Both have demonstrated they are capable of scintillating displays. Crowley provided an 18-point haul in Gameweek 3 and Molyneux provided two 19-point hauls in Gameweeks 1 and 4. Molyneux seems to be back to his best, adding another goal to his tally in Gameweek 9 when his side breezed past Grimsby Town. If his inconsistency continues, of course, then he may not unlock the same level he managed last week. Certainly, this is something to consider when finalising your captaincy choice!

At the top end, we have another manager backing Bradford City’s Andy Cook (F). He is likely to play a pivotal role this week, with him approaching Gameweek 10 off the back of two goals scored in three matches. He will be full of confidence and eager to continue his impressive run in front of goal. A winnable tie for the Bantams against Tranmere Rovers plays perfectly into the hands of the flourishing forward. No doubt he will be heavily involved in this match.

The club picks in this one are really interesting. They correlate to the player selections and it has also made us question whether this manager has inside knowledge of AFC Wimbledon! They have opted to back The Dons against Crawley Town. It’s certainly an interesting choice, when there are many teams with potentially easier opposition. However, we like the differential club shout!

The second pick is Barrow. The Bluebirds have been flying this season and facing bottom-of-the-league Morecambe is a great chance for them to secure another victory. This manager has the chance of securing 18 points from the two home club picks and there is a high chance this could happen.

Scout Suggestions: Although it appears this manager is heavily backing AFC Wimbledon, not selecting Mickey Demetriou (D) could cause huge problems if he manages to meet expectations against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday. Bringing him in for Harbottle seems like the safest option here and means that the risk of dropping significantly in the overall rankings is reduced. Taking a gamble in Fantasy EFL is admired, but this seems too much of a risk for the Blank Gameweek.

The final decision lies with you, good luck Josh!



