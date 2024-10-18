Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 11: Top Picks for Friday

Double Gameweek 11 kicked-off on Thursday night in the EFL, as Exeter City beat Shrewsbury Town 2-0 away from home. Tonight, we have a double-header across the Championship and League Two. Here we have our top picks for Friday.

We have a promotion thriller under the lights at Elland Road, as Leeds United host top-of-the-table Sheffield United in the Championship. Both clubs have sights firmly set on promotion and are in the play-off race.

13th play 12th in League Two, as Newport County host Chesterfield at Rodney Parade.

Here, we go through the top picks for this match. Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

Leeds United vs Sheffield United

A Yorkshire derby welcomes back Championship football following the international break, and it (arguably) couldn’t be a more mouthwatering fixture. The Whites faithful will be hoping the atmosphere can drive their team over the line, following a dramatic 97th minute blunder from Illan Meslier (G) saw Leeds draw 2-2 at Sunderland. Whereas, the Blades are unbeaten under Chris Wilder this season, and haven’t conceded since mid-August. Nevertheless, Daniel Farke’s side are favourites to secure victory.

Following the Friday night thriller, Leeds host Watford, while Sheffield United travel to Middlesbrough.

Top Picks – Championship

Junior Firpo (D) – Leeds United

The 28-year-old has returned 30 points in his last four matches, registering one assist (+3) and one goal (+7) during that period. In nine appearances, the Dominican Republic international has kept five clean sheets (+25) and also scored three goals on international duty in October.

Harry Souttar (D) – Sheffield United

If you’re expecting another clean sheet for the Blades, look no further than Australia international Souttar. Averaing 7.3 points and only backed by 0.3%, Souttar has been sensational since joining on loan from Leicester City. The defender has been a stalwart in Chris Wilder’s back four, only blanking once this season. Last time out, he nailed nine points with four clearances (+1), two tackles (+1) and the clean sheet (+5) in their 2-0 win over Luton Town.

Wilfried Gnonto (F) – Leeds United

Gnonto has been excellent for the Whites the season, scoring two goals (+10) and providing four assists (+12) in nine appearances. Last time out, Gnonto secured nine points against Sunderland (A), providing two assists (+6), two key passes (+1) and 89 minutes (+2). If Leeds are to secure three points, Leeds’ number 29 will undoubtedly be involved in the goals.

Newport County vs Chesterfield

The Exiles are in mixed form heading into this clash, having won two of their last four matches, but have lost two on-the-spin. However, they return to Rodney Parade, where they’ve won four of their five home [league] matches. Elsewhere, the Spireites are unbeaten in five under Paul Cook, but have drawn four of those games.

Following this, Newport travel to face Gillingham, while Chesterfield host Colchester United in DGW11.

Top Picks – League Two

Aaron Wildig (M) – Newport County

Averaging 6.2 points this season, Wildig has been a standout in the middle-of-the-park for the Exiles. In 10 appearances, the midfielder has four goals (+24), totalling 62 points. Additionally, the club captain has made 10 interceptions (+20) and is yet to blank at home. Although the 32-year-old hasn’t returned in his last two matches, if Nelson Jardim’s side are to win, Wildig will certainly be involved.

James Berry (M) – Chesterfield

Berry has been excellent for Paul Cook this season, scoring five goals (+25) and two assists (+6) in 11 appearances, totalling 61 points for 1.2%. Although Berry has featured off the bench more recently, we expect him to start at least one match in DGW11 and could secure his third double-digit haul of the season across the two matches.

Will Grigg (F) – Chesterfield

EFL veteran Grigg has been in red-hot form following his 25-goal season in the National League. The 33-year-old has scored four goals (+20) and provided two assists (+6) in 10 appearances, totalling 46 points on Fantasy EFL. Notably, both of Grigg’s double-digit hauls totalling 25 points have come away from home. Across DGW11, if you’re looking for a differential forward at 3.4%, Grigg is a standout.



