Bukayo Saka is not part of the Arsenal squad that faces Bournemouth this evening – but Kai Havertz starts for the Gunners.

Saka misses out due to what his club call a “slight” hamstring injury which he picked up while playing for England last week.

Havertz shrugs off his own niggling knee issue to maintain his ever-present record in 2024/25.

Elsewhere, Jorginho and Gabriel Jesus drop to the bench.

In come Leandro Trossard, full debutant Mikel Merino and the injury-free Ben White.

Gabriel Martinelli and Oleksandr Zinchenko are fit enough to be on the bench but there is once again no Jurrien Timber.

As for the hosts, Andoni Iraola responds to the defeat to Leicester City by making three alterations.

Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara and Julian Araujo replace Justin Kluivert, Adam Smith and Ryan Christie, who are all among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Kepa, Kerkez, Cook, Senesi, Scott, Evanilson, Ouattara, Tavernier, Araujo, Semenyo, Zabarnyi.

Subs: Travers, Huijsen, Brooks, Christie, Adams, Smith, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Unal.

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Partey, Merino, Sterling, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Martinelli, Jesus, Kabia.

