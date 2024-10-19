787
787 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mookie
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    It's been a tough day for most, but especially for content creators. It's not easy to laugh your arse off all afternoon after doing Saka to Son seconds before deadline and now you have to put up a video where you keep a straight face. That is really hard work.
    The next few days won't get easier, as they have to find subtle ways to talk people into buying Son without giving away that it's only so they make a profit.
    So, please have some empathy and go to your local shepherd, watch the video, leave a like and subscribe.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Son is a rubbish pick IMO. Did well today, but otherwise out wide and ineffective. They got lucky.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        He wasn't too wide and it could have easily been a brace or even a hattie.

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Yea, he was better today. But I just cant see Son being an option this season. Goals coming from all over the place at Spurs. Personally I wouldn't want a double up, and not for whatever Son costs. Foden for me.

    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Good one

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Terrible week 4X1 points & 3X2 points, 10 from 7 give up.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      I have 12 from 9. Surprised I only have a 50% red arrow tbh, need Palmer to stay quiet tomorrow

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Got Haaland C, Lewis, Jackson & Trent left

  3. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    35 mins ago

    Saka to Palmer for a couple of weeks and make sure next couple of transfers allow another mid to be upgraded to get saka back and keep Palmer.

    That's the plan?

  4. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    35 mins ago

    Saliba & Semenyo (+few others) predicted drop in price tonight.

  5. JohannaAdams10
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which is better A or B?

    A) Nouri, Saka, Solanke
    B) TAA, Foden, Raul

    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A prolly

  6. Az
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    31 mins ago

    Loving the tin foil hat comments saying that some of us had leaks lol

    Wish I got them! I just fancied Foden with Wolves and Southampton and Saka was still a doubt going into the deadline… Scout had him not in the predicted line up!

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'm still looking for clarification if I should wear my tin foil hat with the shiny side on the inside or outside.

      1. No10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Yeah, love that !

      2. The Night Trunker.
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        If you are still using the thin "tin foil hat" and" conspiracy theorist" argument to counter the inquisitive humans, that like to engage more than one fluffy brain cell to understand the hard reality of political and scientific realities, then you already died, probably many fried brain moons agO.
        Shiny side up fwiw.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Inquisitive is good. Opinion over evidence, is not.

      3. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Regurgitating intelligence agency propaganda labels like a nicely indoctrinated subject designed to shut down critical thinking and exposure of deep state criminality....

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Satire?

        2. The Night Trunker.
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Great comment.

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            just now

            You too !

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      No regrets here. My first sub was Rogers and taking a hit to ditch Saka didn't look like a good idea.

    3. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Spudgun definitely had a leak. The gasman will be round to sort that one out.

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        He did protest too much after he did it...

      2. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        8 mins ago

        Spudgun!

        Comment bottomed

    4. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Foden might be benched yet!

      Many got bench jam anyway like Rogers, so not an issue. If I knew Saka was out, I would have just benched for Rogers I think.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Edit/ just to add. If I had to place a bet, I would say Andy LTFPL knew as did some others. In the final minute he quickly did Saka>Son. Coincidence? Not convinced personally.

        1. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          19 mins ago

          Clearly got a DM before deadline, like some others he's just too embarrassed to admit it.

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            17 mins ago

            I can time stamp it too. He went quiet, looked concerned and was typing to someone.

          2. fedolefan
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yeah, moving on someone like Saka who’s not been ruled out and whom you were considering a long term hold while having Semenyo on the bench is the giveaway. Pretty obvious he had intel.

        2. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QIus1BQ7Ho
          2:02:53

          1. fedolefan
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            lol, he’s says I’m going to keep him and then just panic transfers him out a few moments later. If you’ve watched Andy’s streams enough, you can tell.

    5. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      I wish i had foresight about Saliba getting a red card.

    6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      I wish I knew Spurs would have scored 4 and not even an assist between Solanke, Johnson and Porro who I have haha ….. but I’m in Blackpool, Barnsley won and I will worry about that tomorrow!!!! Youuuu Redddddsssss

    7. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hopefully Foden will be benched, regardless

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        just now

        yes!

  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    29 mins ago

    Hold Saka or switch to Son or Palmer?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not good entry point to Palmer now imo.

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        That was my initial thought though I kind of like the Newcastle game for him

  8. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Havertz to Jiminez, yes or no?

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      No.

    2. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I wouldn't overreact, they were rubbish but they are a good side when everyone's available.

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Im a fan of Haaland and the Cheapo's front line
      Although Welbz looks crocked abit.

  9. jack88
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Will palmer rise tonight?

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nope

    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tomorrow night

    3. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends how hot the girl he's with is

  10. jack88
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    If you have to sell one. Who?

    A. Saka
    B. Havertz

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Gun to head? B

  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Swear this happens so often in FPL! 😀

    @OfficialFPL
    Brennan Johnson was the most-transferred in player of the Gameweek

    He failed to repay his 626,944 new owners as he blanked for the first time since GW4

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have a theory on this. I noticed that whenever players say they will do well in FPL, they usually don't, they normally then proceed to have a terrible GW or lose their form. I think this is the same kind of thing. I think Johnson became aware he was getting popular, someone will have told him.

      I know it sounds ridiculous and I have no evidence to back this up, but just something I noticed over time.

