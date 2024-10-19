Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 11: Top Picks for Saturday

With Friday night’s double-header now concluded, we can turn our attention to today’s standout assets. Let’s dive into today’s EFL action and highlight the Top Picks for Saturday to watch, as well as players who could feature in your Double Gameweek 11 squads. The Double Gameweek always provides top-tier entertainment and this one should be no different!

On Saturday, we see Luton Town host their local rivals Watford in a mouthwatering clash. Elsewhere, in the Championship we have the big hitters of Burnley, Norwich City and WBA all featuring. The League One fixtures see fifth-place Lincoln City hosting the league leaders Birmingham City. Wigan Athletic are hoping to extend their current six-match unbeaten run when they face Cambridge United who currently sit rock-bottom of the League One table. League Two also provides some excellent fixtures with Bradford City hosting Gillingham.

Here we provide an overview of the ‘Top Picks’ across all of Saturday’s matches, segmented by each position and league.

TOP PICKS FOR SATURDAY – GOALKEEPERS

Sam Tickle- Wigan Athletic (Cambridge United A, Mansfield Town H)

The Latics are on an outstanding six-game unbeaten run and have secured clean sheets in all six of these matches. Therefore, backing Sam Tickle (G) is a great shout for Double Gameweek 11. Wigan face a trip to the struggling Cambridge United in their first outing, followed by a home tie against a strong Mansfield Town side. We would anticipate at least one clean sheet to be secured alongside save contributions, which should lead to a healthy points return for his Fantasy EFL backers. Tickle is backed by 5.5% of managers, so is a solid option for this Double Gameweek!

Tom McGill – MK Dons (Morecambe A, Accrington Stanley H)

An alternative to Wigan’s number one could be the MK Dons goalkeeper, Tom McGill (G). The Dons were on a four-game unbeaten run prior to their disappointing Gameweek 10 display. In the upcoming Double Gameweek, they take on Morecambe (A) followed by Accrington Stanley back at Stadium MK. It is hard to envision the Dons struggling in either of these ties, so a clean sheet bonus (+5) is certainly on the cards for McGill. Nevertheless, Morecambe and Accrington Stanley did provide shock wins in their last outing, which could throw a spanner in the works. However, we’re expecting at least one clean sheet… or save points at a minimum!

TOP PICKS FOR SATURDAY – DEFENDERS

Torbjorn Heggem – WBA (Oxford United A, Blackburn Rovers A)

Of all the Championship defensive assets, Torbjørn Heggem (D) has emerged as a solid option. The Baggies face consecutive away matches in the Double Gameweek but there is high expectation that he can provide a healthy points return across the two matches. He has managed 58 points in Fantasy EFL so far courtesy of both attacking and defensive contributions. In nine appearances this season, he’s registered 20 tackles, 24 clearances and three blocks for the Baggies. He has also contributed one assist (+3) at the top end of the pitch. Currently backed by just 0.9% of managers, he’s a strong differential option who can’t be ignored.

Ethan Pye – Stockport County (Charlton Athletic A, Northampton Town H)

Another outsider defensive asset that could prove to be an excellent Fantasy EFL addition is Stockport County’s Ethan Pye (D). The defender has recorded 67 points in the game but he is backed by just 0.3% of managers. The Hatters have secured five clean sheets (+25) so far this season and conceded only seven goals. He managed seven points in his last outing, when his side were held to a 0-0 draw at home. However, in Gameweek 8, the defender managed an incredible 17-point haul courtesy of both attacking and defensive contributions. He provided one goal (+7), a clean sheet (+5), three clearances (+1) and seven tackles (+3). His side travel to Charlton Athletic, followed by a home tie against Northampton Town in the Double Gameweek.

Mickey Demetriou – Crewe Alexandra (Salford City H, Fleetwood Town A)

Mickey Demetriou (D) was the first name on the Top Picks list for Double Gameweek 11. The Crewe Alexandra centre-back has recorded an outstanding 93 points, leading the overall player rankings in Fantasy EFL. In his last outing, he provided his backers with another nine-point return. He managed 13 clearances (+4), four blocks (+2) and three tackles (+1) when his team drew 1-1 to Doncaster Rovers. In the Double Gameweek, The Railwaymen have appealing fixtures with Salford City on home soil up first, followed by an away trip to Fleetwood Town. The club captain is expected to return, irrespective of the scoreline. With 17.5% ownership, he’s arguably becoming essential for Fantasy EFL managers.

TOP PICKS FOR SATURDAY – MIDFIELDERS

Josh Brownhill – Burnley (Sheffield Wednesday A, Hull City A)

Burnley’s captain Josh Brownhill (M) has provided some excellent displays in the middle of the park for the Clarets. The midfielder has averaged 7.4 points per game, with an impressive 67 secured overall in Fantasy EFL. With away fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City, we’re expecting a stellar return for the captain. As it stands, he has four goals (+24), two assists (+6), eight key passes (+4) and an impressive nine interceptions (+18) to his name. With only one blank this season, Brownhill is more than likely to return again.

Kwame Poku – Peterborough United (Wycombe Wanderers A, Blackpool H)

Peterborough United’s top scorer Kwame Poku (M) is our second top pick. The Posh midfielder has registered an incredible six goals (+36), 14 key passes (+7) and two assists (+6) for his side thus far. The Posh travel to Wycombe in their first tie of the Double, followed by a home fixture against Blackpool. In Gameweek 10 he provided an impressive 13-point haul when his side eased past Stevenage in front of their home faithful. This was followed by a solid six-point return against Rotherham in his last outing where he managed two key passes (+1), an assist (+3) and featured for the full 90 minutes (+2). In the Double Gameweek, there’s no better time to back the Posh’s talisman.

Luke Molyneux – Doncaster Rovers (Swindon Town A, Bromley H)

Luke Molyneux (M) of Donny was an inevitable choice. After recording two outstanding displays in Gameweek 1 and Gameweek 4 where he returned staggering 19-point hauls, he’s been talked about consistently. Despite a slight dip in form, Donny’s playmaker seems to be back to his best. He has managed two consecutive nine-point hauls in his last two matches. In that time, he has provided one assist (+3), one goal (+6), six key passes (+3) and one interception (+2). With 19.6% ownership approaching this double, the number seven is likely to bag again.

TOP PICKS FOR SATURDAY – FORWARDS

Borja Sainz – Norwich City (Stoke City A, PNE A)

Our first pick lies with Canaries’ talisman Borja Sainz (F). The Spaniard has scored seven goals (+35) and provided two assists (+6) for Norwich this season, and is in red-hot form. Norwich travel to Stoke City in their first fixture, followed by another away day at Preston North End. Given their four-match unbeaten run, it’s hard to see Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side losing. As it stands, the attacker has 8.1% ownership in Fantasy EFL, disqualifying him as a differential. However, his recent three performances for the Canaries unquestionably warrant this ownership percentage: he has returned 41 points in his previous three matches.

Jay Stansfield – Birmingham City (Lincoln City A, Bolton Wanderers H)

Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield (F) is the standout forward in League One. The Blues talisman recorded an impressive three goals (+15) and two assists (+6) in his first four appearances with the Blues. However, his first blank of the season came prior to the international break where he secured his Fantasy backers just two points. Because of this poor display, his ownership has plummeted to just 3%, but his threat remains undeniable. Blues travel to Lincoln City, who are unbeaten in seven. This is followed with a home fixture against Bolton Wanderers at St. Andrew’s. Although the Imps have only conceded eight goals this season, the Trotters have conceded 15. The second fixture could see Stansfield haul.

Andy Cook – Bradford City (Gillingham H, Cheltenham Town A)

The final attacking pick belongs to Bradford City’s talisman, Andy Cook (F). The League Two attacker has registered seven goals (+35) in his 11 appearances with the Bantams this season. He is currently backed by 8.7% of Fantasy EFL managers, and this increase in popularity comes after his excellent display against Tranmere Rovers last time out. Cook secured a fantastic 13-point haul courtesy of two goals (+10), which provided an additional point for two SoT (+1). The in-form Bantams face Gillingham at home, followed by a trip to Cheltenham Town. The Gills are on a three-game losing streak, making this an ideal opportunity for Cook to… cook! Cheltenham Town (A) is also a winnable match for the Bantams, who have lost their last two games, conceding five goals during that period. One should certainly anticipate Cook to be heavily amongst the goals once again in this Double Gameweek; his inclusion in our top picks for Saturday was guaranteed.



