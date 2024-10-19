Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 20 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LIVERPOOL
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|7
|18
|+11
|WLWWW
|4th
|Chelsea
|7
|14
|+8
|DWWWD
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):