Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 20 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LIVERPOOL

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 7 18 +11 WLWWW 4th Chelsea 7 14 +8 DWWWD

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



