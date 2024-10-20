Liverpool welcome Chelsea to Anfield this afternoon.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

Arne Slot makes three changes to his starting XI, with Caoimhin Kelleher, Andrew Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai coming in for Alisson Becker, Kostas Tsimikas and Alexis Mac Allister.

It means Cody Gakpo is preferred in attack to Luis Diaz.

As for Chelsea, Reece James is a surprise starter having recovered from injury.

It suggests Malo Gusto will switch over to left-back, with Marc Cucurella suspended.

Elsewhere, Tosin Adarabioyo replaces Wesley Fofana, who is also banned, while Romeo Lavia starts in central midfield over Enzo Fernandez.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Diaz, Darwin, Mac Allister, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Tosin, Colwill, Gusto, Lavia, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Bettinelli, Disasi, Badiashile, Neto, Enzo, Felix, Nkunku, Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga



