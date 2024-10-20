775
  1. dshv
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    I've went into 14k overall after that haaland blanks past three weeks, but for next week it will be good to take Foden at least to try and get some points? (Have just Gvardiol from city)

    1. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I’m in the same position. Debating between Foden and Son.

  2. tbos83
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Diaz + TAA > Palmer + Porro (for free)?

    1. Lets jump straight into it.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Trent to Porro (or van de van

      Jjota injured .... so Diaz is in the seat

      Palmer GW12

  3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Diaz to who folks??? Have 7.9 budget……

    Saka, Palmer, ESR, Mbeumo my other mids!!

    Any ideas welcomed!!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Lets jump straight into it.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Keep

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Maddison or Johnson?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Both defo on my radar mate!!! I can actually do Saka and Diaz to Salah and Rogers another I’m considering

    3. chocolove
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Johnson!!!!

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Cheers mate!!!! He could be the one I go for coz I need to up grade J-Ped too

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      madueke

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Have Palmer tho

  4. jack88
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Got 4 transfer.

    Diaz+ saka + trent + havertz
    To
    Palmer+ salah+ ait noori+ raul

    Yes or no

    1. Lets jump straight into it.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Use 2 transfers and keep 2 in the bank for GW12

    2. Groot the Leveller
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Good moves,
      but you know all 4 you are getting rid of will haul again

  5. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Too reactionary, or good options?

    Saliba, Diaz, Jota > Collins, Garnacho, Son 3FT

    1. Lets jump straight into it.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Do it

  6. subhojit123
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Whom to buy -
    1. Garnacho
    2. Brennan johnson

    1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Garnacho

      • Lets jump straight into it.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Brennan

      • Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        2

    2. jack88
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Sell 2

      Havertz
      Saka
      Diaz
      Trent
      Gabriel

      1. Lets jump straight into it.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        TAA and wait for Saka news

    3. Danstoke82
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Is it time to sell Robertson? If so which defender is best?

      (Not Gabriel, Lewis, Robinson)

      Thanks in advance

    4. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      What’s everyone’s transfer plans going forward/priority buys? It’s a very bizarre season and feel directionless at the moment

      1. Maddi Son
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        It's probably going to be very boring for me. I want to free up 1m from Raya to most likely Sels. I don't know if I'm being knee jerky because Raya was going to be a set and forget at one point. I just want to get as much money in attack as possible.

      2. jack88
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        I feel like i need to have salah haaland palmer saka all 4. Then fill up the rest with cheap players like rogers McNeil raul wood etc

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      FPL did a real good job with pricing this season! Feel like we keep going around in cycles with the premium assets and which ones are the best ones to have out of Haaland + Salah + Palmer + Saka + Son (and maybe Watkins / Foden too)

    6. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Sell Diaz or TAA or both for free?

      Palmer, Son, Gvardiol, RAN in the line to replace ...

    7. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Henderson
      TAA Gabriel Robinson
      Saka Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
      Haaland Havertz DCL

      With 4 FT, what would you suggest doing?

      A. WC, and change Henderson, DCL, Saka, Havertz, Robinson and bolster defence. Potentially bringing in Salah, and use the c/f to move things around in WC12

      B. Eat into the FT's to make some of thosd changes and hold off until around WC12 to use it

      I'm finding it tricky the extended FT rule, it was a lot simpler when a transfer had to be made when got to 2..

