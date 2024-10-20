878
  fedolefan
    10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Just logged on to brag. Gvardiol with my first return of the week. Time for Jota and Colwill to do the same please.

  g40steve
    6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Want TC Haaland next but don’t want 6 points 🙁

    Fifa las vegas
      12 Years
      just now

      Ya this has scared me off it

    Gubby-Allen
      3 Years
      just now

      He doesn't score next week. I am captaining him.

  Zalk
    13 Years
    19 mins ago

    City has an uncanny ability to be on the right side of these calls everytime. Ref did what he could too ofcourse.

    ZeBestee
      10 Years
      17 mins ago

      But does the rules say it is offside?

      FFS ManU
        2 Years
        11 mins ago

        No, because the goalkeeper had a clear view of the ball and the attacker made no attempt to play it. The blocking and the nudge were just long enough before the header to not class then as interference, imo and I'm a Man Utd fan.

        FFS ManU
          2 Years
          1 min ago

          ... class them ...

      Zalk
        13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not the point, it's a coint toss for me. The point is 100% of fifty-fifty's go in favor of City.

        ZeBestee
          10 Years
          7 mins ago

          I think it would have been harsh not to give that. But yeah I get you, other teams have got way harsher decisions so far this season..

          jacob1989
            2 Years
            2 mins ago

            The most stupidest decision was ruling out eze wonder fk in gw1. And all these red cards of arsenal are so soft

          Zalk
            13 Years
            just now

            Yeah, a bit tiring for sure.

    Studs Up
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      16 mins ago

      can't blame the ref for making the right call

      Vinyl78LP
        14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ref was only shown the position of Silva on replay, he wasn't shown the affecting contact with keeper - Ref may well have still given it by why only given half of the story ?

        x.jim.x
          10 Years
          4 mins ago

          He wasn’t offside then, and the contact is minimal

          FFS ManU
            2 Years
            just now

            This

        JBG
          6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bilva wasn't offside when he rubbed his a*s towards Sa, can't be offside before or during the corner is taken.

        Studs Up
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 Years
          2 mins ago

          do we know why the ref was sent to the monitor...contact?, Silva interference?, offside?

  Randaxus
    3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Insane luck for Foden owners lol

    ZeBestee
      10 Years
      17 mins ago

      4 points is insane luck?

      Randaxus
        3 Years
        2 mins ago

        He only played 30 minutes and that was offside imo

        JÆKS ⭐
          9 Years
          just now

          I wouldnt call it luck tbh
          Expected him to start

      Mystery chap
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        1 min ago

        I got 4 points with Captain Haaland.

      TLF
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm elated, was the haul I'd been seeking since I got him in last week

    F4L
      9 Years
      15 mins ago

      2,4, 8 next gw then 16 the one after. here we go

    Studs Up
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Isn't this game about luck?

    Zalk
      13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Captained him too. Would rather city lose points though.

  tiger
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    18 mins ago

    20 points with just 2 left to play...exciting stuff. I've got Wood

    g40steve
      6 Years
      just now

      15 with Trent & Wackson, up against 40 & Palmer & Aina getting hammered

  jack88
    3 Years
    17 mins ago

    21 with 4 to go. Am i good?

    tiger
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      6 mins ago

      i'm jealous

    ZeBestee
      10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Depends on how the left 4 do.

    TheBiffas
      3 Years
      5 mins ago

      That's a good score this week

    BIGREDDOG
      7 Years
      4 mins ago

      19 with Trent, Eze, Henderson 8)

    Babit1967
      8 Years
      2 mins ago

      18 with Trent left as Diaz is benched, no words..

      JÆKS ⭐
        9 Years
        1 min ago

        1-0, late Diaz winner of the bench 😉

        Babit1967
          8 Years
          just now

          I'll take that lol

  have you seen cyan
    5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Are these moves for a -4 good?
    Gabriel>Mykolenko
    Saka>Palmer
    Bowen>Foden

    yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      just now

      Why would you bring in Foden when he was benched

  Mystery chap
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 Years
    17 mins ago

    How many minutes do we reckon until Reece James down with a hamstring injury?

    tiger
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      15 mins ago

      18

    DA Minnion (Former great)
      12 Years
      15 mins ago

      7

    ZeBestee
      10 Years
      15 mins ago

      I will give him 57 min.

    DA Minnion (Former great)
      12 Years
      14 mins ago

      If he doesn't get sent off in the sixth.

    Merlin the Wraith
      8 Years
      14 mins ago

      42. Answer to everything.

    Skalla
      7 Years
      14 mins ago

      No we need a Reece bandwagon first, so atleast give him 3 games!

      Mystery chap
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 Years
        just now

        Good point. 🙂

    Twisted Saltergater
      15 Years
      9 mins ago

      0 - during the warm up

  DA Minnion (Former great)
    12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gvardiol deserves all 3 bonus points .
    A striker gets one shot on goal, scores and comes off early enough and gets all 3 bonuses whilst Gvardiol plays superb all through the game, scores a screamer and is close to man of the match.
    Nonsense.

    Twisted Saltergater
      15 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah, Gvardiol was immense today.

    yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      14 mins ago

      It’s just a game

      DA Minnion (Former great)
        12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yeah but even games have good rules.

        fedolefan
          10 Years
          just now

          Said it a million times. There is no need for this game to be a reflection of irl. It has its own rules and wants to favor attackers.

      Zalk
        13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Calm down, it's just a comment.

    F4L
      9 Years
      13 mins ago

      yeah the changes to the bps system this season were awful and very poorly thought out

    CABAYE4
      12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Gvardiol already got 2 extra points for his goal compared to Laursen.

      He’s also a defender in a back 4 who conceded so it’s fair he’s penalised for that.

    Skalla
      7 Years
      10 mins ago

      That is the reason defenders get extra FPL points for a goal , can't have the best of both worlds then forwards will be pointless to own

      Ginkapo FPL
        13 Years
        1 min ago

        Mcneil should have got an extra 15pts yesterday

    Mystery chap
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      10 mins ago

      The problem was overrated Rico Lewis not defending well enough when JSL scored.

      SouthCoastSaint
        12 Years
        5 mins ago

        This

      g40steve
        6 Years
        just now

        Dias was at fault

    SouthCoastSaint
      12 Years
      10 mins ago

      This salty over 1 point

      Haaland cap by any chance?

  jack88
    3 Years
    16 mins ago

    What happened to maddison? Why did he play 45 Min?

    Twisted Saltergater
      15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tactical change at half time to add a more defensive CM

    Esraj
      8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tactical change

    Mystery chap
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      1 min ago

      In MOTD they speculated that this could now happen more often as Sarr's numbers were so much better.

  Esraj
    8 Years
    15 mins ago

    If ever anybody needed a Palmer 26 pointer, it's now.

    ZeBestee
      10 Years
      5 mins ago

      26 points at Anfield is a tall order.

    F4L
      9 Years
      5 mins ago

      make it a 30 pointer

    CABAYE4
      12 Years
      4 mins ago

      *Salah

    bso
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I will happily take 6

    DA Minnion (Former great)
      12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Will be closer to a 6 pointer.

    Mystery chap
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 Years
      just now

      Would double my points.

  bso
    Fantasy Football
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    City manage to pull the rabbit out of the hat lol! Crazy

  13. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    I wished Wolves vs Che defending would turn up today, not prime catanaccio

  14. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/29898917/major-change-premier-league-rules-arsenal-blow/

    For those asking. It was always against the rules to interfere with keepers in corners and freekicks. This season the refs decides to clamp down on it.

    Except for City players apparently

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yeah... but he barely rubbed his a*s towards Sa. Not really interference?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        It certainly was interference. Disturbing just enough. Wrong decision by ref if(?) that article has correct info.

    2. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      You have a link to a usable site?

    3. Merlin Magic
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Well, this rule was not applied against Martinelli either, when he blocked Ederson for a Gabriel goal not so long ago!

  15. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you wildcards this team? 3FT 0ITB.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Porro Robinson
    Diaz Jota Mbeumo Gordon
    Haaland Havertz DCL

    Sa Dibling Munoz* Saliba*

  16. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Sofa time. SALAH holders We'll played

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      *well

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Peak FPL when he misses a penalty

  17. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    How much is Reece James?

    1. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      4.9m bargain!

    2. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Costs an (injured) arm and a leg

  18. King Carlos
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Once and for all:
    There are no offsides in corner kicks. So, Bilva wasnt offside. Bilva is also allowed to block any player if he does it correctly (which is basically just standing in your place). So that was a good call. When Stones headed the ball Bilva wasnt anywhere close to Sa and so he wasnt interfering him in any way. Good goal.

    1. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends on when you judge Silva's interference to end. When the contact stops or when Sa's back in position after the challenge. For me it's after and so it's offside to me.

    2. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Surprisingly way too many logical and calm explanation of what happened on this forum atm and not enough emotional screaming about corruption.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      He took contact during corner kick and that disturbed gk and prevented him to save that one^.

  19. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts? 2FT, 0.1 ITB:

    Flekken / Valdimarsson
    TAA / Gabriel / Saliba / Greaves / Bednarek
    Saka / Diaz / Mbuemo / Semenyo / Rogers
    Haaland / Solanke / DCL

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sell Haaland for Archer, Saints play vs City and upgrade Saka to Salah(who scored a hattrick today).

  20. Roysgotnoboys
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Son or Palmer in for Saka?

  21. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    For free

    Out
    Taa Diaz havertz
    In
    Ait nouri Palmer wissa

    Good moves ? Cheers

  22. Sharkytect
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Non-haaland owner and salah captainer coming out from behind the sofa here to enjoy the last game. Phew!

    I had foden as well

    1. El Matador
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same. Looking forward to a Salah haul.

    2. Skalla
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I made the mistake of selling my couch this week after finally getting Haaland in for Salah , now I need it back 🙂

    3. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Going to be quiet in here for the next 90 mins!

  23. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Score predictions?

    I think 2-0

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      2-2.

      Think Liverpool get found out defensively. They’ve over performed so far

    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      2-1

    3. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      2-2

      Agree with Saint above

  24. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    You have to wonder why people have paid 15.4m to bring Haaland in with a regression in goals likely after scoring 10 goals in 5 games together with City being without both Rodri and KDB.

    Of course Haaland will score again but he is now coming back in line with his normal rate of points per game over the season which is normally around 7-8. Just not worth 15.4m. The maths don't add up.

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      just now

      He’s never blanked 3 games in a row

      And I haven’t owned him for any of them and I love it

  25. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Now is the time for your hattrick TAA
    ...

    1. Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes.

  26. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    just now

    You know you are having a rubbish week when DCL 2 pointer is your star player in livefpl

