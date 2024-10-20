Manchester City return to Premier League action this afternoon as they travel to winless Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Rico Lewis, Josko Gvardiol and Erling Haaland start for the champions at Molineux – but Phil Foden has been benched for the visitors.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that beat Fulham before the international break.

John Stones comes in for Manuel Akanji, while Savinho and Jeremy Doku start on the flanks instead of Foden and Jack Grealish.

Elsewhere, Nathan Ake is back on the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury, but Kyle Walker misses out.

As for Wolves, Sam Johnstone is absent from the matchday squad, so Jose Sa starts in goal.

The 5-3 loss at Brentford perhaps prompts the other change, as Gary O’Neil reverts to a three-man backline with Santiago Bueno coming in for Carlos Forbs.

Matheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen lead the line.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, S Bueno, Dawson, Toti, Semedo, Lemina, Andre, J Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Strand Larsen, Cunha

Subs: Doherty, Sarabia, Bellegarde, Doyle, R Gomes, Guedes, Lima, Forbs, Bentley

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo, Gundogan, Savinho, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Ake, Grealish, Akanji, Nunes, Foden, O’Reilly, McAtee



