10
10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CABAYE4
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    0.2 short of Saka to Palmer, what move would you make to fund it? Unfortunately likely need to move early with price changes.

    Flekken Fabianski
    Gabriel Milenko Konsa VDB Greaves
    Saka* Salah Mbuemo Rogers Dibling
    Haaland Solanke Wood

    A. Gabriel to Gvardiol
    B. Wood to Larsen
    C. Konsa to Andersen
    D. Something else!

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Konsa >Andersen
      Villa fixtures tightening, Fulham fixtures er..loosening

      Open Controls
      1. CABAYE4
        • 12 Years
        just now

        It does seem like the most obvious position to remove without much risk.

        Konsa was a likely sell next GW regardless with his fixtures.

        I’m quite keen on Gvardiol but Gabriel has the potential of those big hauls which would worry me to go without.

        Open Controls
  2. HODGE
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    For clarity I don't own Son, but for me rules of the game its v clear and just not an assist and the post saying why they've given it as they don't deam Areolas touch signifent is to be kind it incorrect.

    Just a quick question to see who agrees or not.
    Do you think it was a Son assist?

    A)Yes an assist
    B)No

    Open Controls
    1. CABAYE4
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      B - still holding out hope they’ll review before finalising the GW.

      Open Controls
      1. HODGE
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Personally it's more about the integrity of the game than a few points that Son owners got, I honestly hope they remove it for that reason. You can't have a game this popular being run with bias

        Open Controls
    2. THAT'S LIFE
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      These decisions are made by certain people in FPL towers that own Son its obvious and its not the first time big name players get dodgy points

      Open Controls
      1. HODGE
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I feel its the worst decision I've seen, I felt when Saka got 3bps which was reduced to 1, that the people in charge are being I influenced by who owns what player but I hope not.

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        It stinks

        Open Controls
        1. HODGE
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          100% agree

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.