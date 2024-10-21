Owners of Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) would have been worried at the sight of the striker being stretchered off on Saturday.

A back injury ended the forward’s afternoon after 80 minutes at St James’ Park.

The in-form veteran had earlier scored Brighton and Hove Albion’s winner at Newcastle United. That took him up to 50 points for the season, a tally that only Erling Haaland (£15.4m) can better among Fantasy Premier League (FPL) forwards.

Welbeck had to receive pain relief upon his substitution, later being taken to hospital. There were fears of a lengthy lay-off but a social media post from the Brighton attacker on Sunday evening sounded very positive.

Still a bit sore, but after some extra checks and scan today, I’m pleased to say I should be back in training soon. Thanks to our medical staff and Newcastle Royal Infirmary A&E for their care and professionalism. Also to the boys for waiting for me to get home!

Huge 3 points pic.twitter.com/YB1Bph1NTR — Danny Welbeck (@DannyWelbeck) October 20, 2024

There might still be an element of doubt for Gameweek 9. Welbeck doesn’t specify how “soon” he’ll be back in training, while the above post suggests he’s still in a bit of pain.

Evan Ferguson (£5.5m) will be on standby to deputise, with Joao Pedro (£5.4m) still out.

The Seagulls entertain Wolverhampton Wanderers, the division’s leakiest defence, on Saturday. After that comes two daunting tests: Liverpool away and Manchester City at home.

Beyond the next international break, however, the fixtures look excellent for Albion right through till Christmas:

