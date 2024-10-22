108
Champions League October 22

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks – Matchday 3

108 Comments
Matchday 3 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening – so it’s Scout Picks time.

In this article, we put together are dream squad of 15 for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.

Goalkeepers

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 10 5

Arsenal may be well below expectations from a defensive perspective domestically but they claimed two clean sheets from their first two European matches. With this in mind, and the fact the Gooners play at home this week, David Raya (€5.6m) gets the nod. He’s got one of the best chances of a clean sheet from those playing on Tuesday.

If Raya fails to pick up a return against Shakhtar Donetsk, then we could look to Atalanta. The Italian side are very similar to Arsenal in the fact they have sustained a significantly better defence in Europe this season. Coincidentally, one of their two Champions League clean sheets came against the Gunners, which is a good example of their defensive capabilities. Between the sticks for Atalanta is Marco Carnesecchi (€4.5m), who has solid potential against Celtic this week.

Defenders

UCL Scout Picks 3

 

1



1

108 Comments Post a Comment
  1. mookie
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    8/15 on my current limitless.

    Open Controls
  2. Lionel Fellaini
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Havertz, Eze and TAA - Cunha, Palmer and RAN -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      dont like the hit but yes

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Nope. For free, yes.

      Open Controls
    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    got Raya and Gab bouble up want to move Raya him to
    a. Sels
    b. Pickford
    c. Flekken
    d. any other long term option up to 5.0

    Open Controls
    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      If I had Raya, I'd keep him. Would rather lose Gabriel if in your position.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  4. mookie
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    No Wissa in the captain poll. Guess no shepherd has him, which means no sheep either. 😉

    Open Controls
  5. Unconstitutional
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Ait-Nouri or Andersen? (Latter being suspended for a match doesn’t matter, I have a good sub)

    Palmer or Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      RAN

      Salah v Palmer will be the big question all week I feel. Right now I’m undecided

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        RAN
        Salah (but work towards having both by GW12).

        Open Controls
  6. The 12th Man
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Saka > Son ?

    Raya
    Aina,Lewis,Dunk
    Palmer,Saka,Mbeumo,McNeil,Rogers
    Haaland,Watkins

    Fabianski,Delap,Robinson,Pau 0.2m itb 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Nice team! I’d say so yes

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      If Saka is ok you could wait a week and work Salah in instead of Son

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        How is he going to fund it?

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Watkins down to Wood Raul Cunha etc

          Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      Aye

      Open Controls
  7. NotsoSpursy
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    A) Saka + TAA -> Salah + RAN

    Or

    B) Saka + Porro -> Palmer + RAN (0.5itb)

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      That’s tough.
      Maybe that decision depends on whom you would be caping the most between Salah and Palmer.

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I did A but I do already have Palmer lol

      Open Controls
    3. BlzE_94
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I did A, will bring Palmer in for gw12

      Open Controls
  8. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Cunha or Wood?

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Why are you back here asking questions? Thought we had you sorted 🙂
      If The Knight sees your post, it will be "go outside and kick a ball!"

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Didn't see him around so thought I'd sneak in a question 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Out, out, out! Take in the sunshine with a nice hike to the never never!

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            42 mins ago

            Dam! Busted

            Open Controls
            1. Ausman
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              15 mins ago

              Big time!!

              Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Haha true I need to go under cover for the next few days

      Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Wood. For some reason Cunha feels like a trap instead of a "get ahead of the curve" type of transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Prefer his fixtures as well. Cheers Iceman

        Open Controls
  9. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Capt haaland or palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      H

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Haaland.

      Open Controls
  10. WVA
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Got Salah back after selling on a WC.

    Would you start Robinson or VdB?

    Raya
    Porro Robinson Faes
    Salah(VC) Palmer Mbeumo ESR Rogers
    Haaland(C) Wood
    Fab VdB Greaves* UiJo*

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      Both, bench Faes imo

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I’ve had a fair amount of success by starting the defenders at home so may go with Faes VdB. Faes is quite dangerous too!

        Open Controls
  11. Salahbrate
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Who to bench and why:

    A) Welbeck

    B) Wood

    C) Rogers

    Have to be one of them as the rest are McNeil, Mbeumo, Salah, Palmer and Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Poor management!

      Open Controls
      1. Salahbrate
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        ?

        Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Welbeck. Because he's injured.

      Open Controls
      1. Salahbrate
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I would bench McNeil if Welbeck is definitely fit to start

      Open Controls
      1. Salahbrate
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Welbeck probably won't play 90 mins tho, or?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Says he'll be "back in training soon". But I'd probably only start him if Hürzeler gives him the all-clear (it's Wolves though, if he starts he'll score...)

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/10/21/fpl-team-news-welbeck-posts-positive-injury-update

          Open Controls
      2. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Why would you bench an in form player against a defence that will be struggling to cobble together 4 fit players?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Still rate Fulham defence a lot higher than Leicester & Wolves, plus the way Bournemouth press away from home just lends itself nicely to Watkins/Rogers style of play.

          But honestly I'm very sceptical about McNeil (and Everton attack). The positions he's shooting from generally aren't great & 2 of his 3 goals had an xG of 0.02

          Open Controls
    4. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Welbeck.

      Open Controls
  12. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    1FT 1.5ITB

    A. ESR -> McNeil/Rogers
    B. Roll FT?

    Sánchez
    Gabriel Mazraoui TAA
    Saka Mbeumo Diaz ESR
    Haaland Solanke Wood

    Matthews Winks Robinson Faes

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      McNeil in form. Everton….ahem….in form. ESR, like Spacecadet, out, out, out!

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      McNeil.

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      McNeil should be fine for a few weeks; Rogers maybe more solid longer-term if you're not rotating that spot. I would also consider Winks - Rutter (rotates nicely with ESR)

      Open Controls
    4. Ballistics
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      I would roll and even punt on Robinson over ESR for next game.

      Open Controls
  13. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    A because he was stretchered off last game

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Rf to salahbrate

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        You're rattled because you got busted! HaHa 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Yeah. Need to regain my composure.

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            At least you’re an affable spammer!

            Open Controls
  14. Ballistics
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    If you had this team right now who would be your biggest concern going forward?

    3FTs .1 itb

    Flekken (Steele)

    TAA Gabriel Porro (Konsa, Faes)

    Palmer Salah(C) Mbuemo Rogers (Winks)

    Jackson Watkins Havertz

    For me it’s Havertz as I get the feeling he’s playing with an injury. I’m not 100% on Porto either but his fixtures look ok.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      I have some ballistics sunglasses! True story!

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      I think you could pick any Arsenal player, the whole team looks shaky and the lack of discipline is mind blowing. Glad I'm not a gunners fan right now.

      Open Controls
  15. pakornk
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Raul or Jimenez?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      The one on pens!

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      42 mins ago

      Trick question 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Both

      Open Controls
  16. Barnaby Wilde
    • 1 Year
    56 mins ago

    I needs a replacement for Konsa after this week for 4.5. Who should I go for?

    Current defence is:

    Sels
    Gabriel Mykolenko *Konsa* Greaves THB

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Aina. Forest defence looking solid.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      Milenkovic

      Open Controls
      1. Barnaby Wilde
        • 1 Year
        29 mins ago

        Already have Sels though. Would you double up?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Good question. I also have Sels and am considering it. I think Brentford also have really good fixtures.

          Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      Milenkovic.

      Open Controls
      1. Barnaby Wilde
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Double up on Forest?

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I wouldn't worry about the double up in the short term. Leicester and West Ham the next 2 fixtures, then move Sels if you feel the need.

          Open Controls
        2. The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Naa I wouldn't actually. Get Aït-Nouri from GW10 instead 🙂

          Open Controls
    4. WVA
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Don’t double up lol

      Open Controls
  17. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    2 FT and 3.9 ITB. Was going to ditch Marti & Mateta for Son & Raul/Cunha but is it worth taking a -4 to free more funds to get Salah in instead of Son?

    Henderson
    Gabriel - Konsa - Robinson
    Martinelli - Johnson - Palmer - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Mateta - Wood

    Valdi - Myko - Winks - Mosquero

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Son's fixture is better this week, but I would work towards getting Salah long term.

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Salah in, in, in!

      Open Controls
    3. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I would take a hit for Salah over Son. Mo is just a much better and proven long term asset. If they both stay fit, Mo will easily outscore Son.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks. I have just the right cash to do Marti, Mateta & Konsa > Salah, Raul & RAN for -4 and might do it today before I'm priced out.

        Open Controls
  18. Rico123
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    3FT. Would I be crazy doing Diaz and Trent to Palmer and Keane for exact funds given Liverpool fixture swing and Diaz being annoying to own.

    Would give me the ‘small at the back’ and terrible bench team of

    Flekken (Valdi)
    Gabriel Aina Keane (Faes Greaves)
    Saka Palmer Mbeumo Johnson Rogers
    Haaland Watkins (Stewart)

    A. Good idea
    B. Bad idea

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      Like it.

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Keane gets dropped when Branthwaite is back

      Open Controls
    3. Unliklinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      I own Diaz too. I'm keeping him for at least one more week as I think he has a good chance of starting against Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    4. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Bad idea. Keane is just a place holder for Branthwaite who could be back as early as this week. So you're losing the highest scoring defender for a bench guy.
      I get the Diaz to Palmer move, but you need to find a different way to fund it.

      Open Controls
      1. Rico123
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you. You are probably right. I might hold a week to assess and give an extra ft for more surgery - unless Saka looks to still be out in which case losing him is probably the obvious move

        Open Controls
  19. SpiritRising
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Finally given Haaland the chop.

    What do you think of my WC squad?

    Sels

    Porro Collins Milenkovic

    Saka Salah Palmer Johnson Mbuemo

    Wood Watkins

    Fab Raul J Anderson Harwood-Bellis

    Open Controls
    1. Ausman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Like it. You almost have the same midfield as me.

      Open Controls
    2. Rico123
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Looks good - no Haaland teams do look strong! not sure about forest double up in defence though - maybe Flekken and Valdi over Sels and Fab? And do you have anything in the bank to upgrade to eg Faes over Harwood-B

      Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Yeah strong mid field, I would like that.

      Open Controls
  20. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    2 FT and 3.9 ITB.

    Have just the right cash to do Marti, Mateta & Robinson > Salah, Jiminez & RAN. Yay or nay?

    Henderson
    Gabriel - Konsa - Robinson
    Martinelli - Johnson - Palmer - Mbuemo
    Haaland - Mateta - Wood

    Valdi - Myko - Winks - Mosquero

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      For a -4

      Open Controls
  21. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    33k down to 128k this week. Three red arrows in four weeks, I think primarily due to Haaland (c) failing three weeks on the bounce but also leaving my team to stagnate a bit and not committing to any enough transfers even for a hit or two. What is your stance on taking hits when there are players you really want in your team?

    Open Controls
    1. Ginola14
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Just taken a -4 last night for havertz & Gordon to son & raul as had exact money, I like to go with fixtures and team form

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      I always take a slug of Couvoisier VSOP before considering a hit. Clears the mind!

      Open Controls
    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Swap you for 133k.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        521 points for me, I’m presuming you only have a few points less?

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          3 mins ago

          Haha just under a 100 less. Horrid start, probably my worst since l started playing in 2004 I think.

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            I was in nosebleed territory but now after these miserable returns of late. Just going to focus on fun picks and trying to get captain right.

            Open Controls
  22. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Goodmorning all! I would like your opinions on this triple transfer with 3 FT:

    Saka --> Palmer
    Eze --> Garnacho
    Muric --> Fabianski (reserve GK)

    Would have 0.1 itb. I like the Palmer fixtures for the next 3 GW's more than the Saka fixtures. Have an Arsenal double up in defence and no other attacking 'cover'.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Excellent moves. Please proceed.

      Open Controls
      1. Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks Knight!

        Open Controls
    2. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes good

      Open Controls
      1. Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  23. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    G2G?

    Raya
    TAA Lewis Konsa
    Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
    (H)aaland Wissa

    Fab RAN Faes Pedro

    Bench correct?

    Worth doing Saka to Son -4?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      There he is! Now where's that wicker man?

      Open Controls
  24. boc610
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Porro on the bus team again lol really is a case of even a stopped clock...at this stage. 46 games and spurs have 5 clean sheets

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I thought this lol he’s a terrible asset

      Open Controls

