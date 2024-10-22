UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks – Matchday 3

Matchday 3 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening – so it’s Scout Picks time.

In this article, we put together are dream squad of 15 for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.

Goalkeepers

Arsenal may be well below expectations from a defensive perspective domestically but they claimed two clean sheets from their first two European matches. With this in mind, and the fact the Gooners play at home this week, David Raya (€5.6m) gets the nod. He’s got one of the best chances of a clean sheet from those playing on Tuesday.

If Raya fails to pick up a return against Shakhtar Donetsk, then we could look to Atalanta. The Italian side are very similar to Arsenal in the fact they have sustained a significantly better defence in Europe this season. Coincidentally, one of their two Champions League clean sheets came against the Gunners, which is a good example of their defensive capabilities. Between the sticks for Atalanta is Marco Carnesecchi (€4.5m), who has solid potential against Celtic this week.

Defenders





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



