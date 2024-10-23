Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Double Gameweek 12

Double Gameweek 11 of Fantasy EFL has served up plenty of excitement and drama so far, with 165 goals scored in 67 matches! Don’t forget, the Gameweek will be wrapped up on Wednesday night with five Championship clashes under the lights, all across the country! Although DGW11 may not be over, here are our Scout Squad teams for [mini] Double Gameweek 12, to give you more time to plan ahead and think about your next selections.

The mini-double has had a resounding affect on selections this week, but with the best part of 2,000 players to pick from, and 3,690 minutes of football to predict, our pundits have some differing views on selection issues!

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site and weekly Fantasy EFL Gameweek guides.

INTRODUCING THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Sam H, Louis [FPLReactions] and Scott – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three Goalkeepers (GKs)

Three Defenders (Ds)

Three Midfielders (Ms)

Three Forwards (Fs)

Four Winning Teams

FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: FANTASY EFL PLAYERS FOR DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 12

Lewis Peers Scott Worrall Louis Roberts Sam Harding GK Lee Burge David Harrington Corey Addai Corey Addai GK David Button/Joel Periera Corey Addai George Wickens Murphy Mahoney GK Murphy Mahoney Murphy Mahoney Murphy Mahoney Jamie Jones DEF Paudie O’Connor Paudie O’Connor Carl Piergianni Mickey Demetriou DEF Luther Wildin Carl Piergianni Paudie O’Connor Ethan Pye DEF Carl Johnston Luther Wildin Ethan Pye Carl Piergianni MID Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing MID Cameron McGeehan Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu Kyle Dempsey Charlie Savage MID Kyle Dempsey Cameron McGeehan Kwame Poku Kyle Dempsey FWD Louie Barry Louie Barry Louie Barry Louie Barry FWD Sam Smith Dion Charles Ronan Coughlan Sam Smith FWD Ronan Coughlan Ronan Coughlan Ben House Dion Charles TEAM Lincoln City Fleetwood Town Fleetwood Town Lincoln City TEAM Fleetwood Town Lincoln City Lincoln City Fleetwood Town TEAM Stevenage Stevenage Stevenage Stevenage TEAM Salford City Northampton Town Northampton Town Northampton Town

LEWIS SAID…

The small Double Gameweek in-store means focusing on said assets is essential to maximise returns…hopefully!

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, I’m looking at Northampton Town’s Lee Burge (G), Reading’s David Button (G) or Joel Periera (G), and Stevenage’s Murphy Mahoney (G). Burge stands out for me, despite only keeping two CS in 10 appearances. The Cobblers face Crawley (H) and Lincoln (A), and I expect one clean sheet across the two matches. Notably, they beat the Red Devils 1-0 when they played them in the 22/23 season. 35-year-old Button has been solid for the Royals since replacing Joel Pereira (G) and hasn’t blanked in four matches. However, Pereira played the second DGW11 match against Exeter City (A) and secured four points – the rotation worries me! With Bristol Rovers (H) and Stockport County (A) in store, clean sheet bonuses may not be on the cards, but save points are likely. Finally, Mahoney is based on form. The Boro’s number one has tricky fixtures, but with seven clean sheets in 12 appearances, he’s too hard to ignore.

DEFENDERS

A tricky decision this week, but after much deliberation, I’ve opted for Lincoln’s Paudie O’Connor (D), Stevenage’s Luther Wildin (D), and Fleetwood’s Carl Johnston (D). O’Connor is essential for the squad, averaging 7.1 points with two home fixtures across DGW12, he was a must-have. He also has three goal contributions (+17) so far this season. The fixtures aren’t ideal for Wildin, but with only two blanks in nine games, he’s on the list – if he’s involved. Finally, Johnston is a standout, with five clean sheets in 11 appearances, and 0% ownership! Facing Newport (A) and Salford (H), I expect at least one CS for the Cod Army and goal involvements – he scored against Port Vale (A) in DGW11!

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Lewis Wing (M) of Reading was the first name on the team sheet. The midfielder has been electric for the Royals, scoring two goals (+12), providing three assists (+9) and making six interceptions (+12) in four matches, totalling 45 points. With Bristol Rovers and Stockport in DGW12, I expect another huge haul for the Royals’ top Fantasy EFL scorer. Kyle Dempsey (M) of Bolton is also on the list. The midfielder hasn’t blanked once in eight matches, scoring three goals (+18) and providing two assists (+6) in ten matches, alongside nine interceptions (+18). Although the Trotters have trickier games in Peterborough (H) and Stevenage (A), I’m targeting the Posh game, which is usually high-scoring on paper. Finally, Cameron McGeehan (M) makes up my midfield. The midfielder has four goals (+24) in 11 appearances and has scored in two of his last three games. If the Cobblers are to win, I expect him to be amongst the goals again.

FORWARDS

The forwards I have selected are Stockport County’s Louie Barry (F), Reading’s Sam Smith (F) and Ronan Coughlan (F). Barry is the standout, with seven goals in 11 appearances for the Hatters and is on penalties, which is a huge factor. Smith has four goals and one assist in 11 matches and despite featuring off the bench against Exeter (A), I expect him to start both DGW12 matches. Finally, Coughlan has scored four goals and one assist in nine games for the Cod Army, averaging 5.3 points.

CLUB PICKS

The four teams I have selected are Lincoln City, Fleetwood Town, Stevenage and Salford City. The Imps and the Cod Army are near-nailed for me, although the rise in popularity of them is less appealing. Both clubs have excellent fixtures – Lincoln play two clubs who have conceded 27 combined, while Fleetwood play teams who have conceded 37! Despite the Boro’s loss against Cambridge to wrap up their DGW11, they’ve only lost two of their last six matches – and have beaten Charlton, Wrexham and Mansfield Town in that time. As a rogue pick, with two away fixtures, Salford City will be considered…if I feel brave!

SCOTT SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

I am going with Fleetwood’s David Harrington (G), Stockport’s Corey Addai (G), and Murphy Mahoney (G). Harrington plays in a Fleetwood defence that have ideal fixtures in DGW12. They have also kept four clean sheets already this season. Similarly, like Fleetwood, Stockport also have an eye-catching double, playing Lincoln and Reading. He’s also kept five clean sheets this season. Murphy Mahoney is the standout for this week. He plays in a Stevenage defence that have been fantastic this year, conceding on average 0.75 goals per game and keeping seven clean sheets in their first 12 games, for me he should be your goalkeeper this week.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I have gone with Paudie O’Connor (D), Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D), and Luther Wildin (D). O’Connor has had an unbelievable attacking threat so far this season, managing two goals and three assists already this season. Despite the Imps’ defensive woes, he’s nailed. A double-up on Stevenage feels likely, provided both are involved. If you could only have one I would go for Piergianni due to his extra attacking threat. I’m expecting two clean sheets for the Boro this DGW.

MIDFIELDERS

I’ve opted for Lewis Wing (M), Cameron McGeehan (M) and Fleetwood’s Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu (M). Wing for me is the best midfielder this week; the all-action winger already has 78 points this season and has accumulated 45 points in his last four Gameweeks. The benefit of Wing is he can get points from anywhere. Goals, assists, Interceptions, key passes; he does it all. McGeehan has scored in two of his last three league games and with the first game of the double being against a porous Crawley side, I expect him to be in the goals again. I like Sarpong-Wiredu as a pick because he’s out of position. Although he’s down as a midfielder but plays CB and a back-three. This means he is perfect for interception points and has secured 19 (+38) already this season.

FORWARDS

Louie Barry (F), Bolton’s Dion Charles (F) and Ronan Coughlan (F) make up my forward selections. Barry has managed seven goals already and with fixtures against Lincoln and Reading coming up, I only expect this to increase, and on penalties, this is even more appealing. Charles has five goals and one assist already this season and with his first game of the double being against Peterborough, a team that’s conceding 1.92 goals per game, I expect him to add to his goal contribution tally further. Finally, Coughlan has managed four goals and one assist already for Fleetwood. However, my only concern is the lack of minutes he gets, but he is a solid option this week nonetheless.

CLUB PICKS

Fleetwood, Stevenage, Lincoln City and Northampton make up my club picks. These four have the best Double fixtures in my opinion. Fleetwood play Newport and Salford; two decent games on paper with Newport sitting in 13th having lost three in four matches and Salford sitting in 15th with two wins in seven. Stevenage are my second team option. They have won three of their last five, keeping a clean sheet in all of their wins.

Lincoln are the best team with a Double Gameweek this week, sitting in 10th in League One, they play Stockport and Northampton. The Cobblers are my punt of DGW12. Their fixtures aren’t ideal against Crawley (H) and Lincoln (A), but with a strong 1-1 draw secured against Stockport in DGW11, I like the idea.

LOUIS [FPLREACTIONS] SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, I have backed Stockport’s Corey Addai (G), Lincoln’s George Wickens (G) and Stevenage’s Murphy Mahoney (G). Stockport have managed two clean sheets in two of their last four matches so Mahoney stands out to me. However, two home matches could turn both Wickens and Lincoln’s recent form around.

DEFENDERS

Not only does Carl Piergianni (D) have clean sheet potential this week, but has also managed 90+ tackles, blocks and clearances, so he’s more than capable of picking up extra points through defensive actions. Joining him at the back is Paudie O’Connor (D). As well as two home matches to clinch clean sheets, he has also managed two goals and two assists this season.

Another defender with an attacking threat is Stockport’s Ethan Pye (D), who has produced a goal and an assist, he joins the backline.

MIDFIELDERS

Midfield seems to lack in options overall and it’s becoming a regularity at this point. But, with two matches it’s difficult to ignore Reading’s Lewis Wing (M). He goes into his Double off-the-back of amassing two goals and two assists in his last four league matches. Narrowly squeezing into my scout selections is Kyle Dempsey (M). Two goals and two assists in his previous five league matches suggests he is in the midst of a purple patch. Although playing just one match this week, Kwame Poku (M) has the potential to outperform any Double Gameweek midfielder. Poku is in fantastic form for Peterborough currently, having managed four assists and two goals in his previous four league matches. He clashes with a Bolton side who have shipped at least two goals in three of their last four games.

FORWARDS

A double Gameweek for Stockport County means that Louie Barry (F) should be the first name in your front line this week. Barry takes penalties for his side which I factored in, but seven goals in 11 matches is all that needs to be stated when it comes to his selection. Prior to their back-to-back losses, Fleetwood racked up between 2-6 goals in four of their previous five matches which was impressive. If they can recapture that scoring form this week then likely to be involved is Ronan Coughlan (F) who helps spearhead the attack. Two home matches for Lincoln could be great opportunities to find some form. Leading their frontline is Ben House (F) who netted three goals in his first five opening league matches.

CLUB PICKS

Most of my team selections are very reflective of my picks. Of them, Fleetwood feels like an exciting pick. As mentioned, they sustained some great attacking numbers several weeks ago, finding that form again could be rewarding for Fantasy managers. Lincoln are another strong pick. Two home fixtures are hard to resist, but the only factor that puts them below Fleetwood is goal threat. I have also added Stevenage and Northampton, two more sides who could do well.

SAM SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In between the sticks, of all the goalkeepers playing twice, I will most likely back Stevenage’s number one, Murphy Mahoney (G). The goalkeeper has recorded an impressive 61 points in Fantasy EFL from the opening 11 appearances. During this time he’s managed seven clean sheets (+35) and conceded just nine goals. With Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers his opponents in the DGW, you would expect at least one more clean sheet (+5), alongside multiple save points! Alternative options include Stockport County’s Corey Addai (G) and Salford City’s Jamie Jones (G) who will also feature twice.

DEFENDERS

Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D) and Stockport County’s Ethan Pye (D) stand out amongst the doublers. Piergianni has been excellent for The Boro this season, securing 81 points overall in Fantasy EFL. He added another nine points to his season’s total when his side managed to beat Mansfield Town in an extremely tough match away from home in DGW11. Pye faces Lincoln City and Reading in the DGW, but it is not only his defensive displays that have proved valuable in Fantasy EFL, but also his attacking prowess. He has scored one goal (+7) and provided one assist (+3) this season, which makes him a huge threat as a defender for DGW12! My final defensive pick belongs to Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D). The defensive giant has been excellent this season, and currently leads the overall rankings with 97 points – staggering! Although he only plays once, his impact could still be more than some of the DGW12 assets and for that reason, he has to be included. Nevertheless, following his shock omission from their DGW12 clash against Fleetwood, this is one I’ll monitor.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park, I have backed three players who feature twice in the upcoming DGW12. Reading’s Charlie Savage (M) has secured a place, alongside Bolton Wanderers’ Kyle Dempsey (M) and Reading’s Lewis Wing (M). All the above have been influential for their sides and across two matches you would expect considerable returns from them all. Doubling up on Reading seems wise, and with Savage scoring 19 points in DGW11, including two assists (+6), one goal (+6) one interception (+2) and two key passes (+1), he’s a must-own for now. Although this was impressive, his teammate-Wing managed to go one better, securing an excellent 18-point haul. Bolton were unbeaten in five matches before facing Birmingham (A); Dempsey has been crucial to their success. The midfielder managed another eight-point haul in DGW11 against Burton (H) and will be full of confidence heading into DGW12.

FORWARDS

Leading the line, I have tripled up once again on the DGW12 assets. Stockport County’s Louie Barry (F), Reading’s Sam Smith (F) and Bolton Wanderers Dion Charles (F) are the attackers I’ve backed. Smith has registered four goals (+20) and one assist (+3) so far this season, Charles has secured five goals (+25) and one assist (+3) and finally Barry has contributed with seven goals (+35). Their current goal contributions would suggest that across the DGW12 they can provide substantial point hauls.

CLUB PICKS

The club picks I am backing are all involved in the DGW12. It seems strange to back a side that can only secure a maximum of nine or 11 points depending on whether they are home and away. Backing the following teams means the available points drastically increase! For that reason, Lincoln City, Fleetwood Town, Stevenage and Northampton Town are the sides I am backing for the upcoming DGW12. Each of the above have favourable fixtures, but Stevenage and Lincoln City are the two that seem most likely to make the final selection, simply based on the displays they have provided so far this season!



