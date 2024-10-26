Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 12 Top Picks: Sunday & Monday

Double Gameweek 12 has been full of surprises already, with 34 matches taking place so far. We have the small Double Gameweek this week, with six League One and two League Two sides featuring twice. If you haven’t made your team changes yet, this article will help you identify the top picks for both fixtures.

Sunday’s blockbuster sees Norwich City host Middlesbrough at Carrow Road in a 15:00 BST Kick-off. Both sides sit on 17 points in the Championship, and saw the visitors earn a 1-2 away win last year.

This is followed by Monday night’s League One tie between Blackpool and Wigan Athletic, kicking off at 20:00 BST.

Here, we go through the top picks for these matches. Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS: SUNDAY

Norwich City should be full of confidence approaching this fixture, with the Canaries unbeaten in six matches. They return back to Carrow Road on Sunday after picking up a point when they visited PNE on Tuesday.

There is one man that stands out again for Norwich: Borja Sainz (F). The forward has been in prolific form this season, securing eight goals (+40) and providing two assists (+6) in just 11 appearances. The tricky Spaniard secured an eight point return against PNE, scoring (+5) before half-time to make the score 2-1

Sainz is certainly a solid option, but with ownership of 8.2%, he’s a fairly template pick. Therefore, if you are backing the Canaries, but want to look elsewhere, then Josh Sargent (F) could be the man to target. His ownership sits at less than half of his teammate, at just 4%, but his performances so far this season would suggest otherwise. He has managed four goals (+20) and five assists (+15) this season, contributing to his total of 60 points. He should certainly be considered as another viable selection for this Gameweek.

BORO ASSETS

Nonetheless, Middlesborough should not be disregarded. Michael Carrick’s side currently sit in eighth place in the Championship table, and a win away at Carrow Road would take them above their opponents. If you are anticipating them to end the Canaries’ unbeaten run, then we would advise backing either Luke Ayling (D) or Hayden Hackney (M) of all the Fantasy EFL Middlesbrough assets.

Ayling is the highest Fantasy EFL scorer for Boro with 64 points in 11 appearances. Due to this, his popularity is high and his ownership currently stands at a sizable 8.4%. The defender has produced some top defensive displays alongside his attacking output, which is shown through his one assist (+3) this season. Hackney has been a defensive force this season, racking up 13 interceptions (+26). He’s also chipped in with two goals (+12) and 12 key passes (+6), and could be a key player for the visitors.

TOP PICKS – MONDAY

Wigan Athletic were on a run of six games unbeaten prior to their last two outings, where they suffered consecutive defeats. They also had not conceded a goal during the unbeaten run, which made their defensive assets hugely popular in Fantasy EFL. The same goes for Blackpool who had an excellent start under their new boss Steve Bruce, but in recent weeks the high-flying Seasiders have dipped in form, losing their previous three matches.

SEASIDER SHOUTS

The key standouts for Blackpool are undoubtedbly midfield duo Lee Evans (M) and CJ Hamilton (M). Evans has secured 74 points so far in Fantasy EFL, with the majority of his points coming through his impressive interceptions, with ten (+20) currently to his name. He also has one goal (+6) and five assists (+15), and is proving a serious threat in League One. Hamilton has operated in a similar way, securing 12 interceptions (+24), but slightly less goal involvements with two goals (+12) and one assist (+3). The Seasiders’ third home win could hinge on the performances of Evans and Hamilton.

LATICS ASSETS

For the away side, the key standout for this one has to be Will Aimson (D). The defender only returned five points in Double Gameweek 11, but earlier in the season he has provided some outstanding displays, totalling 83 points. With Blackpool conceding five and scoring just one in their last outing, the Latics will be eager to put in a solid defensive display, which will return their defensive assets a clean sheet bonus (+5). Elsewhere, Thelo Aasgaard (M) looks like a solid option. The 22-year-old has returned 64 points in Fantasy EFL. He has three goals (+18) and one assist (+3) to his name this season. Moreover, in Double Gameweek 11, the playmaker provided an impressive 16-point haul, despite his side losing both matches. He will be crucial if they are to return to winning ways against the Seasiders.

