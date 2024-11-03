Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 13 Top Picks: Sunday

Double Gameweek 13 has been a rollercoaster already, with 35 games to whet our appetites. We get the joy of looking forward to 13 more matches on Tuesday and Wednesday night, as 22 of 24 Championship clubs double.

Sunday’s blockbuster sees Millwall host high-flying Burnley at The Den in a 15:00 BST kick-off. While Millwall sit 10th in the table, having won their previous two fixtures 1-0 and are unbeaten in four, Burnley sit second in the table and are unbeaten in nine league matches, but have drawn their previous two matches.

Here, we go through the top picks for these matches. Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS: SUNDAY

Millwall’s season has been a rollercoaster, fluctuating between impressive wins and disappointing defeats. However, recent weeks have seen a resurgence, with Neil Harris’s side going unbeaten in their last four matches. Despite a relatively low goal-scoring rate, their solid defensive performances, including three clean sheets in four games, have positioned them as potential promotion contenders.

In contrast, Burnley, under the guidance of experienced manager Scott Parker, have made a strong start to the season. Parker, known for his knack for guiding teams to promotion, has instilled a winning mentality in the Clarets. With an impressive goal difference of +12 and seven clean sheets, they have positioned themselves as serious promotion contenders.

While Burnley assets on the surface are arguably more enticing to select, they double in Gameweek 14 instead, taking on WBA (A) and Swansea City (H).

Therefore, the Lions are the better options here. They take on Leeds United (H) following Sunday’s clash, and will be hoping for revenge, following their 0-3 loss last season against the Whites at The Den.

GOALKEEPER

Lukas Jensen (G) of Millwall is our preferred ‘keeper in this one. The Lions’ number one has been excellent this season, securing 57 points in 12 appearances. The 25-year-old has kept five clean sheets (+30) and has made 30 saves (+10). In his previous two matches, the Dane has kept two clean sheets, making five saves in the process (+2). With double the chance of save points and clean sheets than Burnley’s James Trafford (G), he’s a good pick this Gameweek.

DEFENDERS

Millwall’s Jake Cooper (D) is the highest-scoring Fantasy EFL defender for the Lions, and is a stalwart in their back four. The centre-back has secured 67 points in just 12 appearances, helping keep five clean sheets also. Additionally, the 29-year-old has made 45 clearances (+15) and opened his goalscoring account (+7) for the season in Gameweek 4 against Sheffield Wednesday (H). Cooper will play a pivotal role for the hosts if they are to secure their sixth and seventh clean sheets this season, and is nailed for defensive contributions.

MIDFIELDERS

Interception magnet George Saville (M) of Millwall is a great option for this Championship thriller. The Northern Ireland international has secured 77 points in 12 appearances, with the majority of his points coming through an impressive 23 interceptions (+46). The 31-year-old has also provided one assist (+3), alongside 18 key passes (+9). He’s the Lions’ best option for this Gameweek, and could even captain your side if you are undecided yet!

However, if you’re looking for a Clarets asset, look no further than Burnley captain Josh Brownhill (M). The 28-year-old has been superb in the Championship once again, scoring five goals (+30) and providing one assist (+3) in 12 matches. With 82 points, the highest scorer of either side in Fantasy EFL, Brownhill has been the talisman for Burnley despite playing in midfield. If they are to make it 10 games unbeaten, Brownhill will undoubtedly be involved.

