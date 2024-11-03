A tasty clash between Manchester United and Chelsea rounds off the day’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.
Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 GMT.
Ruud van Nistelrooy has made three changes from the side that beat Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup.
Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui and Rasmus Hojlund come into the starting XI, with Altay Bayindir, Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee dropping out.
As for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca names the same team that beat Newcastle United last time out.
It means Pedro Neto keeps his place, with Jadon Sancho both ill and ineligible to feature against his parent club.
LINE-UPS
Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund
Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Evans, Lindelof, Fletcher, Fitzgerald, Amad, Zirkzee, Wheatley
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto, Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Subs: Jorgensen, Cucurella, Tosin, Badiashile, Enzo, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku, Veiga
Was set on getting Son in as captain for next GW but not having Salah is getting annoying. Can’t get both without losing Haaland (who I wish I never got, but would rather persist with him for the Brighton game when I have done so far).
Get Son or just go straight to Salah. Have ground to make up in ML after last few weeks.