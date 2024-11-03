A tasty clash between Manchester United and Chelsea rounds off the day’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 16:30 GMT.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has made three changes from the side that beat Leicester City 5-2 in the Carabao Cup.

Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui and Rasmus Hojlund come into the starting XI, with Altay Bayindir, Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee dropping out.

As for Chelsea, Enzo Maresca names the same team that beat Newcastle United last time out.

It means Pedro Neto keeps his place, with Jadon Sancho both ill and ineligible to feature against his parent club.

LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: Onana, Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amass, Evans, Lindelof, Fletcher, Fitzgerald, Amad, Zirkzee, Wheatley

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto, Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Cucurella, Tosin, Badiashile, Enzo, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku, Veiga



