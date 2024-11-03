195
  1. Fifa las vegas
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Was set on getting Son in as captain for next GW but not having Salah is getting annoying. Can’t get both without losing Haaland (who I wish I never got, but would rather persist with him for the Brighton game when I have done so far).

    Get Son or just go straight to Salah. Have ground to make up in ML after last few weeks.

    1. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah all day long

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Dammit with the sensible advice!

        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Captain Strand Larsen it is so 😆

  2. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Is Strand Larsen better than Cunha? Has better stats overall

    1. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wondering the same.. not sure if I want to pay the extra 1.1 for Cunha

      1. ZeBestee
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Also plays as the focal man, but of course Cunha is the better player although fpl wise Larsen probably edges it + 1.1m less.

    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      I’ve done Havertz to SL just an hour ago!

      1. ZeBestee
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Any other reason to go for him rather than freeing up funds?

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Depends what stats you are looking at, Cunha has better xGI

      Cunha has more routes to points but isn't playing CF and 1.1m more expensive

      1. ZeBestee
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Between Larsen, Raul and Welbeck, whom do you think will do well next 4/5 gws?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          I imagine all 3 will do well...

    4. Captain Mal
        9 mins ago

        Larsen will score more goals, but Cunha will likely score more points. Depends on what you plan to do with the extra money

      • Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cunha is a bps magnet id pay the extra

      • Esraj
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        One is Norwegian, the other is a Brazilian.

    5. Dorse88
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      Just done Ndiaye > Strand Larsen before any rises.

      Talked myself out of a hit for the Solanke bandwagon for next week just to remove him for the city came the week after.

      700k overall

      Thoughts on team for GW 11?

      Flekken
      Gvardiol TAA Dawson
      Salah Palmer Mbuemo Rogers Winks
      Haaland(c) Strand Larsen

      Fabianski Faes Greaves 4.5 striker

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Playing with Winks every week is far from ideal but it looks a conscious decision by yourself.

        Rest of the team is fine but why aren't you captaining Salah?

        Open Controls
        1. Dorse88
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Winks/ Faes combo is definitely a weak point and one I'll look at upgrading once I remove TAA for funds. I think I'll end up on Salah at C just got it on Haaland for now. Could even be wild and put it on Strand Larsen against Southampton.

          This Haaland drought will end soon surely? I was at our match again Brighton yesterday and Salah is very dangerous still, his overall play wasn't the best but he always has that moment to change a game up his sleeve.

          Quite a few good options for captain next week across the GW.

    6. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Bench one please:
      A. Johnson (IPS)
      B. Semenyo (bre)
      C. Rogers (liv)
      D. Strand Larsen (SOU)

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        C

      2. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        C

      3. Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Very obvious it's C

    7. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I have 2FT would you wait to WC12 or do it now? I'd get rid of players like Haaland and Watkins

      Henderson
      Gvardiol Gabriel Robinson (Vandberg Barco)
      Palmer Mbeumo Johnson ESR (Rogers)
      Haaland Warkins Cunha

    8. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Man it's so difficult to fit Salah into my team without losing Palmer.
      I don't think it's worth it.

    9. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Choose 1;

      1) Welbeck
      2) Larsen
      3) Raul

      First 3 and I am going for him.

      1. Tactical Frank
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Raul

      2. Esraj
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Danny

      3. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Choose between 1 and 3, they both play for attacking sides. I personally think welbeck edges it as Brighton are so dangerous going forward plus welbeck takes direct free kicks

    10. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just putting this out there.

      3 years on the trot many of us on here played a charity football tournament for charity in London. This was all pre Covid. We all had a great time and so many of us are still in touch and are in a big mini league.
      We had people coming from all over including, Manchester, Southampton, Birmingham and even Newcastle.
      It was 4 teams of 11 a side and was quite competitive. There were awards for best player and hardest worker.
      The charities included MIND, testicular cancer and ocular cancer, for a member on here who sadly lost his battle with ocular cancer, his name on here was Absinthe.
      I photographed the events and played in 1.
      Would anyone on here be up for the same thing? I’ve met many of you IRL in many countries around the world and will even be meeting Walkman666 in New York in December.
      I would get the help of some of the OG mods if all goes well. Mark Sutherns and Jonty came to them so was also a good opportunity for true FPL geeks and those that just want to meet. Players of all levels welcome and well go for a couple of drinks afterwards.

      I’ll post again when the footie isn’t on

    11. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A. Garnacho, Cunha
      B. Johnson, Larsen

    12. R.C.
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Bruno is so awful, always gives the ball away. Needs selling asap

