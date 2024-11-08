Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14 Top Picks: Friday

Gameweek 14 started with a bang… or rather, a whimper. WBA and Burnley’s 0-0 draw was less than thrilling at the The Hawthorns, and the Clarets unbeaten run agains the Baggies continues. Let’s hope tonight’s matches are more of a fireworks display and our Top Picks return.

In the Championship, Watford host Oxford United under-the-lights at Vicarage Road in a 20:00 GMT kick-off. Watford sit seventh in the table under Tom Cleverley, level on points with fifth-placed WBA. The Hornets have been stinging opponents at home, winning six of their last seven league matches. Whereas Des Buckingham’s U’s are sat 16th with 17 points, securing a big 1-0 victory over Hull City (H) in Double Gameweek 13. They have been poor on the road, however.

In League One, Barnsley and Rotherham United face off at Oakwell at 19:15. The Tykes, who are unbeaten in their last three matches, scoring six goals in the process, are currently eighth in the table with 22 points. They’ve also dominated their recent encounters with the Millers, winning the last four league meetings. Meanwhile, Steve Evans’ Rotherham side sit 14th with 17 points. They’ve had a mixed bag of results lately, with one win and two losses in their last three games

Here, we go through the top picks for these matches. Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPER

Of the two matches, Daniel Bachmann (G) of Watford is the standout ‘keeper. The Austrian has 0.5% ownership, scoring 42 points in 11 appearances. Despite only keeping two clean sheets (+10) for the Hornets, we expect their magnificent home form to be extended. Both clean sheets for Bachmann have come in front of their home faithful at Vicarage Road, and only seven of the U’s 17 goals have come on the road. We’re expecting a clean sheet for the Hornets and potential saves for the 30-year-old.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDER

Oxford United’s Ciaron Brown (D) has been standout in the U’s defence, helping Des Buckingham’s side keep four clean sheets (+20) in 14 appearances. The centre-back has made 61 clearances, 13 blocks and 12 tackles, totalling 76 points. He’s also scored one goal (+7) and provided two assists (+6), offering attacking threat from set-pieces. Coupled with his defensive contributions, the 26-year-old will play a crucial role if the U’s are to secure a win on the road.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Giorgi Chakvetadze (M) of Watford is a solid pick for Gameweek 14. The Georgia international is the highest-scoring midfielder for the Hornets with 68 points, scoring one goal (+6) and providing five assists (+15) in 14 appearances. In his previous two Gameweeks, the number eight has provided two assists (+6), two interceptions (+4) and four key passes (+2), scoring 16 points. As one of Tom Cleverley’s essential attacking assets, alongside his intercepting ability, Chakvetadze will play a crucial role if Watford are to maintain their strong home form.

Although there are shouts for multiple Barnsley midfielders, including Luca Connell (M) and Adam Phillips (M), we’re opting for summer signing Davis Keillor-Dunn (M). The number 40 is proving his worth to Tykes fans, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 12 appearances. With 1.2% ownership, Keillor-Dunn offers a good route into the Tykes prolific attack that have scored 2+ goals on nine occasions. Additionally, he scored in the FA Cup 1-3 victory away at Port Vale, making it three goals in four appearances. We’re expecting a strong return for the 27-year-old this evening.