The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) heavyweights are both in action this evening.

Liverpool v Aston Villa is still to come tonight, following on from Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City.

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 17:30 GMT.

Before Mohamed Salah gets a chance to extend his Premier League scoring sequence, Erling Haaland can lay down a marker in the Gameweek 11 captaincy stakes.

The Norwegian, unsurprisingly, starts for City this evening.

And so too does Rico Lewis in what is an even more patched-up visitors backline.

Already without Ruben Dias and John Stones, Pep Guardiola deems that Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji are only fit enough for substitute duty.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, therefore, keeps his place in the side after making his first senior start in the midweek loss to Sporting CP.

It would appear that Josko Gvardiol is alongside him at centre-half.

Guardiola’s two changes see Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan come in for Akanji and Bernardo Silva.

There’s one change for Brighton as Simon Adingra comes in for the absent Ferdi Kadioglu.

João Pedro is back from injury and on the bench for the hosts.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Igor, Estupinan; Adingra, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Pedro, Enciso, Moder, Baleba, Wieffer, Ferguson, O’Riley.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Walker, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Gundogan, Savinho, Foden, Nunes, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Ake, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Akanji, Wright, O’Reilly, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand.

