74
74 Comments
  Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Fab 9 pointer on bench

    sozopol
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      ESR 8-pointer first sub

      KanuLenoMeeMoCash
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        11pter

    Bun Rab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pickford and ESR on my bench for 22!

    IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Same

    Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Same, need Kelleher not to play or CS

  gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    Wissa absolute legend.

  Kitman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    44 points from 5 - I’m in uncharted waters

    Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nice!

  Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Nice for a change to see 13 and 12 for the forwards( Wissa and Cunha) instead of 2 and 2 ...Solanke and DCL

    IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haha

    FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Well done

  F4L
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Foden please, bring your form you showed midweek vs Sporting

    IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes please last chance saloon

  Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Cunha (c), nailed it.

  Egg noodle
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    21 from 6. Haaland (C) please shower me with your blessing

    DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      That would be golden.

  Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Still have DCL, so ugly. The worst run of points I have ever seen! -4 him out or wait for free?

    KanuLenoMeeMoCash
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'm the same
      Gonna keep for Brentford anyway, maybe wolves
      Gotta get palmer next week and not worth a -4 to move before Bre imo

    IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      He is awful. Priority transfer out of anyone still has him

    HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      I wouldn't think twice about removing him for a -4.

      But I did also remove Watkins for a -4 this week too, so it might just be me!

    Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Get gone. Never have an attacker from a Sean Dyche team.

    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      DCL > Cunha this week literally a min before deadline, no regret 😛

  Feanor
    • 15 Years
    24 mins ago

    Think I’ll do Flekken to Bart as my free transfer over the break

    Rik Waller
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Thinking out loud?

    Free Hat
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Ay Caramba

  Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Need Palmer to rest for this gw so I can get that 11 pointer from ESR

    demob
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      same BROTHER

  pakornk
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    why did everyone recommend Jimenez when he is so crap and I believed in you guys and bought him?

    Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      8 years and you can't take responsibility for your own actions 🙄

    Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      You got an assist, for a budget striker that's not bad

      if wanted Wissa's points you should have asked me

    demob
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      when I wipe your butt for you next do you prefer up and down or like a swirl

    Tcheco
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      6/10 bait

      Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        just now

        For sure. Even my mud comments are less obvious

  Tcheco
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Time for Haaland to shake up FPL again

  It's gonna Ben Mee
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Rumour has it that Peps finally found the 5-56. Time to punish the sellers Robot!

  Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sold Haaland & Foden this week. It's going to be a tough watch!

    Supersonic_
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Good luck mate. Also cheering for a Robot blank here.

  Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    No Kadiolglu in the squad, anyone know why?

    demob
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      toe injury

  g40steve
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    SKY UHD cracking picture

  Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Haaland hat trick coming as I go for my tenth straight week of getting Salah and Haaland wrong as VC and Captain. 60 pts down so far.

    Made a promise five weeks ago after missing out on all his goals with Salah or Palmer (who scored four as my VC the next week) never to change from Haaland again.

    Have bottled it after one goal.in five weeks and about 30 Salah points in that time.

    Tcheco
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I swapped out Salah for Haaland 3 weeks ago. At least you've owned both

      Crouching Tiger
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Haaland hat-trick for sure would cause some meltdowns here. Come on (c).

  Mighty Duck
      10 mins ago

      KDB still not ready to start. Haaland without hauls again.

    Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Let's go Haaland. Time to punish some sellers

    Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Fab on bench with fab on bench is frustrating....

    F4L
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      3 back for City. interesting, had to do something

    JÆKS ⭐
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      20 for 4 is giving me the smallest of green arrows. Average is high at the start!

      FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        14 for 4 here and a decent red

    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not including this game, which team left to play do you reckon has the best chance of a clean sheet?

      F4L
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        forest

        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Ty!

      Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        United or Forest

        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I feel I agree. Have Onana in Challenge. Probably should trust United but he tends to make the odd save.

          Forest perhaps. Thinking/hoping Newcastle have got a tiny bit more punch to them lately.

      F4L
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        sorry liverpool if you're including today's matches still

        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes that counts still! (Asking for FPL Challenge.)

      FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Liverpool

        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          With Villa's struggles definitely an option, but they have the ability to score I guess. If Alisson was fit might go there (not that Kelleher is bad).

    Count of Monte Hristo
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wissa or Welbeck if you had to choose one?

      Crouching Tiger
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Wissa

      F4L
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        worry about Welbeck's fitness with 3 matches in a week starting soon

        Tcheco
          • 7 Years
          just now

          That's around GW 19. Plenty of time & good games until then

      Tcheco
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Welbeck has better fixtures

      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Wissa...

        Wilson also on some form for Fulham.

        Do minutes count when the goals are flying in?

    AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think despite the change in fixtures that Chris Wood has proven himself over the seasons to merit holding into the midst of this season.

      Also if you have Morgan Rogers he handily covers the trickier fixtures for Forest too.

    Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm going to get Semenyo and Rogers the wrong way around in terms of benching/start again

      Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Pitfalls of having a strong bench

    Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      City need to add some intensity to their game...

    F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      everton had 18 shots today and their xG isn't even close to being over 1. blimey

      FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Quality > quantity

    JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      All I'm asking for here is 3 goals from Haaland and 3 assists from Foden, not much else

