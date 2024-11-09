Following Manchester City’s defeat at the Amex, Liverpool can move five points clear at the top of the Premier League tonight.

A win over Aston Villa in the late, late kick-off will do the trick. The match at Anfield gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes two changes from the side that beat Bayer Leverkusen in midweek.

Darwin Nunez and Andrew Robertson return to the starting XI as Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas drop to the bench.

There are four changes for Aston Villa from their own UEFA Champions League tie on Wednesday.

Pau Torres, Jacob Ramsey, Amadou Onana and Lucas Digne come into the side as Tyrone Mings, John McGinn, Ian Maatsen and Boubacar Kamara make way.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton, Bradley.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Philogene, Durán.



