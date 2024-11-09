837
  1. Waylander
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Should have done Watkins > Solanke for -4. Dreading Spurs game tomorrow with no players.

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      I wouldn’t have done that move. Don’t be too hard.

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Watkins is a long term hold. I hope.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        If I owned Watkins, I would swap him for Isak in a heartbeat.

        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yep. Watkins a minutes risk to Dhuran and Villa look so tired with the champions league games. I’ll ship Wakins to Isak or Jackson this GW. Just wish I’d taken the Solanke punt this week.

        2. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm only allowed to make transfers in Int Breaks (or predetermined windows). After this I've got to wait 5 weeks. Watkins next 5 are so good. He just looks off it.

  2. ZeBestee
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thinking of doing Haaland 》Pedro and bring in both Saka and Palmer for a -4. I will wait after the break but i think thats the early transfer thinking. Keep Haaland still?

    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      It’s so tricky. Ideally I’d want a team with Salah, Palmer, Haaland…

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Loathed to lose him for Spurs tbh ; and City should have some players back after the IB

      1. ZeBestee
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        The problem is he is 15m and he is no where getting points enough to keep. Palmer and Saka would be nice additions given the fixtures. Also have Son.

        1. ZeBestee
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          And Salah as well.

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      I have other plans and I can’t remove Haaland for a -4

  3. Manani
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    A. Johnson > Palmer
    B. Haaland + McNeil > Jackson + Palmer (-4)

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just A.

  4. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Flekken (Valdimarsson)
    Gabreil, TAA, Mykolenko (Aina, Greaves)
    Salah, Palmer, ESR, Rogers (Winks)
    Haaland, Cunhu, Wissa

    0.0m ITB one FT

    Best TAA replacement ? Was already loosing patience with him before tonight's injury. Konate (despite the City fixtures) and use the 1.7m to strengthen elsewhere in the future ? I'm going to be looking for an Aina replacement as well after the Ipswich game.

  5. boroie
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is it time to hit the WC on this?

    Raya Virginia
    TAA Porro RAN THB Johnson
    Salah Bruno Semenyo ESR Rogers
    Haaland Solanke Vardy

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      How many FT? But not really no.

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just the one

      2. boroie
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Can go to something like this…

        Raya Fabianski
        Gabriel Konate RAN Colwill Hall
        Salah Palmer Saka Gordon Rogers
        Jackson JPedro Cunha

    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah now is a good time with the fixture swing and TAA injured

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        just now

        What do you think of this WC team?

        Can go to something like this…

        Raya Fabianski
        Gabriel Konate RAN Colwill Hall
        Salah Palmer Saka Gordon Rogers
        Jackson JPedro Cunha

    3. boroie
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can go to something like this…

      Raya Fabianski
      Gabriel Konate RAN Colwill Hall
      Salah Palmer Saka Gordon Rogers
      Jackson JPedro Cunha

    4. Manani
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      why would you WC? Look decent as is with 2 or 3 player change

      1. boroie
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Porro Solanke Haaland Vardy ESR all coming into a tough run of fixtures

        TAA injured

        Bruno was always a short term punt

        Arsenal and Chelsea fixture swing - feel like I need the likes of Saka and Palmer

        1. Manani
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          ditch Haaland and you already have fund for Saka/Palmer. Solanke got a out of form city, and 2 easy game after, IMO waste of WC

  6. STONEROSES
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    3FTS
    TAA+Buonanotte+Solanke
    To:
    Hall+Palmer +chiwome

    Good moves?

    Gives me starting11 of:
    Flekken
    Hall or Mykolenko/Gabriel/Lewis
    Palmer/Salah/Semenyo/Mbuembo/Rogers
    Haaland/Wood

  7. Zalk
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ashley Young keeps returning like it's 2008 again.

    1. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Ashley Forever Young, he doesnt even look very different to 2008, nice way to age..

  8. Vote Joke
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    I reckon Liverpool will lose 3 of the next 4 in the league. Losses to City, Newcastle and Everton.

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      i reckon they defo wont

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      No way.

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Put some money on it then. Will be a big pay out.

      1. Vote Joke
        • 14 Years
        just now

        You can’t see the possibility of them losing to City and away games at Newcastle and Everton? If they win those I’d say they’re likely to win the league.

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      i think their midfield 2 of mac allister and gravenberch will tire, but cant see a loss of 3 there

      the newcaslte game midweek under the lights midweek looks iffy though after tough mammoth matches against madrid and city. can see them slipping to a loss

    5. Waylander
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Everton, really?

      1. Vote Joke
        • 14 Years
        just now

        It’s away, but I hope I’m wrong. That game is Everton’s biggest game of the season.

  9. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Haaland owners holding or selling ahead of next GW?

    I’ll be scouting Jackson tomorrow for sure for that Chelsea fixture run. Already have Palmer in place.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keeping.

      I don't have Salah at the moment and he is being annoying. If I sell Haaland, the same thing will happen lol.

      1. Waylander
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Salah has been rested by Egypt over the IB so will be primed for Southampton (c).

    2. Manani
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      IMO hold if you dont need the fund straight away.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      if vdv is out would keep hold of haaland

    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Selling.

      I got it wrong in the Salah v Haaland decision

  10. Mother Farke
      3 mins ago

      Who to bench a) Mbeumo b) Raul c) Cunha?

      Thinking of Cunha, like an idiot, due to Fulham being the home side. No doubt others in this predicament...

      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        B) has a low ceiling

    • Viper
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Exact funds for Lewis & Foden -> Hall & Saka.

      Shame I'll be priced out in a couple of hours...

