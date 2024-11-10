Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 14 Top Picks: Sunday

Gameweek 14 is well underway and Fantasy EFL managers get the excitement of a Sunday to remember with three huge fixtures taking place in the Championship.

All of these games could have big Fantasy impacts. Here, we go through the top picks for Sunday, to outline who are the best picks for your EFL sides, if you still have picks remaining.

There will be a focus on Swansea, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City assets. Although Burnley and West Bromwich Albion also feature, their assets will be locked, which means you cannot remove or select them!

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Lawrence Vigouroux – Swansea City (vs Burnley A)

The Swansea City number one, Lawrence Vigouroux (G), is our top pick across the three matches. Reserve judgement just yet – the Clarets have struggled to create a lot of chances, and are scoreless in their last three matches. Even if the Clarets do manage to overcome the Swans, meaning Vigouroux fails to secure a clean sheet return, the keeper still has a great chance to accumulate points through saves. He has racked up 69 points so far in Fantasy EFL, with five clean sheets secured (+25) and 37 saves. With his ownership sitting at just 0.8%, he could be a great addition.

Michael Cooper – Sheffield United (vs Sheffield Wednesday H)

Our second keeper selection may be more obvious – Michael Cooper (G). The 25-year-old has registered 67 points in Fantasy EFL, with eight clean sheets secured in his 12 appearances this season. Although the Steel City derby is up next, the Blades are expected to defeat the Owls – Chris Wilder’s side have only conceded seven goals all season. The previous three meetings between the fierce rivals has been goalless, and another clean sheet lock could be on the cards.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDER

Harry Souttar – Sheffield United (vs Sheffield Wednesday H)

Harry Souttar (D) is the standout defender across the three fixtures. The Blades centre-back has played a crucial role in their defensive successes, helping out with an abundance of contributions consistently, including 67 clearances. The Australia international also provided an assist in his last outing, and is due a goal given is aerial presence. With 90 FEFL points to his name and ownership of just 2.3%, he could prove pivotal in the derby for the hosts.

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDER

Gustavo Hamer – Sheffield United (vs Sheffield Wednesday H)

Although the midfield maestro hasn’t returned in a few weeks, he’s a consistent threat for the Blades. The number eight has four goals (+24) and one assist in 13 appearances, alongside seven interceptions (+14). Hamer’s full return from his calf injury is a major boost. His set-piece expertise and ability to dictate the tempo of the game makes him a crucial player for the Blades. Expect interception and key pass returns at a minimum.

Josh Windass – Sheffield Wednesday (vs Sheffield United A)

Windass (M) was excellent for the Owls last time out, scoring (+6), taking two SoT (+1) and making one interception (+2) in their 2-6 home loss. In 12 games, the 30-year-old has scored four goals in 12 appearances and provided 10 key passes/SoT and five interceptions. With 59 total points, Windass will play a crucial role if the Owls are to secure any returns at Bramall Lane.