Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14: Best of the contribution points

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14 was a highly eventful one, with exciting results across all three divisions. All scheduled fixtures in the Gameweek have now been played following Sunday’s clashes, so we must now start to focus on Gameweek 15.

Fantasy EFL managers have a fragmented Gameweek in store due to the international break. All Championship matches are postponed but 10 League One teams and 22 of 24 League Two teams face off on Saturday.

Additionally, AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley have a Double Gameweek – check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to keep up to date with the latest news!

Below, we’ve highlighted the best performers who top the contribution tables so far in terms of interceptions (+2 for mids), blocks (+1 every two for defenders), clearances (+1 every three for defenders) and shots on target (+1 every two for forwards and mids) from the beginning of the season up to now.

Best of Contribution Points: Impressive Interceptions

Championship

Casper de Norre (M) of Millwall continues to dominate interceptions, overtaking teammate George Saville (M) at the top of the Championship leaderboards. De Norre now has 30 interceptions this season after registering three more in Gameweek 14.

Sheffield Wednesday are once again the best team in the Championship, registering an impressive 167 interceptions so far this season across their 15 games. Derby County are three behind.

League One

Despite his recent absence, Ethan Erhahon (M) remains at the top of the League One leaderboard for interceptions with 23.



Bristol Rovers continue to top the division, amassing a huge 192 interceptions this season. A highly impressive 18 of those came in their Gameweek 14 fixture against Lincoln City.

League Two

Barrow’s Dean Campbell (M) once again dominates this metric amongst League Two midfielders, with the 23-year-old managing 26 interceptions this season. He registered four more in Gameweek 14 for a 10-point haul.



Cheltenham Town are the clear leaders in League Two for interceptions, registering 167 this season. This is 17 more than second-placed Harrogate Town.

Best of Contribution Points: Brilliant Blocks

Championship

Ben Gibson (D) has taken the lead amongst Championship defenders for shot-blocking with 20 so far in 2024/25. The Stoke City defender registered three more in his second Gameweek 13 appearance, a 0-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers (A).

Plymouth Argyle are once again the best shot-blocking team in the division, leading the Championship with an impressive 86 so far this season. This is 16 more than runners-up Portsmouth.

League One

Adedeji Oshilaja (D) continues to rack up the blocks, managing 21 so far this season. The Mansfield Town defender has been a significant contributor in helping the Stags to their top-half defensive record of 15 goals conceded in 13 games.



Stevenage have taken the lead in League One, securing 61 blocks this season. They managed to register an impressive nine of those in their last match, their 1-1 draw against Reading (H).

League Two

Stephan Negru has broken the tie amongst the top League Two shot-blockers, managing 24 this season to take the division lead. The 22-year-old has been an essential part of Salford City’s defence, despite the lack of clean sheets.

Grimsby Town have made 73 blocks this season, again being the division leaders for this statistic. The League Two side have a solid recent record despite their extremely leaky defence, and are now five unbeaten away from home.

Best of Contribution Points: Cracking clearances

Championship

Jimmy Dunne (D) has overtaken teammate Steve Cook (D) to lead the Championship in clearances. The QPR defenders have cleared the ball 86 and 84 times this season respectively.

Plymouth Argyle are also the division clearance leaders, with the Pilgrims amassing 412 clearances so far this season. Queens Park Rangers, unsurprisingly, are also amongst the top with 390 clearances of their own to sit at second place in this leaderboard.

League One

Ricardo Santos (D) continues to extend his lead at the top of the League One chart for clearances – the Bolton Wanderers defender has registered 114 so far this season.



Bristol Rovers meanwhile lead the division in clearances at a team level. The Gas have managed 401 so far this season.

League Two

The king of clearances continues to dominate: Anthony O’Connor (D) is once again the League Two leader, as he has been all year. The 32-year-old has registered 146 clearances this season, far above any other player in the EFL.



Harrogate Town, led by O’Connor, also top the division in clearances from a team perspective. They now have cleared the ball on an incredible 526 occasions.

Best of Contribution Points: Superb Shots on Target

Championship

Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F) has been nothing short of dominant in attack this season, and he leads the Championship with 18 shots on target. He has an incredible conversion rate, scoring 11 goals already this season for the Canaries.



Leeds United continue to top the leaderboard for total shots on target by teams. The Whites have managed 80 so far this season, leading to 24 goals. This success in this statistic is indicative of their impressive offensive work rate.

League One

Louie Barry (F) is once again the leader in League One for this metric – the 21-year-old has registered 21 this season. The Aston Villa loanee has converted this into 10 goals for the Hatters.

Additionally, Stockport County have been incredibly offensive this season, and this has translated into 75 shots on target. They have scored with a third of these and have been one of the top attacking teams in the division.

League Two

Bradford City’s Andy Cook (F) is once again the leader for shots on target in League Two – the experienced striker has managed 24 so far this season. The number nine has nailed eight goals this season, carrying his side’s attack.

MK Dons have been the most prolific shooters in the division to start the season, registering 77 on target already. They have been hugely impressive in attack, scoring 24 goals in 15 games.



