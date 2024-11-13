Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Gameweek 15

Even if the international break has seen FPL pause, the EFL never stops! In Gameweek 15, we see a handful of League One and the majority of League Two sides feature, while there’s a Double Gameweek for Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon.

Here, we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll for Gameweek 15, to help provide an insight as to who the community feels the best candidate is for the armband.

Stay tuned for more articles before Saturday’s 12:30 GMT deadline, when Exeter City host Lincoln City at St James Park. However, the deadline for the rest of the EFL sides is 15:00 GMT.

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL

% of the votes Matt Stevens (AFC Wimbledon) 42% Ben Woods (Accrington Stanley) 35% Shaun Whalley (Accrington Stanley) 7% Zach Awe (Accrington Stanley) 7% Farrend Rawson (Accrington Stanley) 7%

CAPTAINCY POLL: TOP TWO ASSETS

Matt Stevens (AFC Wimbledon)

Taking the lead in the captaincy poll ahead of Gameweek 15 is Wimbledon’s talisman, Matt Stevens (F), who secured 42% of the votes.

The striker has registered five goals (+25) and one assist (+3) in 12 appearances for the Wombles, nailing 59 points in Fantasy EFL. Although the number 14 blanked last time out, he scored a hat-trick (+20) against Carlisle (H) in Gameweek 10. Moreover, with ties against Barrow (A) and Accrington (H), many would be surprised if he fails to extend his current goal tally.

Although Barrow have only conceded 12 goals, Accrington have shipped 22, including 14 on the road. Due to Omar Bugiel’s (F) call-up to the Lebanon national team, Stevens, who is owned by 2.4% of Fantasy managers, is almost certain to play the full 90 minutes in both of the upcoming matches (+4). If they are to win, Stevens will likely be involved.

Ben Woods (Accrington Stanley)

As for the other side with a Double Gameweek, Accrington Stanley’s Ben Woods (M) garnered 35% of votes ahead of Gameweek 15.

The midfielder has been excellent for the ‘Owd Reds in his previous two Gameweeks, securing 25 points. The 22-year-old in that time secured nine interceptions (+18) and one assist (+3), taking his tally to 15 interceptions (+30) and two assists (+6). The number eight also scored against Gillingham (A) in Gameweek 10. With only 0.6% ownership and averaging 5.6 points per game, Woods’s performances justify his popularity in the poll.

Accrington take on Swindon Town (H), before travelling to The Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday. With the possibility of defensive and offensive contributions, Woods looks nailed for another double-digit haul across both matches.

THE 7% CLUB

A Double Gameweek twist! Three Accrington players, unexpectedly, secured a spot on the list, with no other Wombles players featuring.

Shaun Whalley (M) is a great shout for John Doolan’s side, provided he’s fit for the Double Gameweek. The winger has been Accrington’s best player this season in Fantasy EFL, recording 75 points so far. The 37-year-old has scored three goals (+18) and provided four assists in 12 appearances, alongside eight interceptions. However, the winger has missed the previous two matches due to an injury, and we’re yet to receive an update. There is a concern, even if he does feature, he won’t play the full 90 minutes across both matches.

Nevertheless, with 7% of the votes, managers are confident the number seven will be back and haul.

Accrington centre-backs Zach Awe (D) and Farrend Rawson (D) both secured spots on the list for the first time.

Awe is in sensational form, securing 24 points for Fantasy EFL managers in the last two Gameweeks. Across the ‘Owd Reds two matches, the number four helped Doolan’s side to two clean sheets and registered seven clearances (+2), three tackles (+1) and one [fantastic] goal (+7). With a Double Gameweek ahead, 7% of managers are confident the 20-year-old will haul again.

Also on 57 total points, Rawson has played 14 of 14 matches for Accrington. While the centre-back hasn’t opened his goalscoring account, he’s proving to be a clearance magnet, nailing 79 (+26) this season. Additionally, Rawson only has 0.4% ownership, and could be a great differential captain this Gameweek.