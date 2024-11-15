Fantasy EFL: Scout Picks – Gameweek 15

Amid an international break for all Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, Fantasy EFL bosses get the joy of another exciting Gameweek. Despite no Championship fixtures scheduled, we are looking ahead to six matches in League One and 11 matches in League Two, including a Double Gameweek for Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon. Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best player and club picks for Gameweek 15.

And remember, it’s never too late to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

FANTASY EFL: GAMEWEEK 15 SCOUT PICKS

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Goalkeeper

AFC Wimbledon’s number one, Owen Goodman (G), is our preferred option between the sticks this Gameweek. The Crystal Palace loanee has been solid for the Dons, keeping six clean sheets (+30) in 12 appearances and nailing 56 points for Fantasy EFL managers. Although they haven’t kept a clean sheet in two matches, the double presents an extra opportunity to secure contributions. Accrington have looked better and will pose a threat on Tuesday, but Barrow are out of sorts, scoring just three goals in their previous five. Therefore, we expect returns from Goodman across both games.

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Defenders

We have another ‘Double Gameweeker’ to make up the first defensive slot: Accrington’s Farrend Rawson (D). 57 Fantasy EFL points might not be sensational, but his upcoming Double Gameweek cannot be ignored. Accrington Stanley are on a roll, especially at home, and their fixtures against Swindon Town (H) and AFC Wimbledon (A) look mouthwatering. Remember that 13-point haul Rawson pulled off against Walsall? If he can replicate those defensive heroics, he could be a real game-changer for your Fantasy team. Most importantly, his teammate Zach Awe (D) is on four yellow cards, which is a major concern if he misses their second fixture.

Alongside the ‘Owd Reds defender is centre-back Tristan Crama (D). The Exeter City defender has been sensational, nailing 99 points so far in 12 appearances. He’s helped the Grecians keep seven clean sheets (+35) in 12 matches and has two goals (+14) to his name this season, including scoring last time out against Charlton Athletic (H). Up next, they host Lincoln City at St James Park. In their previous two away outings, the Imps have scored just one goal. Coupled with three clean sheets in four home matches for Exeter, we see further defensive contributions on the cards for the Frenchman.

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Midfielders

The first midfielder to secure a place in this week’s team is Accrington Stanley’s Ben Woods (M), who wears the armband for our side. Considering the question marks that still remain around Shaun Whalley’s (M) fitness, Woods is the next go-to option. In his previous two outings, the number eight has produced 25 points, providing one assist (+3) and nailing nine interceptions (+18), taking his total to 56 points. Additionally, the nine interceptions took the 22-year-old’s tally to 15 (+30). With only 0.9% ownership, he could be the best differential this weekend ahead of two fixtures. A double-digit haul is expected across both matches.

Partnering him in midfield, MK Dons’ Alex Gilbey (M) is an outstanding option. The number eight has scored six goals (+36) and provided one assist (+3) in 15 appearances, totalling 88 points. Gilbey hasn’t blanked in his previous four outings, scoring 36 points during that run. Additionally, the Dons are also unbeaten four, scoring 11 goals in that period, as they vie for a promotion spot in League Two. Although Cheltenham Town (H) are unbeaten in four, they’ve conceded 11 goals on the road and have kept just one clean sheet in their last five matches. Therefore, we’re expecting goals at Stadium MK, and Gilbey is likely to be involved.

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks: Forwards

Stockport County’s star striker, Louie Barry (F), is our top forward pick for this week’s Fantasy EFL side. With an impressive 10 goals (+50) and 1 assist (+3) in 15 matches, he’s been a key player for the Hatters. Their upcoming match against Wrexham (H), a team they’ve historically dominated, is an excellent opportunity to capitalise on Barry’s form. Wrexham’s goalkeeping crisis, with Arthur Okonkwo (G) out injured, further enhances Barry’s appeal.

Finally, completing our seven is AFC Wimbledon’s talismanic striker, Matt Stevens (F). With a tantalising Double Gameweek on the horizon, Stevens’ potential for significant points is palpable. His impressive goal-scoring record, coupled with his recent 24-point haul, has caught the eye of many Fantasy managers. The forward’s ownership has already seen a significant surge, reaching 3.4%. A repeat of his sensational hat-trick performance against Carlisle United would be the ideal scenario, and with two matches to capitalise on, Stevens is well-positioned to deliver. Don’t miss the opportunity to add the number 14 to your team and reap the rewards of his double-digit potential. With Omar Bugiel (F) away on international duty, Stevens is set to start both games and play for 90 minutes.

Gameweek 15 Scout Picks: Club Picks

Following our top five lessons [on the EFL website], we have decided that backing the Double Gameweek sides is best.

The ‘Owd Reds have seen a resurgence in form and are unbeaten in two matches, including an impressive 0-3 away win at Chesterfield. They have also scored 12 goals since Gameweek 7. Furthermore, John Doolan’s side are undefeated in their previous four home fixtures. Combined with Swindon Town’s poor form, we expect a strong home win at the Wham Stadium on Saturday.

AFC Wimbledon face a trickier test away at Barrow but were unbeaten against the Bluebirds last season, including a 0-0 draw (A). Barrow have drawn their previous three matches, ending 1-1. The upside of picking both clubs means that irrespective of the score on Tuesday when they face off, you’re guaranteed points.

A total of 25 points could be nailed for a maximum home and away return, alongside a draw on Tuesday, completing our Gameweek 15 Scout Picks!



