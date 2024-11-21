Fantasy EFL: Our experts rate your Gameweek 16 teams

Thank you for all your responses ahead of Gameweek 16, where we have a Double Gameweek for 46 of 72 EFL clubs! While we couldn’t analyse every submission, we loved checking them out – and here are a few of our favourites.

@Chris4RAFC

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This manager, Chris, has opted for a 1-2-2-2 formation, with a balance in every position of template and differential picks.

In defence, Harry Souttar (D) and Dennis Cirkin (D) are great shouts. The Blades take on managerless Coventry City (A), before facing Oxford United (H), presenting two solid chances for a clean sheet. The Australia international has secured nine clean sheets in 14, totalling 99 points. On the other hand, although Cirkin’s fixtures are tougher, he’s the second-highest Fantasy scorer this season. It’s hard to argue with 123 points, including two goals and assists (+20). However, we wouldn’t be surprised if they struggle at The Den – the Black Cats haven’t won in South London since 1995!

Midfield looks like a solid lock with Jamie Jellis (M) and Finn Azaz (M). Jellis has been great for the Saddlers, scoring three times and making 20 interceptions in 14 matches, totalling 88 points. Facing AFC Wimbledon (A) and Bromley (H), the number 20 could be nailed for his fourth double-digit haul. Furthermore, Azaz has been the standout attacker for Boro. With three goals and six assists, including two double-digit hauls in his previous two games, he’s a top pick. Against Oxford United (A) and Blackburn (H), many expect Boro to secure at least four points from six. With less than 5% ownership combined, we love this duo.

Norwich’s Borja Sainz (F) is an easy selection with only 9% ownership. The Spaniard has 11 goals and two assists, leading the Championship scoring charts. Although the WBA (A) fixture isn’t appealing given their good defensive record, Plymouth (H) have conceded 17 of their 26 goals on the road. If anyone is to score against the Pilgrims, it’s Sainz.

SCOUT SUGGESTION

Overall, this looks to be a strong squad, with a good balance of differential and template picks. However, we have two key suggestions. Firstly, Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G) is out for six weeks with a broken wrist and has been replaced by Callum Burton (G). If you’re confident the Red Dragons keep two clean sheets in their respective matches, a direct swap makes sense.

Additionally, Richard Kone (F) of Wycombe seems a good pick, particularly given his low ownership at 0.9%, but we’re not sure he should wear the armband. The talisman has scored eight in 14, totalling 71 points. However, both Lincoln (A) and Mansfield (H) will pose tough challenges, having only conceded 32 goals combined. We can see the 24-year-old striker scoring, but aren’t expecting a haul. All the best Chris!

@FPLTylerDurden

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This manager has also opted for a 1-2-2-2 formation, opting for two double-ups.

Between the sticks, Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G) is a good option. Despite keeping nine clean sheets in 13 matches, the 25-year-old only has 1.9% ownership, scoring 74 points. We’re expecting at least one clean sheet across the two matches and he is near nailed for at least seven points, although he’s yet to haul.

Finn Azaz (M) and Borja Sainz (F) feel assured picks, and the club picks are also good. The Blades are unbeaten in four, scoring seven goals and keeping three clean sheets. Equally, Boro have scored nine goals in two matches, and are looking to solidify their form.

Vakoun Bayo (F) of Watford is a good pick based on form but similarly to the last manager, captaining him feels very brave. The Ivory Coast international has six goals and one assist in 14 games, totalling 63 points. Additionally, he scored during the international break against Chad (H) and faces a porous side in Plymouth (A) on Friday. However, Plymouth have been better at Home Park, while Bristol City have been better on their travels. If the fixtures were the other way round for Watford – Plymouth (H) and Bristol City (A) – we’d be more tempted by this shout.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

This team does look good on paper, but there are two standout problems. While Leeds United have kept nine clean sheets in 15, only conceding nine goals, double defence feels overkill. Both Swansea City and Luton Town have experienced difficulties converting chances. The Hatters, however, have maintained a consistent scoring record, netting in their last six fixtures. Swansea City also scored in their previous home match. We’d ditch one of the two from Jayden Bogle (D) and Pascal Struijk (D) and would likely opt for the former, given his attacking-threat with Firpo (D) suspended.

Additionally, there are plenty of standout options in midfield, and Gustavo Hamer (M) feels like a wasted pick. The number eight hasn’t provided an attacking contribution in nine matches, despite having 9.5% ownership. Hamer may be on set-pieces, but that still doesn’t sell his ownership to us. If you’re set on the Blades, we’d look to swap him for Harrison Burrows (M), who has scored 31 points in his previous four. All the best with your final decisions!

@fflchampionship

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This manager has opted for a 1-2-3-1 formation, which has become more popular over recent weeks due to the upside of defenders returning points through a variety of avenues. This team caught the eye and stood out the most due to the differentials throughout the side.

The back three look solid. Guthrie (D) has been great for the Cobblers, scoring 87 points in 15 matches. The captain has one goal and two assists in that time also, and takes on Cambridge United (H) and Wigan Athletic (A). Both sides have struggled in front of goal and at least one clean sheet seems set. Moreover, even though Roberts (D) has only kept two clean sheets in 15, he’s still banked 93 points and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 9. The centre-back has also scored three goals and has two great home fixtures in Double Gameweek 16. Finally, Pearson (D) is averaging 7.9 points for Huddersfield Town and has two goals in eight appearances from defence. Two fixtures against Charlton (H) and the O’s (A) present opportunities to return defensively, given their misfiring attacks.

We love the Shea Charles (M) captaincy shout and going off X, this manager let a randomiser choose his captain. This could be a top move: the 21-year-old has 73 points and is only selected by 0.1% ownership. Since joining on loan from Southampton, the midfielder hasn’t blanked once, scoring one and providing another assist, making 20 interceptions in the process. With Cardiff (H) and Hull (A), points are near-nailed for the Northern Ireland international.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

From a player picks perspective, our only concern is Wycombe’s Franco Ravizzoli (G). The 27-year-old has kept three consecutive clean sheets, taking his total to five in 12 matches, scoring 59 points. However, we feel there are better options in goal, specifically some Championship shouts.

The biggest concern is all the differentials. The highest-owned player here is Alfie Doughty (M) at less than 5%. We love a differential like Stoke City’s Tom Cannon (F) who’s in good form, but you’re set for a major rank swing: either upwards in style or a plummet down the table! Nevertheless, we love a brave manager, and most picks look solid to us. All the best for this week!

@TomOShea1988

WHAT DO WE LIKE?

This is the first 1-2-3-1 formation we’ve seen and we really like it. It has a good balance of differentials and more obvious shouts.

Marc Roberts (D), who wears the armband, is averaging 6.2 points per game. The 34-year-old has made a huge 102 clearances (+34) and has also scored three goals (+21), totalling 93 points overall. Two home matches are in store for the Tykes, so at least one clean sheet is expected for Darrell Clarke’s side.

This is also the first team to feature an outfield Wycombe player: Fred Onyedinma (M). The winger has scored four goals (+24) and provided two assists in eight appearances, and has seemingly nailed his place on the wing. The Chairboys are unbeaten in 12 and lead the League One title race under Matt Bloomfield. Additionally, Walsall have been flying in League Two, thanks to Nathan Lowe‘s (F) contributions. The Stoke City loanee has been flying for the Sadlers, scoring seven and providing four assists, bagging 77 points. While Lowe has 1.4% ownership, Onyedinma has 0% – both are great additions.

SCOUT SUGGESTIONS

Even though Burton Albion are unbeaten in two and Max Crocombe (G) has only blanked once this season, we feel there are better shouts this Gameweek. Even if the 31-year-old seems nailed for save points given the Brewers’ porous defence, we don’t expect a clean sheet across Stockport (H) and Charlton (H). Moreover, Alex Robertson (M) may have one goal and 14 interceptions in 11 matches, but with difficult fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday (A) and QPR (H), we wouldn’t be surprised if he blanks. All the best for Gameweek 16!



