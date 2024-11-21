Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 16

With Gameweek 15 now a distant memory, Fantasy EFL managers can look ahead to Gameweek 16, which features 46 of 72 EFL sides doubling! Here, we have our Scout Squad ready and prepped to give you a head start on your selections.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is a good starting point.

INTRODUCING THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Scott, Louis [FPLReactions] and Sam H – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 16

LEWIS P SCOTT W LOUIS R SAM H GK Viktor Johansson Michael Cooper Viktor Johansson Viktor Johansson GK Daniel Bachmann Viktor Johansson Michael Cooper Michael Cooper GK Josh Griffiths James Trafford James Trafford Illan Meslier DEF Max Cleworth Jayden Bogle Marc Roberts Harry Souttar DEF Dennis Cirkin Dennis Cirkin Harry Souttar Dennis Cirkin DEF Jayden Bogle Harry Souttar Dennis Cirkin Pascal Struijk MID Finn Azaz Alfie Doughty Finn Azaz Giorgi Chakvetadze MID Harrison Burrows Finn Azaz Willum Willumsson Finn Azaz MID Jason Knight Luca Connell Adam Phillips Harrison Burrows FWD Nathan Lowe Borja Sainz Nathan Lowe Borja Sainz FWD Borja Sainz Jay Stansfield Emmanuel Latte Lath Josh Maja FWD Ben Doak Richard Kone Jay Stansfield Vakoun Bayo TEAM Walsall Leeds United Leeds United Watford TEAM Wycombe Wanderers Sheffield United Wrexham Sheffield United TEAM Sunderland Birmingham City Barnsley Leeds United TEAM Wrexham Wycombe Wanderers Birmingham City Middlesbrough

LEWIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, I’ve opted for Stoke City’s Viktor Johansson (G), Watford’s Daniel Bachmann (G) and Bristol Rovers’ Josh Griffiths (G). Unless there’s a surprise injury announcement, Johansson is nailed in my squad. The Swede has been sensational between the sticks for the Potters, bagging 77 points in 15 matches. Making 60 saves is no mean feat, and he is arguably the best keeper in the EFL right now. With ideal fixtures up next, I expect at least further save points for Stoke.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Max Cleworth (D), Dennis Cirkin (D) and Jayden Bogle (D) are selected. Cleworth has scored 86 points so far for Wrexham, and with two home fixtures, this presents the perfect opportunity for the Red Dragons to continue their superior form. If you are looking for further straightforward selections, Cirkin is a standout. The 22-year-old is the second-highest Fantasy EFL scorer with 123 points and hasn’t blanked once this season. With goal threat and consistent defensive contributions, he has nailed a spot in my side. Finally, with Firpo (D) suspended, Bogle is a great option for Leeds. The wing-back will likely play a more advanced role given Firpo’s omission. Scoring last time out against QPR (H), I’m expecting a double-digit haul for the 24-year-old.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Finn Azaz (M) is nailed for me. Selected by only 2.7%, the 24-year-old has three goals and six assists and is proving to be the glue in Boro’s attack. Out-of-position Harrison Burrows (M) is another good pick, selected by just 1% of managers. The wing-back has bagged 16 interceptions, alongside two goals and one assist, and returns to Championship action in form. Finally, as a rogue pick, if I’m feeling brave, Bristol City’s Jason Knight (M) is tempting. The number 12 has one goal and four assists in 15 games, alongside 14 interceptions. He’s not blanked since Gameweek 6 and with tough fixtures against Burnley (H) and Watford (A), double digits should be on the cards for interceptions alone.

FORWARDS

Up front, Nathan Lowe (F) seems like the best option of all forwards available. The number seven has seven goals and four assists in 12 matches and enters the double against London sides AFC Wimbledon (A) and Bromley (H) in top form. Additionally, based on form, Borja Sainz (F) cannot be ignored. The Spaniard has been unplayable for the Canaries, leading the scoring in the Championship with 11 goals and two assists. Even though I don’t like the fixtures, I will consider him. Finally, Middlesbrough’s Ben Doak (F) is an alternative to Azaz if I feel rogue. The number 50 has one goal and three assists in 10 appearances, providing all three assists in his last two fixtures. Although rotation nerves me, the Liverpool loanee has caught the eye at The Riverside.

CLUB PICKS

Although they don’t totally align with my selections, Walsall and Wycombe Wanderers are near-nailed for my picks. The Saddlers are unbeaten in five, and even if they let me down previously as a club pick, I can see 10+ points across both of their fixtures. Equally, based on form, the Chairboys have been storming League One and sit top. Unbeaten in 12, and facing Lincoln and Mansfield, I expect Matt Bloomfield’s side to continue their magnificent run.

However, the obvious shouts are Sunderland and Wrexham. The Black Cats are unbeaten in eight, but I do think that Millwall (A) will end this fine run. However, I expect Wrexham to win both of their home games against Exeter and Lincoln. Although, with only five picks this season, I feel there will be better weeks to choose the Red Dragons. However, they’re near guaranteed points!

SCOTT W SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

My picks are Michael Cooper (G), Viktor Johansson (G), and James Trafford (G). Cooper is in due to Sheff United’s good double against Coventry (A) and Oxford (H). Their brilliant defensive record has seen them secure 10 clean sheets so far this season. Johansson has been superb this season and could be argued to be the best ‘keeper in the league. He also plays in a good defensive position and has a strong double, away from QPR and home to Preston. My final goalkeeper selection is Trafford. Burnley have been outstanding defensively this season, and with two decent games against Bristol City and Coventry this week, I think more clean sheets will come.

DEFENDERS

Now we move on to defenders, where I have selected Jayden Bogle (D), Harry Souttar (D) and Dennis Cirkin (D). Bogle has been in good form for Leeds, managing a goal in his most recent game against QPR. Wihh the suspension of Firpo (D), this only makes Bogle more attacking; he’s an easy pick. Additionally, Souttar plays in a brilliant defence; is a nailed starter, and offers great goal threat. My final defensive option is Cirkin. He is the second-highest-scoring player in the game, and although Sunderland doesn’t have the best games this week, I still find him to be a great option.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, I have selected Alfie Doughty (M), Finn Azaz (M) and Luca Connell (M). Doughty has been a ‘jack-of-all-trades’ on Fantasy EFL this season. He gets interceptions, assists, and key passes at a minimum. This means he is usually nailed for points, which makes him perfect for a Double Gameweek. Furthermore, Azaz is in flying form, managing a 19-pointer in his most recent game, showing his great upside. He also has been a constant scorer all year, very rarely blanking, which is why he makes up my second pick. Finally, I have gone for Connell. For me, he’s the best midfielder in League One and like the others, can gain points from a number of areas. Coupled with Doughty, they could be a great pair for Gameweek 16.

FORWARDS

The forwards I have selected are Borja Sainz (F), Jay Stansfield (F) and Richard Kone (F). Borja Sainz is the top scorer in the Championship at the moment – although his Double Gameweek isn’t the best, you can’t argue with his numbers. The second attacker I have selected is Stansfield. In a double, he is always a good option due to him being arguably the best player in the division. Birmingham also have a decent two fixtures, against Shrewsbury and Exeter, where I expect Stansfield to perform. Finally, Kone has been brilliant for Wycombe this season, scoring eight goals in 10 starts. He also takes penalties and with Wycombe’s decent double this week, I believe he is a great option.

CLUB PICKS

Now onto my team selections, which are: Leeds United, Sheffield United, Birmingham and Wycombe Wanderers.

I like Leeds’s double against Swansea and Luton – I expect two wins there, which makes them a good option. Next up, the Blades have collected the most points in the division and have won their last four. With their double against Coventry and Oxford, I again expect more victories to come from them.

Moreover, Birmingham have a double away fixture this week, so are able to get maximum away wins points. If you haven’t used Birmingham yet, I think that this is the week to start. The final team is Wycombe Wanderers. They’ve been in unbelievable form as of late, which has seen them bring together an eight-win streak in all competitions. The form speaks for itself, regardless of fixtures.

LOUIS [FPLREACTIONS] SAID…

GOALKEEPER

In goal, I have backed Stoke’s Viktor Johansson (G). The Sweden international is one of the highest-scoring Fantasy goalkeepers in the game, mostly due to an impressive 60 saves. Stoke face two inconsistent sides: QPR and PNE, so I expect him to continue his form. Joining him between the sticks for me is Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G) and Burnley’s James Trafford (G). Both sides have impressively managed three clean sheets in their previous four league matches.

DEFENDERS

In defence, it’s difficult to look past Marc Roberts (D). The Barnsley centre-back has amassed a whopping 21 clearances in his last three matches. His side also have two home fixtures, which contributes to his massive appeal. The Blades have impressed enough defensively to feel like their defence is a shoo-in this week. Bettering his teammates for points this season, and a considerable goal threat from set pieces, is Harry Souttar (D). Another defender who has a clean sheet and attacking potential is Dennis Cirkin (D). The Sunderland full-back has accumulated a monstrous 123 points this season. Most of these points come from a huge nine clean sheets, but Cirkin has also managed two goals and two assists.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, two home matches for Barnsley make their frontline promising. Only three other sides in the league have scored more goals than the Tykes this season, and Adam Phillips (M) has helped with that. After recently recovering from injury, and playing back-to-back matches, Phillips appears to be in full health. The Barnsley penalty-taker has banked seven goal contributions already this season and has two good opportunities ahead to add to that. Further, Middlesbrough rank as one of the best sides in the league in terms of expected goals and they also have a lovely double Gameweek ahead. In-form Finn Azaz (M) goes into his double off the back of scoring a brace and registering an assist in his latest league match. Completing my midfield is Birmingham maestro Willum Willumsson (M). Birmingham come up against rock-bottom Shrewsbury and Exeter which could be great opportunities for Willumsson to add to his four goals and four assists.

FORWARDS

Up front, and potentially benefitting from his teammate’s creativity, is penalty-taker Jay Stansfield (F). The 21-year-old has started all four of his side’s last four games, scoring three goals in the meantime. There is a lack of convincing striker options this week, but Nathan Lowe (F) has caught my attention. Walsall haven’t lost a game since October 1, signalling a fantastic run of form. Instrumental to that form was Lowe, who has amassed a huge seven goals and four assists in just 12 league matches this season. The frontline is topped off with Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath (F). Lath seems to finding his form again, scoring back-to-back goals in his last two league matches.

CLUB PICKS

In terms of team selections, I think Leeds have a great chance of winning both of their matches. Although facing Luton, they entertain them at home, which has appeal. They also clash with an inconsistent Swansea side. Another side that I think could do well but I struggle to find convincing player picks from is Wrexham, who play both of their matches at home – a venue they play significantly better at. I also think both Barnsley and Birmingham have the potential to do well in both of their games.

SAM H SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

My three goalkeeper selections are Johansson (G), Cooper (G) and Illan Meslier (G). All three have good Double Gameweeks in store. Given his outstanding save contributions, Johansson is my favourite as it stands. He’ll be called into action against QPR and PNE undoubtedly.

DEFENDERS

Based on form, Souttar (D), Cirkin (D) and Struijk (D) all look great. The Australia international has been a defensive rock for Chris Wilder and has nailed points even in losses, returning 99 in all. 1.5% ownership is very appealing to get into Chris Wilder’s defence. The same reasoning is with my second pick, Cirkin. His 123 points in Fantasy speaks for itself, and ties against Millwall (A) and WBA (H) suggest he’ll be heavily involved defensively at a minimum to stop both strong attacks. Finally, Struijk has nailed 97 points, scoring two goals this season. Importantly, his opener was from the penalty spot, and the two fixtures look excellent for the Whites.

MIDFIELDERS

Finn Azaz (M) and Harrison Burrows (M) seem guaranteed for points this Gameweek. Azaz has impressed me, contributing with nine attacking returns for Boro, and scoring 94 points for managers. With fixtures against poor sides, Azaz is likely to score big. The same goes for Burrows – he offers a good attacking threat from wing-back, scoring twice and assisting once. More importantly, the number 14 has banked 16 interceptions and is only owned by 1%. Finally, Chakvetadze (M) has been great for the Hornets and is pivotal to their attack. The Georgia international has one goal and five assists in 15. The fixtures look great, and if we are to win, I’m confident Chakvetadze will play a key role.

FORWARDS

Leading the line, Borja Sainz (F), Vakoun Bayo (F) and Josh Maja (F) are easy selections. Firstly, the Spaniard is in prolific form, and with favourable ties, I expect him to add more goals to his already impressive tally of 11. Bayo’s turn of form has come at the perfect time, scoring six goals and providing one assist in 14 appearances. Scoring five goals in three games, even if four came in one match, cannot be underestimated. He’s full of confidence, and facing Bristol City’s leaky defence could return a haul. Maja does have challenging fixtures, but the stats don’t lie. The talisman has scored nine in 15 and is Carlos Corberan’s main man. I expect him to hit double digits across the Gameweek.

CLUB PICKS

The club picks I’m contemplating are Watford, Sheffield United, Leeds United and Middlesbrough. All four sides double and were easy selections – choosing the final two will prove a challenge. They all have the chance to secure 20 points for maximum home and away wins across their two fixtures. All are in good form and have ideal fixtures.



