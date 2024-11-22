Fantasy EFL: Championship’s top scorers ahead of Gameweek 16

“After 15 rounds [of EFL football] there have been 435 goals in 180 matches, which is 57 fewer than we had at this stage last season. It’s a four-year low.”

(BBC Sport, 2024)

The above quote got us wondering – how has this actually impacted Fantasy EFL? Within this article, we’ve looked at the top scorers within the EFL’s highest division, and who they face in Double Gameweek 16.

Keep an eye on our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] for the latest news so you never miss out.

Borja Sainz (F) – 11 Goals

Norwich City’s Sainz (F) leads the Championship scoring charts heading into Gameweek 16, scoring 11 goals (+55) and providing two assists (+6) in 15 appearances. The Spaniard’s goals make up nearly 50% of his side’s goals scored this season. Although he’s blanked in his previous two matches, he’s a top pick given his exceptional ability. With 106 overall points and over 10% ownership, managers are putting their faith in the number seven.

The winger has been in scintillating form this season. His hat-trick against Derby County (A) in Gameweek 8 marked a significant milestone, making him the first Canaries player to achieve this feat in over three years. While his goal-scoring has been sporadic at times, his consistent threat and electric performances have made him a key player for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side.

The impact of Josh Sargent’s (F) injury in Gameweek 12 has been evident in Norwich City’s recent form. The USMNT forward’s absence until 2025 deprives the Canaries of a crucial attacking threat, and their subsequent three-match losing streak highlights his importance to the team.

In Gameweek 16, Norwich face WBA (A), before hosting Plymouth Arygle (H). Although the Canaries haven’t won at The Hawthorns since 2016 in the Premier League, and are unbeaten in seven [although have drawn six of those], their match against the Pilgrims is one to target. We expect Sainz to continue his impressive record in search of the Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot award.

Josh Maja (F) – nine goals

WBA’s talisman Maja (F) missed the majority of last season for the Baggies due to an angle ligament injury, scoring only one goal in 12 appearances. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has bounced back and proven his worth. In 15 games, the number nine has scored nine goals (+45) and provided one assist (+3) in 15 matches.

Despite the goals drying up in recent weeks for Carlos Corberan’s side – scoring only four in seven, they’ve bagged 16 this season and sit sixth in the table. Maja’s goals make up over 50% of their goals, and is their main outlet heading into Double Gameweek 16.

Between his second game of Gameweek 8-12, the striker went through a dry spell, not hitting the back of the net on four occasions. However, he has two goals in three games and faces Norwich City (H) and Sunderland (A) up next. Two difficult fixtures, but following a reset from the international break and Norwich’s poor form, we can see Maja scoring in his first fixture.

Haji Wright (F) – seven goals

Despite Coventry City controversially sacking Mark Robins and are yet to find a replacement, there has been one shining light amongst the chaos. Haji Wright has been excellent for the Sky Blues, scoring seven goals and providing one assist, scoring last time out in their impressive 2-2 draw away at Sunderland.

The 27-year-old has scored seven of Coventry’s 20 goals this campaign, totalling 69 points. However, Wright was stretchered off at the Stadium of Light and until further team news, is expected to miss their first match against Sheffield United (H). Their upcoming fixtures don’t look ideal, facing Burnley (A), Millwall (A) and WBA (A) in their next five. Even if he’s fit, we’d avoid selecting him. Nevertheless, long term, the number 11 is a good differential option in Fantasy EFL.

Six Goal Strikers

Watford’s Vakoun Bayo (F), Stoke City’s Thomas Cannon (F) and Leeds United’s Joel Piroe (F) have all bagged six goals for their respective clubs, and are full of confidence heading into Double Gameweek 16.

Bayo has been excellent for the Hornets, returning 63 points in 14 appearances. He bagged four goals at Sheffield Wednesday, returning a 29-point haul. Watford take on Plymouth Argyle (A) followed by Bristol City (H). We can see the Ivory Coast international scoring at least one across both matches. With only 0.5% ownership, he’s a good differential this Gameweek.

Cannon is flying under the radar for the Potters, returning 62 points in just 11 games and has 0.7% ownership. In their previous three games, Stoke have bagged five goals, two of which have come through the number nine. With QPR (A) and PNE (H) in Gameweek 16, the 21-year-old has a good chance of netting against two porous defences.

Piroe has emerged as a key player for Leeds following significant summer departures. With his impressive performances, including three assists, he’s quickly become a fan favourite. While the arrival of Largie Ramazani (F) adds depth to the attack, Piroe’s consistency makes him a strong contender for the starting spot. As the Whites prepare to face Swansea City (A) and Luton Town (H), returning to his former club, Swansea, will undoubtedly add an extra edge to his performance. With Ramazani sidelined, Piroe is the standout choice for Fantasy EFL managers in the short term.



