Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16: Expert team reveal

Fantasy EFL’s Gameweek 16 Friday deadline is closing in! To help fine-tune your teams, we have another team reveal, this time courtesy of Sam H.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

In between the sticks for Gameweek 16 I am backing Stoke City’s number one, Viktor Johansson (G). The goalkeeper has been in excellent form this season, accumulating a staggering 60 saves for the Potters. Although he’s only banked four clean sheets (+24), I expect him to secure one clean sheet against QPR (A) and PNE (H). Furthermore, his ownership sits at just 4.6%. He could be a great differential addition, as opposed to the more popular number ones.

DEFENDERS

My defensive picks for this week belong with Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk (D), alongside Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) for Gameweek 16. Both the defenders have similar capabilities of being able to provide an abundance of defensive displays, whilst also posing an attacking threat.

Cirkin has returned 123 points in Fantasy EFL and with fixtures against Millwall (A) and West Brom (H), I would expect his consistent performances to continue. Although his side did not manage to secure the win against Coventry City last time out, Cirkin was responsible for his side’s second goal (+7). A defender that can provide defensive masterclasses, whilst offering an attacking dynamic seems a no-brainer.

Moreover, playing regularly in the Whites backline has allowed Struijk to secure nine clean sheets (+45) from 15 appearances. However, with the defender also the designated penalty-taker, his potential is momentous! First up, the Whites travel to Wales to take on Swansea City and this is followed by a home tie against Luton Town. Both opponents have been remarkably in-consistent this season, meaning Leeds are backed as favourites in both. A double-digit return across the two ties is certainly expected here.

MIDFIELDERS

The two midfielders to make my Gameweek 16 midfield positions this week are Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze (M) alongside Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M).

The Hornets midfield maestro has played a pivotal role in the club’s success this season but has only managed to secure 72 points in Fantasy EFL. Although this pick may be slightly biased from a Watford fan’s point of view, his potential should not go unnoticed despite not aligning with the stats. Having said this, one goal (+6), five assists (+15) and a staggering 38 key passes is more than enough to prove his worth. Watford travel to Devonshire to face Plymouth Argyle (A), followed by a home tie against Bristol City (H). Two winnable matches, which the number eight will be crucial in.

Alongside the Georgia international, Boro’s midfielder has been in outstanding form of late, securing a 10-point haul in Gameweek 14, followed by an incredible 19-point haul when his side hit five past Luton Town in 15. Middlesbrough take on Oxford United (A) followed by Blackburn Rovers (H) and his current form would suggest he will be back amongst it, especially against the U’s who have struggled in recent weeks. His goal contributions of three goals (+18) and six assists (+18) is more than enough for him to secure a place in my squad this week.

FORWARDS

My two Gameweek 16 attacking picks this week are made up of one popular asset in Borja Sainz (F) and a complete differential in Watford’s Kwadwo Baah (F).

Sainz seems a straightforward selection for this week. Although he is a popular Fantasy EFL asset, his goal contributions of 11 goals (+55) and two assists (+6) in only 15 appearances is incredible. Norwich City travel to West Brom, which is likely to be a tough match for the Canaries. However, the Baggies’ current form would suggest Sainz will have opportunities at The Hawthorns. However, if he does blank, he has a perfect chance to make it up in front of his home faithful. The Canaries host Plymouth Argyle at Carrow Road, who have looked dismal. Although, I may eat my words when we play them this eve! Overall, he seems a great pick.

My second attacker to feature alongside Sainz has 0% ownership so I may live to regret this one! Nevertheless, Watford’s youthful talent, Baah, has made a huge impact since returning from loan. He has managed two goals (+12) and two assists (+6) from 13 appearances. Nevertheless, with Tom Cleverley starting to provide him with more first-team opportunities, I think he could be a great differential this week. Plymouth Argyle (A) on Friday night, followed by a midweek tie against Bristol City (H) could be a great chance for the young forward to showcase his abilities.

CLUB PICKS

The two Gameweek 16 clubs I am opting for this week are Sheffield United and Watford. Both sides have incredibly favourable fixtures and a great chance of returning a sizeable sum of Fantasy EFL points.

The Blades travel to Coventry City and then return to Bramall Lane to host Oxford United. They have managed ten clean sheets (+50) already this season, which suggests another one could be on the cards this week. 20 points are up for grabs if they can secure a clean sheet and score 2+ goals in both ties!

Watford is more of an outside chance and again may be slightly biased… maybe! Having said this, Plymouth Argyle have struggled this season, so an away tie against the Pilgrims should end in victory for the Hornets. This is then followed by a home tie against Bristol City. Let’s not forget that the Hornets are unbeaten in their last 13 home games. Another 20 points available from a Fantasy EFL perspective!

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE



We launched a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50. The next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price)



In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS.sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM



