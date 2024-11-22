Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16: FPLReactions’ team reveal

Gameweek 16’s deadline is closing in! To help fine-tune your teams we have a Gameweek 16 team reveal, courtesy of Louis Roberts [FPLReactions].

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs.

Our complete guide to Fantasy EFL is your starting point. Packed with rules, points, strategy tips, transfers, and more, it’ll get you ready for action. Plus, stay tuned for fresh content that we’re creating on the official EFL site.

STARTING SEVEN

GOALKEEPER

This week I have opted for Viktor Johansson (G) of Stoke. Stoke come up against rock-bottom QPR and 20th-placed PNE next up, which could see the Swedish international pick up two clean sheets. Even if that isn’t the case, he has produced a whopping 60 saves this season, so has another route to points.

DEFENDERS

Defence seems to be king in Fantasy EFL this season, so I have decided to go with a back three. After his heroic Fantasy display in Gameweek 15, Marc Roberts (D) is a shoo-in for me this week. The Barnsley man faces two home matches, which holds huge appeal alone. But, he also managed a mammoth 28 clearances in his previous two league matches, providing owners with multiple routes to points. Joining him is Harry Souttar (D). Sheffield United have racked up 10 clean sheets in 15 league matches this campaign, so investing in their backline during a Double Gameweek absolutely makes sense. The Australian centre-back has produced fewer than eight points on just two occasions this season, and that reflects just how consistent he has been.

Completing my defence is Dennis Cirkin (D). Sunderland sit first in the Championship after a scintillating start to the season. Just one clean sheet short of the Blades, Sunderland’s nine clean sheets have helped Cirkin to become the highest-scoring defender in the game. The fixtures may look tough on paper this week, but WBA (H) have failed to score in six matches so far, whilst Millwall (A) have scored more than one goal in just two matches this season. Both have displayed offensive bluntness, which gives me hope that Cirkin can continue his form. The 22-year-old also goes into the double after scoring in his most recent match.

MIDFIELDERS

No side has produced a better xG than Middlesbrough this season, and they seem to be finally cashing in on it – after scoring a huge nine goals in their last two league matches. Oxford (A) and Blackburn (H), their next two opponents, have been poor defensively as of late, so bringing in their talisman Finn Azaz (M) seems essential this week. Azaz appears to be on a fantastic run of form – registering an impressive three goals and three assists in his last five league games.

Joining Azaz is Birmingham’s Willum Willumsson (M). Birmingham face rock-bottom Shrewsbury (A) and Exeter (A) next up, so investing in their frontline could be hugely rewarding. Rotation amongst the forwards is unpredictable, and whilst Jay Stansfield (F) caught my eye, he feels like a risk. Because of this, and the fact he has collected three goals and five assists in his last six league games, Willumsson makes the cut.

FORWARDS

I’m less convinced by forwards this week than by any other position. There aren’t any clear standout strikers with good fixtures, so relying on form could be a wise move. Based on that, Nathan Lowe (F) immediately entered my thinking. Lowe has been one of the best strikers across all three leagues this season – racking up a cool seven goals and four assists in just 12 league matches. As well as clashing with 20th-place Bromley, Lowe also faces an AFC Wimbledon (A) side that capitulated defensively early on against Accrington Stanley in Gameweek 15.

CAPTAINCY

I’m constantly changing my mind on this. Attackers appear to be less successful than defenders, that is mostly due to the scoring system. This along with his form makes me feel more secure when Marc Roberts has the captaincy armband going into this week. However, I’m an aggressive manager in fantasy football games, so backing expected goal-toppers Middlesbrough and their star man Finn Azaz seems more suitable to my playing style.

CLUB PICKS

I think Leeds are going to do really well this week. That may not be evident in my starting seven, but they seem short of convincing assets in that respect. Regardless, I think they could win both of their upcoming matches against Swansea (A) and Luton (H) and win them well.

I’m also willing to take a risk with Birmingham as well, although I’m slightly more open to other options, especially when considering I have already selected them twice this season. The Blues’ two away games are too hard to ignore. They have a high ceiling this week, with matches against a woeful Shrewsbury and Exeter. I’m also tempted by Sheffield United, a team I’m yet to back this campaign in regards to team selections.

JOIN OUR MINI LEAGUE



We launched a new FFS league starting from Gameweek 5, with c. £500 worth of prizes on offer. The top manager gets £100, the second receives £75 and third-place wins £50, whilst the next four runners-up will get a free year’s subscription to FFS Premium (worth c.£65 at full price, £39 current discount – if you are already a member we’ll add a free year), and a final two will get a free month of premium (worth £6.59 at full price)



In order to qualify for the tournament you need to be a free member of FFS and sign up to the league via the code: XYNH57PM



