UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Best Matchday 5 captains

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the league phase calendar so you can see who the best armband candidates are every day.

There’s more focus on Matchday 5 but we’ve namechecked players who could be made skipper in future Matchdays to come.

BEST DAY-BY-DAY UCL FANTASY CAPTAINS: MATCHDAY 5

TUESDAY 26 NOVEMBER

There are several different assets who stand out for captaincy on Tuesday.

The best of the bunch is arguably Erling Haaland (€11.0m) against Feyenoord.

For those that have doubts over both Manchester City and their star striker, then Barcelona’s in-form Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) could be the best alternative.

Some may want to back the high ceiling of a midfielder. If that is the case then Raphinha (€7.6m) is the standout, especially when taking into account his explosiveness, consistency and fixture (Brest).

Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz (€7.7m) and Milan’s Christian Pulisic (€7.5m) also make up a handful of fantastic options for the armband. They face Salzburg and Slovan Bratislava respectively.

WEDNESDAY 27 NOVEMBER

Securing a good captaincy return on Tuesday could be hugely beneficial, when taking into account the awkward nature of Wednesday’s matches.

It could be worth relying on Mohamed Salah‘s (€10.1m) explosive form, even in a tough-on-paper fixture against Real Madrid.

For those who think the Spanish giants could limit his potential, then Celtic’s Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn (€4.5m) or Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens (€5.3m) could be good alternatives.

Both midfielders have picked up a double-digit haul during their first four matches.

DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAY 6-8

Looking further ahead, here’s a briefer look at some of the most eye-catching fixtures and captains in Matchdays 6-8.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course.

However, for planning purposes (as many of us will need to look long-term with our transfers), here are some of the best options.

Matchday 6

Tuesday 10 December: Salah (Girona a), Kane (Shakhtar Donetsk a)

Salah (Girona a), Kane (Shakhtar Donetsk a) Wednesday 11 December: Saka (Monaco h)

Matchday 7

Tuesday 21 January: Salah (Lille h)

Salah (Lille h) Wednesday 22 January: Saka (Dinamo h), Mbappe (Salzburg h)

Matchday 8

Wednesday 29 January: Kane (Slovan Bratislava h), Haaland (Club Brugge h), Mbappe (Brest a)



