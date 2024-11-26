71
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Cheap goalkeeper rotation pair - might have been interested if I still had Haaland.

  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Which mid would you bring in?

    A. Mitoma
    B. Semenyo
    C. Madueke
    D. Who else?

    Thanks

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      A

      The only other I'm looking at is Odegaard

    2. Lasseryfetten
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      A and B, good upcoming fixtures

    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      B with Pedro

    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Thanks.

    5. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Soucek. He’s back.

  3. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    1FT, 0.6 ITB, thoughts:

    Flekken - Valdimarsson
    Gabriel - Ait-Nouri - Colwill - Greaves - Bednarek
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo - Rogers
    Haaland - J Pedro - Strand Larsen

  4. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Welbeck to Pedro… worth using a transfer or not? Sideways?

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Vital question lost on the previous article.

    Is Maddison back as an FPL option?

    1. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Prospects look a lot better if Spurs lose that ban appeal for Bentancur

    2. Captain Mal
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Definitely not

    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Or alternative question: best Mbeumo replacement if already have Salah, Saka and Palmer?

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Move will be done next week, ofc

      2. Harold99
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        I'm planning to move him to Rogers next week to upgrade Wissa, Mitoma seems like another good option

      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Interesting question, looking at all the stats (underlying of course), hard to go past Soucek.

        1. Harold99
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          uh oh not again

      4. Captain Mal
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          No one stands out really. Odegaard could be interesting but blocks double Arsenal defence.
          Bruno has tough fixtures and Utd will need some time anyway.
          Bowen is ok but I don't trust West Ham.
          Gordon has struggled a bit this year.
          Mitoma makes sense, but if you have Pedro I'm not sure I would double up on Brighton's attack.
          Eze will be back soon, but many will be happy to avoid him.
          Maybe go cheap with Semenyo and use the funds elsewhere?

      5. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        2 FT and 0.9 ITB. Konsa and Winks are flagged but going without Cunha and Pedro could be costly. 

        A - Haaland & Jimi > Cunha & Pedro
        B - Other suggestion?

        Henderson
        Gvardiol - RAN - Myko - Konsa
        Salah (c) - Palmer - Mbeumo 
        Haaland - Wood - Raul

        Valdi - Semenyo - Winks - Mosquero

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Winks/Haaland > Soucek/Cunha

        2. Captain Mal
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Playing 4 defenders isn't ideal.
            Maybe Haaland to Cunha or Pedro and Winks to Saka?

        3. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Re Frazer Forster - Spurs surely sign somebody (probably a loan?) in January

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Ohhhhh yeeaaahhhhhh as Macho Man Randy Savage used to say.

          2. Holmes
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            A defense to target till then

        4. Vazza
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Buonanotte to Amad for free.

          Any thoughts please friends?

          1. Captain Mal
              37 mins ago

              We need to see the rest of your team.

              1. Vazza
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                I have no other Man U or Leicester City players, so need an opinion which player is better in isolation.

                The player will be one of my starting XI each week.

            • Sheffield Wednesday
              • 4 Years
              36 mins ago

              Are they in your starting 11 regularly?

              1. Vazza
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yes correct

            • Captain Mal
                1 min ago

                Not an ideal situation, Utd have tricky fixtures coming up and we don't know yet where Amad will fit in Amorim's system. He played right wing back on Sunday...

            • g40steve
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Quick turn round, best Cap choice?

              Salah vs City at H

              Pedro vs Sou at H Early game Fri

              Cunha vs Bou at H

              Palmer/Jackson vs at H

              Saka vs WHam Away

              1. Men in green tights
                • 6 Years
                22 mins ago

                I'm going Cunha but Pedro out of them for you.

              2. Captain Mal
                  1 min ago

                  Palmer

              3. Count of Monte Hristo
                • 11 Years
                57 mins ago

                Gabriel over Saliba every time?

              4. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                51 mins ago

                Rogers or Semenyo out for a hit to get Saka or Palmer?
                Fairly set on the move, just not sure which one to get first.

                1. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 11 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  I got rid of Semenyo but would happily lose both of them tbh.

                2. Captain Mal
                    20 mins ago

                    Semenyo is suspended for this week so Semenyo to Palmer would be first for me.

                3. Malkmus
                  • 13 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Morning. How essential is Cunha right now? Would you do Pedro and Mbuemo to Cunha and Mitoma?

                  Ta

                  1. Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Definitely not this week, other players to sell?

                    1. Malkmus
                      • 13 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Cheers, not really. Current Tm:

                      Fab (4.0)
                      RAN - Hall - Lewis (Faes - Greaves)
                      Salah - Saka - Palmer - Rogers - Mbuemo
                      Haaland - Pedro (Ui-Jo)

                      Plan was to upgrade Lewis but worried Cunha is the new Palmer

                      1. Count of Monte Hristo
                        • 11 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        Haaland > Cunha

                        1. Malkmus
                          • 13 Years
                          just now

                          I've held onto Haaland so long, to get rid now doesn't seem right. He has to start scoring again surely. Could've had 3 v spurs

                        2. Atimis
                          • 8 Years
                          just now

                          Yeah

                  2. Count of Monte Hristo
                    • 11 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Selling Pedro (h) to Southampton and Mbeumo (h) to Leicester makes no sense at all.

                  3. mookie
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Not for me. I'm considering captaining Pedro or Mbeumo. Bought Pedro this week and could've afforded Cunha.

                    1. Malkmus
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      Thanks all

                4. Sterling Archer
                  • 7 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  Prioritise which transfer with my FT..

                  Johnson to Saka
                  or DCL to Joao Pedro

                  Joao Pedro playing Southampton is making this less obvious! But with Johnson now likely benched I cant even rely on him.

                  1. Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Could just take a hit or money an issue?

                  2. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Did you just say DCL?

                    1. Count of Monte Hristo
                      • 11 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      I still have Dominic Calvert-Lollygagger, the worst of the worst and eight weeks of nothingness. Luckily I have a good 352 and he is benched this week and out the next.

                5. _Gunner
                  • 9 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  Morning All,

                  Really need some support here:

                  1FT, 2.8 itb

                  Fabianski
                  Saliba Robinson Hall
                  Salah Rogers Mbeumo Semenyo*
                  Wood Haaland Isak

                  subs: Sanchez Winks Greaves Konsa

                  Just Semenyo > Mitoma/ Garnacho for FT or something else?

                  1. Atimis
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Keeping Haaland?

                6. Babit1967
                  • 8 Years
                  35 mins ago

                  TAA replacement, who would you go to?

                  VVD or Konate
                  Saliba or Timber (DBL Arsenal Def)
                  Porro
                  Gvardiol

                  Money is no real object here.

                  1. Sheffield Wednesday
                    • 4 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    Virgil or Gvardiol

                    Open Controls
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Do you need the Trent money from downgrading? Just keep him if not, the hauls are coming. VVD of the ones you’ve suggested, unless you feel City might tighten up, in which case Gvardiol for the attacking threat

                    1. Babit1967
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      He's out injured though with hammy.

                7. The Big Fella
                  • 8 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Unsure whether to use my wildcard now to get a power three midfielders (Saka, palmer and Salah) and have Pedro Cunha and Jackson) at the cost of Haaland OR do these moves with 3 transfers and keep the WC until GW18 in case Haaland starts firing again so I can bring him back in.

                  1. The FPL Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    WC now and use the 3ft to get Haaland back.

                8. mookie
                  • 11 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Guirassy, Yamal and Rogers >>> R. Leao, Pulisic and Kuhn for -4? If the Milan players start. If Haaland fails today, I'll have to cap Kuhn tomorrow.
                  Y or N

                  Who's your captaincy back up?

                9. Count of Monte Hristo
                  • 11 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  I have Cunha + Pedro.

                  For my third striker do you like Isak/Jackson or stick with budget and go Delap/Evanilson?

                  1. wulfrunian
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Jackson for me.

                    Open Controls
                  • 2 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Who to bring in this week if I can only bring in one?

                  A)Saka
                  B)Palmer

                  1. The FPL Units
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    A and then B

                  2. Captain Mal
                      1 min ago

                      Palmer

                  3. mad_beer ✅
                    • 9 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Am I missing something? Pedro has had 4 starts in 12GWs. But everyone seems to be bringing him in and thinking of putting the C on him.

                    1. Mother Farke
                        1 min ago

                        Regarding those 4 starts, look at what he's done in them. That's why people are still bringing him in. Admittedly, I think those planning on captaining him are a little too maverick at heart 😀

                      • FourLokoLeipzig
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        just now

                        He would have started a lot more if he wasn’t injured!

                    2. wulfrunian
                      • 8 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Morning all.What would do here?
                      Flekken
                      Gabriel/Ait Nouri/Colwill
                      Salah/Fernandes/Palmer/Mbeumo
                      Cunha/Pedro/Isak

                      Fabianski/Greaves/Winks/Lewis
                      3.4itb

                      a)save
                      b)Lewis->Saliba

                    3. Derbz87
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Feels a bit hindsighty and he did have chances last night but perhaps I should have paid a bit more attention to Newcastle's goals scored tally this season which is only beaten in a negative sense by Palace, Everton and Southampton. Similar sentiments apply to Bruno who I did avoid for this same reason. Fixtures are still good but neither feel like they'll ever be in the captaincy conversation.

                      1. FourLokoLeipzig
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Could have said the same about Wolves a couple of weeks ago before their fixtures turned - was one of the reasons I went Solanke over Cunha (which may still work out but it’s not looking likely)

                      2. Captain Mal
                          just now

                          Bruno and Isak are luxury picks one can easily afford if they are going without Haaland, so I wouldn't worry that much.

