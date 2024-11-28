Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Gameweek 17

After the conclusion of Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16, our attention turns to the Gameweek 17 captaincy poll.

Gameweek 17 is a fairly ‘standard’ Gameweek, with all 72 sides featuring. However, the Gameweek will be played between Friday to Wednesday. Championship matches are played on the first two days, while the majority of League One and Two sides play on Tuesday and Wednesday due to FA Cup commitments over the weekend. The only sides that double are Colchester United and Fleetwood Town.

Here, we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll for Gameweek 17, to help provide an insight as to who the community feels the best candidate is for the armband. We had our best-ever response – thanks to all who voted via our X account.

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL

% of the votes Kwame Poku (Peterborough United) 29% Borja Sainz (Norwich City) 23% Jack Payne (Colchester United) 11% Lyle Taylor (Colchester United) 11% Ronan Coughlan (Colchester United) 11%

CAPTAINCY POLL: TOP TWO LEADING ASSETS

Kwame Poku (M) – Peterborough United

Returning to the leaderboard to take the pole position, Peterborough’s talisman Kwame Poku (M) secured 29% of votes and leads the poll.

The winger blanked last time out against Reading in their 1-2 defeat at the Weston Homes Stadium, but that hasn’t put people off selecting him. The number 11 has 10 goals (+60) and five assists (+5) in 16 appearances, totalling 126 points. He’s the second-highest Fantasy EFL scorer. With his 15 goal involvements, Poku is leading the League One charts and is averaging 140 minutes per goal. In Gameweek 17, the Posh take on Burton Albion in front of their home faithful on Wednesday, following their FA Cup game against Notts County (H).

Burton Albion have been dismal this season, sitting bottom of League One with only eight points. They’ve shipped 29 goals in 16 games; 14 of those have come away from home. Their last four matches have been played in front of their home faithful, losing two of those games in Gameweek 16. Notably, Posh’s record against the Brewers is sensational. They’ve scored 13 goals in four matches, including a 4-0 home win last season. Poku could be on for a sensational haul if all goes as expected.

Borja Sainz (F) – Norwich City

Fantasy EFL’s highest-scorer as it stands, Borja Sainz (F) inevitably makes the list once again.

The Spaniard followed up two blanks in Gameweeks 13 and 14 with a masterclass in Gameweek 16. In Norwich’s 2-2 draw against WBA (A), the winger provided an assist (+3) and took three shots on target (+1), totalling six points. However, against Plymouth Argyle (H) on Tuesday, the number seven was unplayable. He bagged a wonderful hat-trick (+20), made two key passes (+1) and took four shots on target (+2). He could’ve easily scored five and is undoubtedly the best attacker in the Championship at this present moment.

Up next, Norwich City host Luton Town at Carrow Road. There are certainly goals in this one: the previous four matches have seen 11 scored! Rob Edwards’ side find themselves 16th in the table with 18 points, just three above the drop zone. They’ve also shipped 29 goals, the second most in the division. We can see Sainz adding to his already impressive tally, further extending his lead in the Golden Boot race.

THE 11% CLUB

A Double Gameweek triple-threat! Colchester United’s Jack Payne (M) and Lyle Taylor (F), alongside Fleetwood Town’s Ronan Coughlan (F) secured 11% of the votes

COLCHESTER ASSETS

Leading the Fantasy EFL scoring for the U’s, it wasn’t a surprise to see Payne receive votes, and we expect his popularity to rise as we edge closer to the deadline. The number 10 has two goals (+12) and six assists (+18) in 16 appearances. Additionally, he’s banked seven interceptions (+14) and is vital for the U’s both defensively and offensively. After totalling 88 Fantasy points, the 30-year-old has the chance to secure his second double-digit haul when he faces Fleetwood Town (A) and Swindon Town (H). Equally, Taylor is a great differential pick this week. The number 33 has five goals in 13 appearances, amassing 50 points. The 34-year-old is having one of his best seasons in recent years, contributing over 25% of Colchester’s 19 scored. Both assets are good picks to wear the armband ahead of the deadline.

COD ARMY ASSET

Coughlan has six goals and one assist (+33) in 12 matches, totalling 65 points, and leads the scoring for Charlie Adam’s side. The number 19 notched two goals in his previous two games, and heads into the Double Gameweek with two home fixtures. While their second match against Doncaster Rovers may prove trickier, their record against them is superb. Therefore, when looking for attacking Fleetwood assets, Coughlan is a standout.



