  1. abaalan
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who's everyone captaining?
    Surprised noone mentioned Cunha as differential captain option

    1. Captain Mal
        12 mins ago

        Bournemouth are a very good team. Palmer for me.

      • Waylander
        • 8 Years
        11 mins ago

        Most will captain Salah.

        Posted in last page but I’m going J Pedro because:
        Brighton with most predicted goals (2.45) vs Southampton who have the lowest predicted clean sheet chance (9%) and the leagues worst defence for expected goals conceded.

        So even if it goes wrong I’m going with form AND stats.

        1. Captain Mal
            2 mins ago

            Minutes is the only reason not to go with Pedro, great choice.

            1. Waylander
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Yep I expect 75 ish mins which should hopefully be enough so get some points.

        2. Fabreghastly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          11 mins ago

          Was on Wissa, just switched to Palmer

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            just now

            After watching Leicester game and Villa keeping a clean sheet vs Juventus I’m steering clear of Palmer as captain.

        3. Bobby_Baggio
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Salah
          Palmer (VC)

      • Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        17 mins ago

        Who to bench?

        Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Bruno, Maddison
        Joao Pedro, Havertz, Wissa

        1. Waylander
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Bruno as he’s now playing DM in a double pivot for Amorim.

        2. mrelpea
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Mbuemo or Wissa

          1. mrelpea
            • 8 Years
            8 mins ago

            Give Bruno one more week

            1. Waylander
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Why? His other choices are better this week. Everton have conceded only 4 goals in their last 8 games and Bruno is playing double pivot.

        3. Orion
          • 14 Years
          5 mins ago

          Why is Salah on the list?

        4. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Salah

          1. Waylander
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Lol

      • Bobby_Baggio
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Morning all. Worth saving? 0m ITB + 1 FT.

        Raya
        Gvardiol - Hall - Colwill
        Palmer - ESR - Rogers - Salah
        Haaland - Pedro - Wissa

        (Turner) - Semenyo - Robinson - Keane

      • dshv
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Konate to Ait nouri ?? Hold???

      • Shark Team
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        The only 2 captains I consider:

        Salah pros:
        - at home
        - City bad defensively
        - City concede 2.2 gls/game in the 2nd half of their last 5 games and Salah has scored all his goals except one in the 2nd half this season

        Saka pros:
        - Arsenal more likely to "batter" their opponents as WHU are weak
        - Saka has 60% goal participation so you expect at least a return if Arsenal score 2+ goals and they are more likely to do so than Liverpool

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          The two that are present in your team? What about Palmer?

        2. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          just now

          How about Wissa vs that terrible LEI defense

      • Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Keep or sell brunoF?
        And if sell for mitoma, good choice?

