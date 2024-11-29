With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost upon us, we’re getting insight and team reveals from our panel of Hall of Famers and guest writers. Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General talks us through Gameweek 12, plus his plans for Gameweek 13 and beyond.

Gameweek 12 Review

What a beautiful sight that is! My best Gameweek of the season by some distance, despite incurring a first points hit of the campaign. My overall rank jumped from 751k to 246k which goes to show how quickly you can make ground up when you fall on the right side of variance.

I kept it simple with the Trent Alexander-Arnold (£6.9m) replacement by going back to double Arsenal defence with William Saliba (£6.0m), who picked up his first bonus point of the season. On top of that, I took a -4 to bring in Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) for two favourable fixtures in place of Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson (£6.7m), who had a tricky fixture against Manchester City. I was happy to see him get benched after selling but the Welshman ended up having the last laugh scoring off the bench while Bruno did nothing. I’m happier with my team set-up going forward now though. Hopefully, Bruno does the business at home to Everton this weekend.

The decision to start Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.3m) over Rico Lewis (£4.8m) paid off. It’s very satisfying to see a bench full of zero-pointers. However, it’s an area of the squad that needs improvement over the coming weeks during the fixture rush.

Looking back, these two transfers in Gameweek 10 have yielded huge results. I’ve captained Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) for the subsequent three Gameweeks for a total of 72 points. Over the same period, Matheus Cunha (£7.0m) has registered three goals, three assists and seven bonus points, 34 points. Combined they’ve got me 106. Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.4m) have a combined 21 points over the last three Gameweeks. I can’t remember such a big swing in recent seasons. It feels good to be on the right side of it.

There were blanks from Cole Palmer (£10.9m), Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) and Chris Wood (£6.6m) but all three have good home fixtures in Gameweek 13 which should result in some returns.

Gameweek 13 Bus Team



