Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18: Championship sides to target

Despite Gameweek 17 only just heating up, that doesn’t mean we can’t get ahead of fellow players to start strategising! In Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18, all 72 EFL sides will feature, including a double for all Championship clubs.

Here, we have the top three Championship sides to target, in no particular order, ahead of Gameweek 18. While we’ll do a full analysis and a deep-dive of specific players and options, this is a quick guide to make you aware as Gameweek 17 remains locked until all ties are played.

NORWICH CITY

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s Norwich City are a breath of fresh air in the Championship, epitomising the age-old football maxim, “attack is the best form of defence.” Their recent 4-2 victory over Luton Town further solidified their position in the league, extending their unbeaten run to three games. With 25 points accumulated in 18 matches, the Canaries have translated this success into a formidable 77 points in Fantasy EFL. Their attacking flair is evident, scoring 2+ goals in nine of their matches, despite keeping only two clean sheets. This offensive prowess has led to a league-high 35 goals scored and 27 conceded, surpassing any other team in the top four tiers of English football.

Gameweek 18 fixtures

Double Gameweek 18 presents Norwich with a golden opportunity to capitalise on their opponents’ defensive frailties. Both QPR (23rd) and Portsmouth (24th) are mired in the relegation zone, despite recent unbeaten runs. With a combined 56 goals conceded, these two sides offer Norwich a chance to pile on the goals away from home at Loftus Road and Fratton Park.

Undeniably, Borja Sainz (F) is the standout pick for the East Anglian outfit. The Spaniard has 15 goals (+75) and three assists (+9) in 18 appearances, totalling 145 points, as the highest Fantasy-scorer. With two hat-tricks to his name this season, the number seven is the most in-form attacker in the EFL. He comfortably leads the Golden Boot race by five goals and every match seems an opportunity to score. If you’re looking elsewhere, Emiliano Marcondes (M) is a great shout. The number 11 has been featuring more regularly since Josh Sargent’s (F) injury, and has two goals and two assists in 10 games, alongside five interceptions. He’s in incredible form and has hauled in his previous three games with only 0.1% ownership. Elsewhere, Callum Doyle (D) has one goal (+7) and five assists (+15) in 18 matches, totalling 84 points, with only 0.3% ownership.

LEEDS UNITED

Although Leeds have shown inconsistencies this season, this selection is based purely on fixtures given the Whites’ formidable home form.

They find themselves, despite their varied struggles this season, on 35 points in 18 matches, sitting third in the table. They’ve scored 31 goals and have only conceded 13, and are the third-highest scoring Fantasy club with 115 points. They’ve banked 10 clean sheets (+20) and have scored 2+ goals on 12 occasions (+24). The Yorkshire outfit are undoubtedly in the running for an automatic promotion spot, following their Play-Off 23/24 heartbreak. If they can sort their away form under Daniel Farke, they could easily walk the league given the quality within their squad.

Gameweek 18 fixtures

Despite the Whites’ troubles on the road, they have two home ties against Derby County and Middlesbrough up next. This season, they’ve won seven home ties, drawn one and lost one. There are a few standouts ahead of Gameweek 18. Defensively, Pascal Struijk (D), Jayden Bogle (D) and Junior Firpo (D) are all great options. Struijk is Leeds’ highest-scorer with 110 points and has scored two goals (+14) and provided one assist (+3) this campaign – including scoring from the penalty spot. The vice-captain is nailed for minutes and has contributed defensively throughout the season. For the upside of attacking returns, Bogle and Firpo stand out. Bogle has two goals and one assist, totalling 104 points, while Firpo has one goal and three assists, totalling 92 points. Nevertheless, don’t be deceived – Firpo has missed four matches due to suspensions and is a top Fantasy option.

Although their attacking options are decent, including Brenden Aaronson (M), Wilfried Gnonto (F) and Joel Piroe (F), managers need to acknowledge that goals are widespread across the team. Daniel James (M) is another good option with three goals and four assists in 12, totalling 54 points. Although, across two games, don’t be upset if the attacking assets are rotated!

They’re a great option as a club pick if you haven’t used them already with two appealing home ties.

BURNLEY

Following a disappointing relegation from the Premier League and the appointment of Scott Parker, Burnley have undergone a defensive transformation. After conceding a staggering 78 goals last season, the Clarets have now kept a joint league-leading 12 clean sheets in just 18 matches. They’ve banked 114 points as a club pick, and have secured maximum points on four occasions.

Their recent 0-2 away victory over Stoke City, courtesy of goals from Jay Rodriguez (F) and Josh Brownhill (M), further solidified their defensive prowess. This impressive form has translated into significant fantasy points, with Maxime Estève (D) leading the Fantasy EFL scoring charts for the Clarets. The French defender has been a consistent performer, contributing defensively in every match and earning a minimum of three points each game.

If you’re looking for a differential, CJ Egan-Riley (D) is a great option with 0.1% ownership. The centre-back has three double-digit hauls and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 7. A defensive double-up could be on the cards.

Gameweek 18 fixtures

With favorable fixtures against Middlesbrough (H) and Derby County (H) in the upcoming Double Gameweek, Burnley’s defensive assets, including Estève and Brownhill, remain strong fantasy picks. While Middlesbrough have been prolific recently, Derby County’s recent goal-scoring struggles could provide further opportunities for Burnley to keep a clean sheet. They’ve kept five consecutive clean sheets, and have won five of eight home matches at Turf Moor, and are yet to lose in front of their home faithful. We expect this impressive form to continue.