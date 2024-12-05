Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Gameweek 18

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 17 is drawing to a close, and the excitement around Gameweek 18 is starting to build! Our attention turns to our captaincy poll in the midst of five League One and League Two fixtures.

Gameweek 18 sees all 72 EFL sides feature, alongside all Championship sides doubling between Friday – Wednesday.

Here, we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll for Gameweek 18, to help provide an insight as to who the community feels the best candidate is for the armband. We had our best-ever response – thanks to all who voted via our X account.

Stay tuned for more articles before Friday’s 20:00 GMT deadline, when Burnley host Middlesbrough at Turf Moor.

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in poll Borja Sainz (F) 52% Maxime Esteve (D) 14% Todd Cantwell (M) 9% Ephron Mason-Clark (F) 9% Three other assets 4%

CAPTAINCY POLL: TOP TWO ASSETS

Borja Sainz (F) – Norwich City

Taking the biggest lead of the season in the poll, Fantasy EFL’s leading-scorer, Sainz (F), is the easiest pick for captaincy of the week.

The winger has 15 goals and three assists in 18 matches, returning 145 points. With two hat-tricks to his name, the Spaniard has been the best player in the EFL based on his current form. The number seven has seemingly been involved in nearly every poll this season and has lit up the EFL despite key losses this summer.

The Canaries take on QPR (A) and Portsmouth (A), the bottom two clubs in the Championship, conceding 56 goals combined. In their previous two games, Norwich have scored 10 goals – no other side has more in the division.

Maxime Esteve (D) – Burnley

Burnley’s highest-scorer, Maxime Esteve (D), received 14% of the votes ahead of Gameweek 18. The Frenchman has been sensational for Scott Parker’s side, totalling 117 points in 18 games. In just five Gameweeks, he’s banked 43 points – all for defensive contributions.

Up next, Burnley face Middlesbrough and Derby County at Turf Moor, two fixtures Scott Parker’s side are expected to win. The Clarets have kept 12 clean sheets this season, the joint-most of any team in the division. With only 2.2% ownership, averaging 6.5 points, he’s an excellent choice to wear the armband in your side.

THE 9% CLUB

We have two new names on the list to make up the 9% club! Blackburn Rovers’ Todd Cantwell (M) and Coventry City’s Ephron Mason-Clark (F) are interesting differentials that have been selected.

Cantwell has been in good form in recent weeks for Rovers, scoring 23 points. Last time out, the number eight scored the only goal of the game (+6) and provided two key passes (+1) in their impressive 1-0 win over Leeds United at Ewood Park. Up next, John Eustace’s side take on Hull City (A) and Sheffield Wednesday (A) – who sit 22nd and 12th respectively. However, Cantwell picked up a knock last game, so we’d avoid him wearing this armband this week.

Elsewhere, Mason-Clark scored his first goal of the season (+5) for newly appointed Frank Lampard in their 2-2 draw with Coventry City. The number 10 faces Millwall (A) and WBA (A) in Gameweek 18. Although these fixtures look challenging on paper, given the unbeaten runs both clubs are on, he’s a unique selection. With 0.1% ownership and seemingly nailed for minutes under Lampard, this is a decent pick. If the Sky Blues were at home, we’d be more thrilled by the selection.

THE 4% CLUB

Three names made the ‘4% club’ this week – Watford’s Vakoun Bayo (F), Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M) and WBA’s Tobjorn Heggem (D).

Bayo has been the Hornets’ main talisman this season, scoring seven and providing one assist in 17, totalling 74 points. The striker has five goals in his previous three away games and faces Cardiff City (A) and Hull City (A) up next. The Bluebirds haven’t won in five games, whereas the Tigers have lost five on the bounce. We think Bayo is a decent option to wear the armband if you think Tom Cleverly’s side run riot again away from home.

Azaz has 125 points to his name this season, scoring six and providing eight assists in 17 matches, alongside five interceptions. Boro face Burnley (A) and Leeds United (A), arguably the hardest Double Gameweek of any side in the Championship, alongside the Rams. That said, Michael Carrick’s side have 14 goals in four matches and haven’t lost on the road since Gameweek 9.

Finally, Heggem is an interesting shout. WBA are unbeaten in 10, with Heggem scoring 66 points in that time, totalling 116 points. The number 14 has one assist (+3) to his name and is an essential cog in Carlos Corberan’s defence. The Baggies take on the Blades and the Sky Blues at The Hawthorns in Gameweek 18. We can see a haul across the two given their impressive defence. Nevertheless, don’t expect high-scoring games across either match!



