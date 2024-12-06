Friday’s deadline for Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 is closing in! We get to look forward to all 72 EFL sides featuring, including a Double Gameweek for all Championship sides. The Gameweek kicks-off with a Championship thriller, as Burnley host Middlesbrough at Turf Moor at 20:00 GMT.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and club picks for Gameweek 18.

Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

And remember, it’s never too late to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

FANTASY EFL: GAMEWEEK 18 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Burnley’s James Trafford (G) is our preferred option between the sticks, making up one of two Claret selections. The 22-year-old has two home ties in store, facing Middlesbrough and Derby County at Turf Moor.

He’s kept 11 clean sheets (+55) in 17 matches, and has only conceded six goals in that period! His ownership stands at 12.5% and rightly so. The number one has kept five consecutive clean sheets and has scored 95 points for his efforts. Both Boro and the Rams have been consistent in front of goal, which will likely see Trafford forced into a number of saves to maintain their superior defensive record. Nonetheless, they have six clean sheets in front of their home faithful, and we expect this impressive record to be extended.

Defenders

Additionally, Maxime Esteve (D) of Burnley completes the defensive double-up in our side. The centre-back has been brilliant since joining permanently in the summer and only has 4.2% ownership despite his efforts. He’s the fourth-highest-scoring Fantasy EFL player in the Championship, with 117 points to his name in 18 appearances. The Frenchman hasn’t scored less than three points in one match, and is proving to be Burnley’s most consistent scorer on Fantasy, even without a double-digit haul! Averaging 6.5 points and facing two consistent attacking sides, Esteve is likely to make defensive contributions in both, regardless of clean sheet potential.

Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk (D) is another great option. The vice-captain has helped Daniel Farke’s side to 10 clean sheets (+50) in 18 matches, totalling 110 points. He’s also scored two goals this season (+14), including once from the penalty spot, and has provided an assist (+3). Leeds have two home ties at Elland Road, facing Derby County and Middlesbrough. They’ve kept six of their 10 lockouts in front of their home faithful, and we expect this impressive record to be extended.

Finally, don’t sleep on Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) this weekend. After recovering from a wrist injury, the Black Cats wing-back is set to return to the line-up. With his impressive 123 points and 8.2 points per game average, Cirkin is a high-potential Fantasy asset, especially against favourable opponents in Stoke City and Bristol City at the Stadium of Light.

MIDFIELDERS

Moreover, we have another first-timer appearing on our list: Norwich City’s Emiliano Marcondes (M). The Dane has been outstanding following Josh Sargent’s injury (F), seeing him start more regularly in Johannes Thorup’s side. He has two goals and two assists in 10 appearances – with all four of those contributions coming in the last three Gameweeks! The R’s face 23rd-placed QPR (A) and 24th-placed Portsmouth (A). With the upside of defensive contributions also, Marcondes is a great option with 0.3% ownership.

Completing our midfield is Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson (M), although this could change to Daniel James (M) depending on the starting XI. The USMNT international has four goals and one assist in 18 appearances for Daniel Farke’s side, totalling 76 points. He’s made 16 starts for the Whites and is near-nailed for minutes amid injuries at the club. Three of his four goals have been scored in front of his home faithful, and two experts expect this record to be extended across their Double Gameweek. With only 0.9% ownership, coupled with their impressive record at Elland Road, makes Aaronson a great differential this Gameweek.

Forward

Was it ever in doubt? To captain the side, the most in-form EFL player leads our line with 145 Fantasy points. Borja Sainz (F) has been unplayable for Norwich City, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists (+9) in 18 matches, averaging 8.1 points. The number seven has two hat-tricks to his name, and his ownership is likely to be 20%+ heading into their Double Gameweek. Norwich have a golden opportunity to rack up some points with their upcoming away fixtures against QPR and Portsmouth. Both teams, although slightly improved, have struggled throughout the season. The Canaries are expected to dominate these matches, with Sainz poised to find the net.

Club Picks

Sticking with our strategy for Double Gameweek assets, we’ve looked for one side with two home matches and another with two away. Therefore, Norwich City and Leeds United stand out.

All four experts are backing the Canaries to secure two crucial away wins in Double Gameweek 18. With a favourable fixture list and low ownership at 4.4%, the Canaries present a strong differential pick. Their potential 22-point haul makes them a tempting option for Fantasy managers.

Additionally, backed by three, Leeds United complete the double-up. Daniel Farke’s side are superb at home, and in their previous three at Elland Road, have scored eight and conceded zero. They’ve scored 31 and conceded 31, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process. Moreover, they have bagged 2+ goals on 12 appearances (+24), totalling 115 points.

The upside of 40 points is up for grabs for the two selections, completing our Gameweek 18 Scout Picks – all the best for the Double Gameweek!