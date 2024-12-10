UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Best Matchday 6 captains

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the league phase calendar so you can see who the best armband candidates are every day.

There’s more focus on Matchday 6 but we’ve namechecked players who could be made skipper in future Matchdays to come.

BEST DAY-BY-DAY UCL FANTASY CAPTAINS: MATCHDAY 6

TUESDAY 10 DECEMBER

There are plenty of good captaincy options on Tuesday.

However, based on his form this season, and how Liverpool are playing, Mohamed Salah (€10.1m) stands out above the rest.

Backing against the Egyptian could be hugely damaging to both rank and mini-league position, if he continues his form this week.

For those brave enough to choose differently, then teammate and fellow midfielder Luis Diaz (€7.6m) and Bayern’s Jamal Musiala (€9.0m) could be great alternatives.

WEDNESDAY 11 DECEMBER

If by Wednesday you are yet to secure a decent captaincy return, then Bukayo Saka (€8.9m) should take on the responsibility of the armband.

Saka, like Salah, has penalty-taking duty, is his side’s talisman, and can be hugely explosive.

Those who want an alternative option, then Julian Alvarez (€8.0m) could be a great pick.

Facing the Champions League’s worst defence, he is spearheading a frontline that has netted between three and six goals in four consecutive matches.

Outside of those two picks, Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) and Erling Haaland (€11.0m) have obvious potential.

DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAYS 7-8

Looking further ahead, here’s a briefer look at some of the most eye-catching fixtures and captains in Matchdays 7-8.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course.

However, for planning purposes (as many of us will need to look long-term with our transfers), here are some of the best options.

Matchday 7

Tuesday 21 January: Salah (Lille h)

Salah (Lille h) Wednesday 22 January: Saka (Dinamo h), Mbappe (Salzburg h)

Matchday 8

Wednesday 29 January: Kane (Slovan Bratislava h), Haaland (Club Brugge h), Mbappe (Brest a)



