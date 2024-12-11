121
  1. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    3 hours ago

    The mystery chip seems racist.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      1. Wenger's Warriors
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Please elaborate

  2. Alan The Llama
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    The mystery chip is so bad it makes me think they came up with the idea of having a mystery chip way before they'd decided what it was.

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Really is a sh*t chip. Actually more funny(not in a good way) than interesting

    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Its not that bad. At least makes people make decisions and really thinking about timing.
      Only problem is content creators are going to come up with 1&2 options for it and write endless articles about the benefits and chew everything ready for the flock of sheep following them.

  3. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Mystery chip feels like contrived nonsense

    Can I take a hit to bring a manager in?

    If I have 1mitb and want to spend 1.5m on a manager for example....

  4. JBG
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Should I do:

    Pep + Slot to O'Neil + Maresca for -4 ?

  5. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Brighton and chelsea have a good run of 3 fixtures from gw26

    Might play manager chip then. Hopefully doesn't clash with other chips

    Triple captain salah in 25

    Other chips gw30 onwards

    1. Zimo
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Palace has highest upside I think based on my initial go through of the tables and fixtures. Manager will probably be cheap too.

      1. Flynny
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        Palace 26 to 29

        Fulham a
        Villa and Ipswich h

        1. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Yeah. 2 possible 16 pointers if they win and 8 if they draw. Hopefully there's still a 5 place gap by 26 between them.

  6. Captain Mal
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Are managers' prices out?

      1. Zimo
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        Not yet no

        1. Captain Mal
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Thanks.
            Not easy to plan without that info.

            1. Zimo
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              They said it'll be between 0.5-1.5 m

              1. Captain Mal
                  2 hours, 32 mins ago

                  Thanks. Considering I have exactly 0 in the bank, I will need to make a downgrade beforehand, so I need to know something more specific.

                • Andy_Social
                  • 12 Years
                  2 hours, 29 mins ago

                  Does it unequivocally say that? I understood it as the manager costs nothing, but if you change him it costs a FT and a cash adjustment.

                  1. Captain Mal
                      2 hours, 23 mins ago

                      Hmm, that would serve me much better

                    • Zimo
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 19 mins ago

                      It says this at the end of one of the articles for it:

                      "Each Assistant Manager will have a set price that will not fluctuate throughout the season. The price list will be announced in due course but manager prices will range between £0.5m-£1.5m.

                      You will need to pay for your Assistant Manager out of your existing budget, finding the funds by making compromises in your playing squad."

                      1. Andy_Social
                        • 12 Years
                        2 hours, 15 mins ago

                        oh right, thanks

                        1. Zimo
                          • 6 Years
                          2 hours, 14 mins ago

                          Happy to help 🙂

          • PartyTime
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            Lol @ those who used TC in anticipation of the mystery chip.

            1. Captain Mal
                1 hour, 50 mins ago

                To be fair, though, those of us who didn't use it got lucky with Liverpool's extra DGW.

            2. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              IMO I dont think it matters who the manager is as much as what TEAM he manages.. You cant play the Mystery Chip and then TC it.. There will not be any manager prices.

            3. The Final Boss
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              One doubt about the manager chip. Is it possible to use more than one manager during this period?

              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                One at a time. FT required to change

              2. sttewwizza
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 27 mins ago

                Yes, you can transfer them for each round... If you have money...

            4. BobB
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              If the lower club managers are 0.5m then the bonus for beating the higher teams means it's the way to go...

