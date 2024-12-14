Fantasy EFL Gameweek 19: Top Weekend Picks

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 19 has already seen a Championship clash on Friday night. On Saturday and Sunday, managers are treated to 35 EFL matches across the country.

All of these fixtures could have a huge impact on your Fantasy EFL teams. Therefore, if you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting for your Fantasy EFL teams.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Michael Cooper – Sheffield United (vs Plymouth Argyle H)

The first honourable mention between the sticks goes to Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G). The Englishman has kept 12 clean sheets (+60) in 18 matches and has only conceded nine goals all season, totalling 106 points. He’s contributed heavily to their success this season, as they sit top of the table with 42 points, unbeaten in nine. The Pilgrims have only scored three goals in 10 away games this season, and have lost eight of those. A clean sheet looks near-locked for Cooper.

Tom McGill – MK Dons (vs Gillingham H)

The Dons keeper between the sticks is a top option for this weekend. Although he’s only kept three clean sheets in 17, the 24-year-old has made 60 saves and has played a crucial role in their play-off push. Last time out, McGill made three saves and banked nine points in their 3-0 win over Chesterfield (H). Scott Lindsey’s side face Gillingham (H) on Saturday, who have struggled on the road this campaign. Additionally, the Gills haven’t beaten the Dons (A) since 2014. Save points are expected at a minimum for the number one.

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Eoghan O’Connell – Wrexham (vs Cambridge United H)

The highest-Fantasy scorer for Wrexham, O’Connell is a great option this weekend. The number five has less ownership than centre-back partner Cleworth, despite scoring two more points – 127 total. The 29-year-old has two assists (+6) to his name, and has been a consistent scorer all season for the Red Dragons, sweeping up defensive contribution points. A clean sheet is expected against the U’s, alongside defensive returns.

Joe Low – Wycombe Wanderers (vs Shrewsbury Town A)

The centre-back has three goals in five games (+21), and has scored four in total this season. He’s been pivotal to Wycombe’s success, seeing them go 16 games unbeaten under Matt Bloomfield. Selected by 0.3%, he’s a top asset heading into the match, despite the lack of selection. The Shrews have only won two games at home, and have lost four of their last five matches. Don’t rule out another goal for Low in this one against a poor defence!

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Lewis Wing – Reading (vs Blackpool H)

The number 29 is the ninth-highest-scoring Fantasy asset as things stand, banking 126 points in 18 matches for the Royals. The 29-year-old has scored four goals and four assists during that period, alongside making 23 interceptions (+46) and 32 key passes. Reading host the Seasiders, who have conceded 20 of their 31 goals away from home. Reading have also won seven of their eight home fixtures, scoring 17 goals in that run. We expect a goal-fest on Saturday, and Wing is likely to be involved.

Ethon Archer – Cheltenham Town (vs Morecambe H)

Despite only 1.3% ownership, Archer has been sensational for the Robins, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 19 matches, banking 119 points. The winger has also secured 13 interceptions (+26), and scored last time out against Doncaster (A). They host Morecambe on Saturday, who, although have been better away from home, still sit 23rd in the table. The number 22 could comfortably bag his fourth double-digit return against the Shrimps.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Matt Stevens – AFC Wimbledon (vs Doncaster Rovers H)

AFC Wimbledon’s talisman, Stevens, is a great option to spearhead your attack this weekend. The number 14 has scored in three consecutive games, taking his tally to 10 goals (+50) and one assist (+3) in 18 appearances, scoring 100 points total. The Dons host Donny at The Cherry Red Records Stadium, as a promotion clash is in store! Although the visitors sit third, and are unbeaten in six, they’ve only won two matches during that run. We expect goals in South-West London here, and Stevens will absolutely be involved if so.

Andy Cook – Bradford City (vs Swindon Town H)

Bradford City’s talisman returns this weekend following suspension last time out. The number nine also has 10 League Two goals in 17 games, scoring 89 points on Fantasy. The striker has three goals in five games [all comps] and takes on 22nd-placed Swindon Town at Valley Parade. Away from home, the Robins have shipped 18 of their 33 goals, only winning one game. Cook looks set to bag at least his 11th of the season in front of his home faithful against the struggling Robins.



