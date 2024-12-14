528
  1. ball c
    ball c
    4 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    How important is bringing in Isak?
    Have 2 ft’s..
    would need to downgrade Bruno and lose one of Pedro or Larsen.

    Sanchez

    A Nouri - Gabriel - Milenkovic 
    Saka - Palmer - Bruno - Semenyo - Salah
     Jackson - Larsen

      Sels - Pedro - Lewis - Greaves

  2. Magic Zico
    Magic Zico
    6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Would you still recruit Enzo if you already got Palmer and Jackson?

    NejiHyuuga01
      7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I think Jackson, Palmer is enough cover

  Ra Ra Ra
    5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I would like some reassurance that Salah cap is good please

    It’s safer isn’t it? A moderate return more likely than Palmer who can be a bit more haul or nothing

    Ra Ra Ra
      5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Note to self “Haul or Nothing” is a great FPL podcast name

    ebb2sparky
      14 Years
      28 mins ago

      I would imagine salah is safer from an EO perspective. I think Fulham are much better away than Brentford are but as a Fulham fan I'll be captaining salah. If he hauls and he's not my captain it'll be too painful!

      Ra Ra Ra
        5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yeh. Lovely bet hedging!

        Thanks

  Big_Andy_GAWA
    13 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Likelihood of Gab. starting?

    Thanks.

    MikeS
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      High

  Gizzachance
    10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Deadline streams have few variations on salah/palmer captain polls

  MikeS
    10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Bench one:
    A. Pedro
    B. Bruno
    C. Enzo

  Sgt. Schultz
    8 Years
    31 mins ago

    FAKE Cunha not starting doing the rounds.

  Sgt. Schultz
    8 Years
    30 mins ago

    FOCAL - Trent Robertson Gomez Alisson start

  Merlin the Wraith
    8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Final whistle.

  ididnt
    13 Years
    27 mins ago

    Was Hall over Munoz the right call?

    MikeS
      10 Years
      1 min ago

      You'll find out soon

