Two-time Indian Fantasy Premier League (FPL) champion Lateriser talks us through his transfer plans for Gameweek 16 and beyond – and why he’s holding Erling Haaland (£14.9m).

Every time I post about my team on X or on Youtube, I am told to sell a certain Erling Haaland (£14.9m). Despite not captaining Cole Palmer (£11.1m) in the last Gameweek, my FPL season has finally found some momentum. Contrary to popular opinion, it is possible to do alright with having Haaland in my team.

I currently am sitting on triple Arsenal defence and the main threat to my ranks are Bukayo Saka (£10.6m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) and Alexander Isak (£8.6m). Having a threemium of Haaland, Mohamed Salah (£13.4m) and Palmer and with three transfers accumulated, I do think that taking on all of Saka, Alexander-Arnold and Isak is a bridge too far to cross.





