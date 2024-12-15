Chelsea v Brentford and Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur both kick-off at the slightly unusual time of 7pm GMT this Sunday evening.

Enzo Maresca makes three changes to the side that beat Spurs 4-3 last week, as Tosin Adarabioyo, Malo Gusto and Noni Madueke come in for Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia and the suspended Pedro Neto.

1.4m Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have captained Cole Palmer for this fixture, with the in-form Chelsea man lining up in a No 10 role.

Opponents Brentford promote Mads Roerslev and Mikkel Damsgaard to the starting XI at the expense of Fabio Carvalho and Igor Thiago.

On the south coast, Ange Postecoglou rings the changes with five alterations from Thursday.

Djed Spence, Pape Sarr, Lucas Bergvall, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke all start, with Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson the highest-profile casualties.

Russell Martin makes four changes, with Alex McCarthy and Jan Bednarek returning from their respective injuries. Joe Aribo and Kamaldeen Sulemana also come into the starting XI.

Joe Lumley, Nathan Wood, James Bree and Cameron Archer drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Enzo, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Acheampong, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Rak-Sakyi, George, Nkunku, Guiu

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, ven den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Schade, Carvalho, Mee, Ajer, Meghoma, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Fernandes, Aribo, Dibling, Sulemana, Armstrong

Subs: Lumley, Bree, Sugawara, Wood, Lallana, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw, Onuachu, Archer

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Spence, Gray, Dragusin, Udogie, Sarr, Bergvall, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Porro, Dorrington, King, Hardy, Olusesi, Werner, Johnson, Lankshear

