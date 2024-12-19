Fantasy EFL Gameweek 20: Expert team reveal

Gameweek 20’s deadline is closing in. To help fine-tune your teams, we have my Gameweek 20 team reveal.

Haven’t joined Fantasy EFL yet? Don’t miss out! It’s completely free to play and there are fantastic prizes up for grabs ahead of Triple Gameweek 21! there has never been a better time to join the game. For the latest news, check out our article covering the basics.

STARTING SEVEN

I’m sticking with my tried and tested 3-2-1 formation, given the upside of defenders banking defensive and offensive returns.

GOALKEEPER

Connor Ripley (G) of Port Vale is the clear standout for me this week. They host 24th-placed Carlisle United (H) on Saturday, who have only scored seven goals in nine games on the road. They’ve blanked in two of their previous three league games and are struggling offensively. Whereas, Ripley has eight clean sheets (+40) in 20, making 42 saves in the process, totalling 92 points.

DEFENDERS

There are plenty of defenders to choose this week, and as it stands I’m sticking with: Wigan Athletic’s Will Aimson (D), QPR’s Jimmy Dunne (D) and Wycombe Wanderers’ Luke Leahy (D).

Aimson wears the armband for my side this week. The centre-back leads Fantasy EFL scoring for the Latics with 127 points and only has 1% ownership. He’s consistently mopped up defensive returns, despite not offering any attacking contributions. Nailed for minutes and facing 24th-placed Shrewsbury Town (H), I see another shutout. Joining him is Dunne, who also has 129 points in 21 matches for the R’s, and has been flying on Fantasy. In his previous five matches, he’s scored 57 points, and has two goals (+14) and two assists (+6) this campaign. I expect returns against PNE (H).

Although categorised as a defender, Leahy regularly plays in midfield, and has two goals and three assists to his name, including two assists (+6) last time out. Despite keeping one clean sheet in 13, the number 10’s attacking upside is too hard to ignore. Bolton Wanderers will pose a threat t at Adams Park, but I anticipate Wycombe will extend their unbeaten streak to 18 games. Leahy is likely to be involved if the Chairboys win.

MIDFIELDERS

The midfield duo consists of Salford City’s Ossama Ashley (M) alongside Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer(M).

With only 0.1% ownership, despite banking 105 points, Ashley is in tremendous form. He’s secured two assists and 34 interceptions (+78), and has six double-digit hauls. Away at Accrington Stanley and in red-hot form, I expect interceptions and hope for another assist from the number four.

Elsewhere, to balance my midfield, it’s too hard to ignore Hamer. The number eight has five goals and five assists, returning 118 points. He’s in terrific form and I expect the Blades to make it 11 unbeaten against Cardiff City (A).

FORWARD

Leading the line is Coventry City’s Ephron Mason-Clark (F). The number 10 has three goals and two assists for the Sky Blues and looks like a re-invigorated player for Frank Lampard on the wing. Notably, the majority of his returns have come under his new coach and against Portsmouth (A), Lampard will be aiming for his third win in five matches. With 0.2% ownership, I’m not thrilled by lots of the forward options, and like the idea of backing the 25-year-old against a porous defence, even if Pompey are better at home.

CLUB PICKS

This week, with Triple Gameweek 21 in mind and future Doubles, I’m looking to back teams I have not selected yet. Thus, QPR and Middlesbrough are my standouts currently.

The R’s have looked like a side transformed in recent weeks, undefeated in six games, including winning their previous two home matches. Hosting PNE, who have only won once on the road with a GD of -7, Marti Cifuentes’ side look set for a win. I’m expecting a nine-point return for the R’s.

Boro also standout, facing the struggling Pilgrims in GW20 (A). Firstly, the upside of 11 points for a maximum win is very appealing. Moreover, even if the Pilgrims are slightly better at home, they’ve lost four games in a row and have the worst GD of any side in the division [-23]. Boro have scored 19 of their 35 goals on the road, and I can see a haul here at Home Park.

A maximum 20-point return is up for grabs if both sides return… as hoped!

OTHER KEY TARGETS

There’s lots of great assets to pick from this week, and I’m still considering some of them quite seriously. Several who could easily make my team ahead of the deadline include Crewe centre-back Mickey Demetriou (D), Leeds United’s midfielder Daniel James (M), and Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield (F) and Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F).