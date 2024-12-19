Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 20

With Fantasy EFL Gameweek 19 done and dusted, managers can turn their attention to Gameweek 20, which sees all EFL sides feature from Friday-Monday. Here, we have our Gameweek 20 Scout Squad ready and prepped to give you a head start on your selections.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Scott, Louis [FPLReactions] and Sam H – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 20 Scout Picks. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they've each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SAM H LOUIS R SCOTT W GK Connor Ripley Illan Meslier Illan Meslier Michael Cooper GK Illan Meslier Connor Ripley Connor Ripley Aynsley Pears GK Ryan Allsop Sam Tickle Michael Cooper Mark Howard DEF Will Aimson Jayden Bogle Luke Leahy Harry Souttar DEF Jimmy Dunne Harry Souttar Max Cleworth Max Cleworth DEF Jayden Bogle Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou Christoph Klarer MID Gustavo Hamer Gustavo Hamer Thelo Aasgaard Finn Azaz MID Daniel James Finn Azaz Finn Azaz Gustavo Hamer MID Finn Azaz Josh Brownhill Gustavo Hamer Alex Gilbey FWD Wilfried Gnonto Emmanuel Latte Lath Emmanuel Latte Lath Andy Cook FWD Ephron Mason-Clark Wilfried Gnonto Louie Barry Jay Stansfield FWD Michael Cheek Louie Barry Matt Stevens Tyrese Campbell TEAM QPR Middlesbrough Leeds United Wrexham TEAM Wigan Athletic Leeds United Port Vale Coventry City TEAM Crewe Alexandra Sheffield United Middlesbrough Colchester United TEAM Wycombe Wanderers Wycombe Wanderers Wigan Athletic Blackburn Rovers

LEWIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Port Vale’s Connor Ripley (G) is a near-lock for me. The number one has eight clean sheets in 20 appearances, making 42 saves in the process. With 92 overall points and 1% ownership, facing 24th-placed Carlisle United (H), I expect a shutout. Elsewhere, Leeds’ Illan Meslier (G) and WBA’s Alex Palmer (G) are my next favourites. The Whites face Oxford United (H), who have struggled on the road. Whereas the Baggies host Bristol City (H), and I expect Palmer to bank his 11th clean sheet this season.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Wigan’s Will Aimson (D) is the standout for me. The number four has 127 points in 19 appearances, keeping 10 clean sheets and making defensive contributions. He has four double-digit hauls and against Shrewsbury (H), I expect a clean sheet at a minimum. Elsewhere, QPR’s Jimmy Dunne (D) is on my radar. The number three has two goals, one assist and hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 13. Returns look likely against PNE (H). Finally, Jayden Bogle (D) of Leeds could come into my side when they face Oxford United (H). Defensive and offensive contributions seem inevitable against the U’s.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Gustavo Hamer (M) is almost nailed to secure a spot. The number eight has five goals and five assists, returning 118 points. He’s in terrific form and I expect the Blades to make it 11 unbeaten against Cardiff (A). Based on form, Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M) has hauled for me and I expect him to return again. The number 20 has six goals and nine assists in 20, totalling 137 points. The attacking midfielder could feast against a struggling Plymouth (A) side. Finally, Leeds’ Daniel James (M) is in my thinking ahead of Gameweek 20. The winger has four goals and five assists, and with his spot near-nailed on the wing, attacking returns look likely against the U’s.

FORWARDS

Up top, Leeds’ Wilfried Gnonto (F) is an enticing option with four goals and five assists, but the rotation worries me. I’m also interested in two differentials – Coventry’s Ephron Mason-Clark (F) and Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F). Mason-Clark has three goals and two assists for the Sky Blues and looks like a re-invigorated player for Frank Lampard. Against Portsmouth (A), Lampard will be aiming for his third win in five matches. Elsewhere, Cheek has 10 goals and one assist in 18 for the Ravens, and against 23rd-placed Morecambe (A) he could bag his 11th at least.

GAMEWEEK 20 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Looking to save key club picks for future weeks with so many doubles and the triple ahead, QPR and Wigan are my first selections. The R’s and the Latics both have ideal home fixtures – QPR are unbeaten in six, while Wigan face the worst side in League One.

Elsewhere, unbeaten in 11, Crewe Alexandra host Colchester United and should bank nine points. Finally, Wycombe Wanderers are an easy selection given their remarkable record. However, I think I’ll save them for future weeks.

SAM H SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In between the sticks this week I have opted for the Leeds United number one Illan Meslier (G), alongside Sheffield United’s Michael Cooper (G) and Sam Tickle (G) of Wigan Athletic. All three goalkeepers are staring down winnable ties in Gameweek 20 and for that reason, I believe they are great assets.

DEFENDERS

At the back I have gone for the defensive trio of Jayden Bogle (D), Mickey Demetriou (D) and Sheffield United’s Harry Souttar (D). All three defenders have provided huge defensive displays this season with many double-digit hauls shared by all three of them. Leeds host Oxford United, which suggests a great chance for a clean sheet return for Bogle. Sheffield United travel to Wales to face Cardiff, also providing an excellent clean sheet opportunity. Mickey Demetriou is set to play when Crewe host Shrewsbury Town and if his latest display is anything to go by, then another double-digit return could certainly be on the cards.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park, I have backed Gustavo Hamer (M) of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M) and lastly Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (M). Hamer has managed five goals (+30) and five assists (+18) already this season. With Oxford United their upcoming opponent, he has a great chance to extend this further. The same goes for Boro’s playmaker, Azaz, who travels to Devonshire to take on Plymouth Argyle, a side who have struggled so far in the campaign. Brownhill is more of a risk considering his slight inconsistency this season, but in front of the home faithful at Turf Moor, he will need to be at his best to halt any attacking threat posed by Tom Cleverley’s Watford side. The potential of attacking and defensive points is the reason he secures a spot for Gameweek 20!

FORWARDS

Leading the line is Stockport County’s Louie Barry (F), Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto (F) and Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath (F). Barry faces a tough opponent in Peterborough United, but if anyone is to be the difference in this game then it is him, reinforced by his impressive stats of 14 goals (+70) and one assist (+3). The Gnonto selection is more based on fixture difficulty, as I believe the Whites will overpower Oxford, especially with the support at Elland Road. A perfect stage for the Italian to showcase his talent. Latte Lath is another popular Fantasy EFL asset, backed by 10.9% of managers. An away trip to Plymouth Argyle combined with his prolific goal-scoring form makes him a no-brainer for the upcoming Gameweek 20 matches.

GAMEWEEK 20 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

I have gone Championship heavy with club picks this week, opting for Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Leeds United and finally Wycombe Wanderers. All four sides have been in excellent form and face winnable ties in Gameweek 20. The Blades host Cardiff City, which is a tie they are expected to easily win. Boro travel to Plymouth, which again is a fixture they should be winning. Leeds United host Oxford at Elland Road, which is a match that I can only see ending one way. Finally, League One leaders, Wycombe Wanderers host Bolton Wanderers, which won’t be an easy task, but it is again one the home side are expected to win. If they can all score 2+ goals and keep a clean sheet, then the points returned are as follows: Sheffield Utd (+11), Leeds United (+9), Middlesbrough (+11) and Wycombe (+9). Some healthy club point returns that certainly seem doable!

LOUIS [FPLREACTIONS] SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Oxford have failed to score in any of their last four away matches, so Leeds man Illan Meslier (G) appears to be a strong option this week. Joining him is Connor Ripley (G), who plays between the sticks for second-placed League Two side Port Vale. This week he faces rock bottom Carlisle, who have scored the second least amount of goals in the division so far. The ever-reliable Michael Cooper (G) makes the cut. Sheffield United have been fantastic defensively – collecting a huge 14 clean sheets from a possible 21, an away trip to an inconsistent Cardiff could see Cooper add to that.

DEFENDERS

A home match for Mickey Demetriou (D) makes him an absolute shoo-in this week. The Crewe centre-back clashes with 18th-place Colchester. Demetriou has amassed a whopping 159 clearances, 26 tackles and 35 blocks thus far, so goes into any given match with the potential to pick up additional points via defensive actions. Wycombe’s impressive start to the new season makes them a prime candidate. They face a Bolton side who are ravished with key defensive injuries, which could be a good opening for the out-of-position Luke Leahy (D). Although categorised as a defender, Leahy plays in midfield, which is where he created two assists in his previous game. Wrexham are another side who have impressed me this season defensively – banking 12 clean sheets in their first 20 matches. Benefitting from that is Max Cleworth (D). As well as having clean sheet potential, the Welshman has picked up points via goals, assists and defensive actions as well.

MIDFIELDERS

Plymouth have shipped between 2-6 goals in each of their last five league games, making them a key target from an attacking perspective. One half of Middlesborough’s deadly duo is Finn Azaz (M), who has produced six goals and nine assists in just 20 matches this season. Wigan aren’t one of the most consistent sides in League One, but they meet with rock-bottom Shrewsbury next up. This could be a fantastic opportunity for one of their in-form attackers like Thelo Aasgaard (M), who has managed five goal contributions in his last seven games. Asgaard faces a Shrewsbury side who have conceded more goals than any other side in the division.

Finally, Based on the fact Cardiff have conceded two goals in each of their last four matches, Sheffield United’s in-form Gustavo Hamer (M) could have potential. Hamer has been solid for the Blades recently – creating four assists and scoring one goal in his last six matches

FORWARDS

One member of the frontline is Emmanuel Latte Lath (F). Middlesbrough rank amongst the best sides across all three divisions for goals scored this campaign and leading their attack into a game against a poor Plymouth is Lath. Joining him is Louie Barry (F). Peterborough, who he faces this week, have a free-flowing and free-scoring frontline but rank second worst in League One for goals conceded. Taking that into account, Barry could have huge potential this week, and add to the huge 14 goals he has already scored this season. Another striker in top form is Matt Stevens (F). The AFC Wimbledon talisman has bagged a cool seven goals in his last 10 matches. He takes that form into a match against a ropey Chesterfield defence.

GAMEWEEK 20 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

In terms of team selections, I have prioritised home sides. One of them is of course Leeds who will be looking to bounce back after their latest draw. Port Vale are another side perched near the top of their division who also play at home. The game against Plymouth is a massive chance for Middlesbrough to pick up three points and score goals, so they make the cut. Wigan’s home match against the Shrews is also a very good chance to pick up points against a struggling side.

SCOTT W SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Michael Cooper (G), Illan Meslier (G) and Sam Tickle (G) are the three stars this week. The Blades have kept 14 clean sheets in their 21 Championship games, they also play a Cardiff team who have struggled for goals so far this season. Moving on, Leeds have been fantastic at home this season, winning their last eight and only conceding three goals in that time; this week they play a struggling Oxford side, who haven’t scored in their last four away games. My final selection is Tickle. Wigan have managed nine clean sheets in their 19 games this season and this week they play a struggling Shrewsbury side, who have found goals hard to come by this season.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I have selected Jayden Bogle (D), Port Vale’s Connor Hall (D) and Mickey Demetriou(D). I want a Leeds defender because I think this is arguably the game of the week to target for Fantasy EFL managers, and I feel that Bogle’s attacking threat makes him the best Leeds defender to pick. Hall has been amazing this season for Port Vale and has now scored over 110 points in EFL Fantasy. This week he plays a struggling Carlisle side where I expect Vale to keep a clean sheet. He also is excellent for collecting extra points, through clearances, blocks and tackles. My final defender is Demetriou. He has been brilliant for Crewe this season, in a defence that has picked up eight clean sheets in 19 games. He is also outstanding for clearance points, being one of the top-scoring from clearances this season. All in all, this makes him an outstanding selection this week.

MIDFIELDERS

My selections in midfield are: Daniel James (M), Finn Azaz (M) and Luke Molyneux (M). Daniel James has been brilliant for Leeds as of late, picking up a goal and an assist in his last two appearances. If you want a Leeds attacker player this week, he is your man. My second midfielder is Finn Azaz. He has again been brilliant recently, securing nine goal contributions in his last six Championship games. This week he plays Plymouth who have been one of the worst teams in the league this season, I think he’s a great pick this week. My final midfielder is a bit of a punt. Molyneux has seven goals and four assists for the season, however, has struggled as of late. This week though, he plays Tranmere at home, who are one of the worst teams in the division. Thus it’s a good chance to take a punt on Molyneux, which few people will do.

FORWARDS

Jay Stansfield (F), Louie Barry (F) and Emmanuel Latte Lath (F) are all great options. Stansfield has been shining in League One, managing three goals in his last two games. This week, he plays a poor Crawley team who conceded four goals in their most recent game; I think this is a great chance for Stansfield to get a big haul. Moreover, Barry has 14 goals already this season and this week he plays at home to Peterborough who haven’t managed a clean sheet all season. I think he’s a great option and potentially a captain option too. Finally, Lath scored in his last game and already has eight goals and two assists for the season. This week he plays Plymouth, who are a team to target at the moment, who have been dire this campaign.

GAMEWEEK 20 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

My teams this week are Middlesborough, Huddersfield, Port Vale and Walsall.

Boro play a Plymouth side who have lost their last four games. This week they should win comfortably at Plymouth and I believe score over 2+ goals too. Huddersfield travel to Cambridge in good form, being unbeaten in six, winning four of them. Port Vale have not been excellent recently. However, they play a really poor Carlisle team this week who currently sit at the bottom of League Two. Finally, Walsall have been flying as of late, winning three of their last four. This week they play Harrogate away, who are currently 20th in the division.