Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 17 clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 21 December.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ASTON VILLA

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Man City 16 27 +5 LLWDL 7th Aston Villa 16 25 -1 DLWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



