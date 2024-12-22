1137
  JBG
    6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Jota or Diaz :/? Leaning more towards Diaz atm.

    Tonyawesome69
      6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Neither

      Ron_Swanson
        14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agreed

      JBG
        6 Years
        just now

        Porque?

    Bushwhacker
      5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'd be totally stunned if Diaz isn't rested Boxing Day.

      JBG
        6 Years
        just now

        Well who do I bring in for the fraud that is Saka?

    Saka White Rice
      10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Easy. None. For obvious reasons

    Make United Great Again
      12 Years
      just now

      None

  Saka White Rice
    10 Years
    5 mins ago

    No idea who to captain next game. Maybe I'll jist try Salah

    Ron_Swanson
      14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Perma C

    It's gonna Ben Mee
      11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Very tough choice considering Mr. FPL plays Leicester

    You Know Chippy Chips?
      2 Years
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tough one

  jammie26
    4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone gonna TC Mo against Leicester?

    Botman and Robben
      8 Years
      just now

      in his DGW

    Tonyawesome69
      6 Years
      just now

      TC Mo in a double GW...

  Ajax Hamsterdam
    10 Years
    4 mins ago

    I did Greaves saka and Cunha out for Gabriel Amad and Isak for -4 in a total state of fpl panic at 01:29 due to price changes. Nothing I can do now but do you think they are good moves?

    You Know Chippy Chips?
      2 Years
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I'd say so

      Saka likely out for a handful of GWs
      Cunha fixture turn but he may keep doing well, but Isak is clear

      Ajax Hamsterdam
        10 Years
        just now

        Cheers:)

  Baines on Toast...
    14 Years
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    Diaz surely benched one of the next three but if he gets Leicester and United At home he could outscore everyone else

    g40steve
      6 Years
      just now

      I’m thinking Cunha/Saka > Jesus/Diaz or Ode

  Ajax Hamsterdam
    10 Years
    just now

    Surely only non Salah owners will captain someone else .

  Make United Great Again
    12 Years
    just now

    No chance I’m getting United player in for Saka.

    Maddison and Kulusevski are ticking along nicely though…

