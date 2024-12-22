Tottenham Hotspur host Liverpool on Sunday afternoon in the final match of Gameweek 17.

Ange Postecoglou’s side came up trumps in a 5-0 win at Southampton last week, while Liverpool were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Fulham.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

As for the team news, Postecoglou names an unchanged side from the 4-3 win over Manchester United in the EFL Cup quarter-final.

That means Djed Spence gets another start at left-back, with Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson having to settle for places on the bench.

Arne Slot’s only alteration from Liverpool’s last Premier League game sees Alexis Mac Allister return to the starting XI and oust Curtis Jones.

Diogo Jota is again named as a substitute.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Spence, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Son, Solanke

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Udogie, Dorrington, Bergvall, Olusesi, Werner, Johnson, Lankshear

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Nyoni



