Fantasy EFL: Best Triple Gameweek 21 club picks

It’s the one we’ve been eagerly anticipating since the game launched: Triple Gameweek 21, the biggest Gameweek in Fantasy EFL history.

Whether you’ve been playing since Gameweek 1 or a newcomer to the game, the stage is set for a thrilling ride. So, sharpen your formation strategies, optimise your squads, and prepare for a festive football frenzy! Fantasy Football Scout, in partnership with the EFL, will be here to help answer any questions you may have about this mouthwatering Gameweek.

And you can join the standalone Triple Gameweek 21 league via the code in the image below.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

As Fantasy managers eagerly anticipate the upcoming Triple , it’s crucial to strategise which teams to select for maximum points that could make the difference in the mini-league standings.

TOP FIVE CLUB PICKS

Wrexham – Blackpool (H), Wigan Athletic (H), Barnsley (A)

The Red Dragons have three winnable ties approaching for Triple Gameweek 21 and are likely to skyrocket in ownership ahead of their Boxing Day 15:00 GMT deadline. They are undefeated in their last six matches, though the last two ended in draws with late goals from their opponents.

Their home form has been incredible, unbeaten in all of their matches at SToK Cae Ras. They’ve won nine of 11 matches, scoring 23 and conceding six, and lead the home form table, irrespective of Birmingham’s games in hand.

They host 12th-placed Blackpool, then 17th-placed Wigan Athletic, which are fixtures they are expected to win. Although the Seasiders are unbeaten in four and their away form is much better, we expect Wrexham to win on Boxing Day. Whereas, the Latics are equal both home and away – securing 12 points on the road, and 12 at home.

This is followed by a trip to ninth-placed Barnsley, who lost 0-4 last time out to Leyton Orient (H). The Tykes lost 1-0 to Wrexham (A) in Gameweek 17 and we expect the Red Dragons to do the double this season.

A maximum 29 points are up for grabs for those that back the Welsh giants.

Birmingham City – Burton Albion (H), Blackpool (H), Stockport (A)

Chris Davies’ side are unbeaten in five ahead of the Red Devils (A), and are second in both home and away tables.

In Triple Gameweek 21, the Blues have two standout fixtures against the 24th-placed Brewers and 20th-placed Blackpool. Burton sit bottom of the table, and only have one win on the road in nine attempts. Whereas, the Seasiders will likely pose a tougher test on 29th, but have already lost 1-2 to them in the FA Cup (H). Coupled with Birmingham’s unbeaten home form – seven wins and two draws in nine at St. Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park – we expect comfortable wins.

On the other hand, they take on the fifth-placed Hatters on New Year’s Day, which is likely to cause further fireworks! They’ve won seven of 11 home matches, and beat promotion rivals Wrexham 1-0 in Gameweek 15. While a victory for the visitors is anticipated, a draw would not be an unforeseen outcome.

A total of 29 points could be bagged by the West Midlands outfit if you select them.

Watford – Portsmouth (H), Cardiff City (H), QPR (A)

The Hornets are another side that could be key to success across the Triple Gameweek. Their home form is the reason they have been so successful in the Championship, with them now unbeaten in an outstanding 15 games at Vicarage Road under Tom Cleverley, winning eight of 10 matches this season. Although their away form doesn’t have the same success, the Vic is becoming a fortress for the Hertfordshire side!

Watford host 20th-placed Portsmouth, who have only won one of 10 away matches, and look much worse on the road. Following that, they host the Bluebirds, who have zero wins in 10 away games, drawing six of those. Two home wins seem inevitable for Watford.

To wrap up Triple Gameweek 21, they travel to Loftus Road, taking on QPR. Last season, Watford did the double over the R’s, winning 1-2 away from home. However, they are unbeaten in seven and drew with Watford 0-0 (A) in Gameweek 17. We expect a draw here.

29 points could be bagged if the Hornets can return the goods across the Christmas period.

Leeds United – Stoke City (A), Derby County (A), Blackburn Rovers (H)

If you’re looking at the upside of a maximum return for away points [11], look no further than the Whites. They’ve won three of their previous four matches, and are firmly in the automatic promotion spots, sitting second in the table with 45 points in 22 matches. While their away performances have been inconsistent – three victories in ten matches – their exceptional home record, akin to Watford’s, necessitates their inclusion in the Triple discussion.

They travel to the bet365 Stadium to take on 19th-placed Stoke City, who have lost four of their previous five games, and haven’t won since Gameweek 13. They then travel to Pride Park Stadium to face the 16th-placed Rams, who have won five in 10 home matches. However, in their previous five home games, they’ve only won one! We expect at least one win and one draw on the road for Leeds. Additionally, their record against both sides looks impressive.

To cap off a busy week, Leeds United welcome fifth-placed Blackburn Rovers to Elland Road. Rovers, who had previously enjoyed an unbeaten streak of six games, suffered a 1-0 defeat at Millwall in their last outing. Having secured the double over Leeds last season, Blackburn will be eager to maintain their dominance in this fixture. However, considering Leeds’ formidable home record, we anticipate a positive start to the New Year for the Whites.

A whopping 31 points could be scored by the West Yorkshire side!

Coventry City – Plymouth Argyle (H), Millwall (H), Cardiff City (A)

Now, we know what you’re thinking: really? The answer is firmly yes! The Sky Blues have had an okay start to life under Frank Lampard, although their 4-0 loss away at Pompey was one to forget.

They take on 24th-placed Plymouth Argyle at home, who, although are better at Home Park, have zero wins in 11 on the road, scoring three and shipping 29 goals in that period. Additionally, the Lions only have one win in nine away from The Den, scoring seven and conceding nine. Moreover, Lampard’s side have a great record against both sides.

To complete their Triple, Coventry travel to Cardiff City Stadium, who sit 22nd in the table. Their home form in the second-worst in the division, losing seven of 11 home games. Even though Cardiff have a good record at home against Coventry, their current form isn’t promising.

Frank Lampard’s side could return you 29 points if they secure maximum scores in all three matches.



