All of us at Fantasy Football Scout would like to wish a very happy and healthy Christmas to our readers and their families.

Although we’ll take a brief pause from ruminating on Bukayo Saka replacements to spend some time with our loved ones (they seem nice etc), a looming FPL deadline isn’t far from our thoughts.

And we’ve got more Gameweek 18 articles to come today, including Captain Sensible, Zophar’s Q&A and a piece from Pras.

There’ll be a final team news round-up later in the evening, too, should anything of note emerge from the 10.30pm GMT embargo. The predicted line-ups will be finalised tonight, as well.

Until then, we’d like to extend a huge thank you for your continued support of the site throughout 2024.

There’ll be a more prolonged retrospective in the traditional New Year’s message but, from all at Fantasy Football Scout, we wish you a very merry Christmas.