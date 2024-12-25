205
  1. Radulfo28773
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Happy Christmas everyone!

    Line up and bench correct?
    Even considering BB!

    Fabianski
    Gabriel Timber Lewis Mazraoui
    Salah Palmer Bowen
    JPedro Isak GJesus

    Sels Mbeumo Rogers Gomez

    1. Radulfo28773
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Sorry Maz on bench not Gomez!

    2. Minerva-03
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Personally I wouldn't have both mbeumo and Rogers on the bench. Id bench mazraoui for one of them.

  2. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    I just went through some statistics and I was shocked how poorly Salah scored on previous boxing days in comparison to Kane for example.

    Also, we.might see his minutes managed..Same for some of the other players such as TAA which could have an.impact on Salahs performance.

    Not sure if he is the best Captain choice tbh.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      He is definitely the best captain choice imo. By a lot.

    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Different Christmas, different Salah.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Totally agree! Ignore how rubbish Leicester is this season and lower that Salah (C) EO...

  3. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    OK, narrowed I think to the below.

    A. Jota
    B. Martinelli

    What do u think?

    Thanks

  4. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    29 mins ago

    Happy Xmas all!!

    Hmm Saka>Martinelli or Diaz..?
    Then
    Pedro or Larson> Isak..?

    Initial thoughts was Martinelli and sell Pedro. Bit sick of him really done nothing since I got him in for Saints.

  5. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Feliz Navidad, had to do the Spanish Merry Christmas in to get my Diaz for Foden in 😀

  6. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Saka 😀

  7. Minerva-03
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    This saka saga is actually insane! As on paper there is not really one bad decision, there is potential upside and potential in every decision, in every price bracket...

    Good luck to everyone on their decision and merry festivities to all

  8. Rick Mortimer
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Happy Xmas folks! which 2 would you start from Semenyo, Mbeumo and Sarr? Any input greatly appreciated!

    1. Captain Mal
        1 min ago

        Semenyo and Mbeumo

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Seeing more upside in Ode than Bruno

      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Ismaïla Sarr is the exciting pick.

    3. El Muñeco
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Merry Christmas everyone!

      Which two out of the following would you play:

      A) Colwill (FUL)
      B) Rogers (new)
      C) Hall (AVL)

      Thanks

      1. Captain Mal
          13 mins ago

          AB

        • RogueBlood
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          A,C for me as I back Newcastle at home

        • Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          BC

      2. RogueBlood
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Merry Xmas all hope you have a wonderful day.

        How does Saka & Larsen > B Fernandes & Jesus sound?

        1. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Should be fun or a nightmare... or both.

      3. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Merry Christmas Neale et al.
        https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/dec/24/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-erling-haaland-football

