All of us at Fantasy Football Scout would like to wish a very happy and healthy Christmas to our readers and their families.
Although we’ll take a brief pause from ruminating on Bukayo Saka replacements to spend some time with our loved ones (they seem nice etc), a looming FPL deadline isn’t far from our thoughts.
And we’ve got more Gameweek 18 articles to come today, including Captain Sensible, Zophar’s Q&A and a piece from Pras.
There’ll be a final team news round-up later in the evening, too, should anything of note emerge from the 10.30pm GMT embargo. The predicted line-ups will be finalised tonight, as well.
Until then, we’d like to extend a huge thank you for your continued support of the site throughout 2024.
There’ll be a more prolonged retrospective in the traditional New Year’s message but, from all at Fantasy Football Scout, we wish you a very merry Christmas.
34 mins ago
Happy Christmas everyone!
Line up and bench correct?
Even considering BB!
Fabianski
Gabriel Timber Lewis Mazraoui
Salah Palmer Bowen
JPedro Isak GJesus
Sels Mbeumo Rogers Gomez