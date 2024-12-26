8
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    I'm not sure how accurate the predicted line ups (https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/team-news) will be today.

    Broja was never going to start with Dyche being the ultimate "settled team" premier league manager.

    KDB was never going to start after not being subbed on when City was chasing the game. Clearly an issue there.

    And that's just one fixture. 9 more to go 🙁

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Neale doesnt make any mistakes ever

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Can you please start sharing this knowledge before the deadline?!

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    v likely lewis will now be benched v leicester isnt it ?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Illness/injury dependant

  3. Mighty Duck
      8 mins ago

      The key difference between the rival's squad and mine in Overall Cup is the cheating asset Cunha who I sold last Sunday anticipating the ban. I know exactly what it means.

    • FantasyTony
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice of Pep to give Walker the day off to spend with his families.

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        just now

        lol

