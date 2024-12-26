A busy day of Boxing Day football begins with Manchester City v Everton at the Etihad.

Kick-off in the Gameweek 18 curtain-raiser is at 12:30 GMT.

One of these teams has seven clean sheets in their last 10 Premier League matches. The other has won just one of their last eight league fixtures. We would have expected those clubs to be Man City and Everton respectively, not the other way round.

City boss Pep Guardiola makes three changes from the side that were defeated 2-1 at Aston Villa last time out.

Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Savinho come in to the starting XI, with John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish dropping out.

Gundogan is the only one of that deposed trio who is on the threadbare bench.

Kevin De Bruyne is among the substitutes once again, surrounded by a host of rookies and two goalkeepers.

Matheus Nunes and Ederson miss out again, too, as does Kyle Walker.

Sean Dyche’s only alteration from the goalless draw against Chelsea is enforced.

Club captain Seamus Coleman comes into the side for the suspended Ashley Young.

Dwight McNeil is unavailable again, as expected.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Silva, Doku, Foden, Savinho, Haaland.

Subs: Carson, Simpson-Pusey, Alleyne, De Bruyne, Gündoğan, O’Reilly, McAtee, Mubama.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Mangala, Gueye, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, O’Brien, Lindstrøm, Armstrong, Beto, Chermiti, Broja.



