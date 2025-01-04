124
Dugout Discussion January 4

3pm team news: City unchanged, six changes for Chelsea

Five more matches follow on from Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Newcastle United, kicking off simultaneously at 3pm GMT.

3pm KICK-OFFS

The only manager to name an unchanged starting XI this afternoon is Pep Guardiola, who goes with the same players that beat Leicester City.

Opponents West Ham United make four changes as Jean-Clair Todibo, Niclas Fullkrug, Tomas Soucek and Crysencio Summerville come in.

Jarrod Bowen is injured, Emerson Palmieri is absent and Carlos Soler and Dinos Mavropanos are benched.

There are changes aplenty at Selhurst Park.

There are two for the hosts as Marc Guehi returns from suspension and Cheick Doucoure is recalled.

Trevoh Chalobah is ineligible to face his parent club and Will Hughes is injured.

Most of Chelsea’s six alterations are expected but there is a surprise first league start of 2024/25 for Josh Acheampong.

Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Jadon Sancho, Nicolas Jackson and Pedro Neto also come back in.

Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Axel Disasi and Christopher Nkunku drop to the bench.

In the West Midlands, Unai Emery has made three changes to the Aston Villa side that drew with Brighton on Monday night.

All are enforced: Pau Torres and Diego Carlos are injured, while Morgan Rogers serves a one-match suspension.

Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash and Ross Barkley step in.

Leicester City’s two alterations see Jordan Ayew and Luke Thomas replace Facundo Buonanotte and the absent Victor Kristiansen.

Justin Kluivert returns from a ban for Bournemouth, who also promote Mark Travers and Dango Ouattara to the line-up.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Philip Billing and David Brooks drop to the bench.

Sean Dyche’s only change sees Jesper Lindstrom preferred to Jack Harrison.

Finally, at Southampton, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Lesley Ugochukwu come in for the benched Adam Armstrong and the suspended Mateus Fernandes.

Kevin Schade and Mathias Jensen are back in for Brentford as Vitaly Janelt and Yehor Yarmoliuk drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Tielemans, Kamara, Barkley, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Nedeljkovic, Bogarde, Maatsen, Swinkels, Onana, Buendia, Jimoh-Aloba, Ramsey.

Leicester City XI: Stolarcyzk, Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Thomas, Winks, Soumare, El Khannouss, Mavididi, Ayew, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Faes, Okoli, Choudhury, Skipp, De Cordova-Reid, Alves, Buonanotte, Daka.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kerkez, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Hill, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Ouattara, Kluivert, Evanilson.

Subs: Kepa, Brooks, Adams, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Winterburn, Kinsey, Rees-Dottin.

Everton XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Doucoure, Gueye, Mangala, Ndiaye, Broja, Lindstrom.

Subs: Virgínia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Armstrong.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Doucouré, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Riad, Devenny, Kporha, Agbinone.

Chelsea XI: Sánchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernández, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Madueke, Felix, Nkunku, James, Guiu, Veiga.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Foden, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Haaland.

Subs: Carson, Walker, Doku, Grealish, Gundogan, McAtee, Nunes, O’Reilly, Simpson-Pusey.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Lucas Paqueta, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Summerville, Fullkrug.

Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Soler, Mavropanos, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Luis Guilherme, Scarles.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood, Bree, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Walker-Peters, Dibling, Sulemana, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Adam Armstrong, Lallana, Sugawara, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbuemo, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Janelt, Maghoma, Kim Ji-Soo, Yogane, Arthur.

  1. fantasist
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Semenyo G but offside

    
  2. Brehmeren
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Pickford to Sels on the cards

    
  3. Mother Farke
      7 mins ago

      palmer g

      
    • tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palmer G

      
    • Alan The Llama
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cole Palma

      
    • Silecro
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cold G

      
    • Zladan
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bournemouth goal disallowed by VAR

      
    • fantasist
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palmer G

      
    • g40steve
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palmer G

      
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Sancho A

        
    • Egg noodle
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Goal chelseaaa

      
    • Kodap
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palmerrrrr

      
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chelsea GOAL

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cold Cole Palmer

        
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Jackson A please say so?

      
      1. Silecro
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sancho

        
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Sancho from the halfway line

        To Palmer

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          * a dummy and run from the halfway line

          Not a pass from there

          
          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Exactly this

            
      3. bobbyg
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Sancho i think

        
      4. fantasist
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok sure but it was Sancho actually

        
    • You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Palmer cappers mudded

      
    • Mother Farke
        6 mins ago

        Sancho A, I think.

        
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Correct

          
      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Watkins down, bloodied

        
      • Sandy Ravage
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Palace defence is suspect

        Open Controls
        
          • 8 Years
          just now

          News to anyone?

          
      • Mr. O'Connell
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Just want any return that isn't Palmer, Salah or Isak. It's been 84 years....

        
      • Tasty Jerk
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Missing Chalobah on that side of defence for that goal 🙁 - but Palmer VC softens the blow.

        
      • AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Watkins down

        Blood from his mouth at a corner

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          He's okay to continue

          
      • Silecro
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        And some people were telling that last year top points scorer went off the boil last weeks and needs to be sold...
        Palmer clear season keeper, only one with Salah

        
      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        McGinn twangy

        Open Controls
      
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pep will never live the decision to sell Palmer down

        
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          He had little choice

          
          1. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes he did that’s ridiculous

            Palmer just wanted to play and he didn’t play him

            
            1. FPL Blow-In
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              He had a lot more options back then and they were doing well and Palmer wanted to leave

              
            2. Andy_Social
              • 12 Years
              just now

              He was too similar to Foden. Ironically, Foden's the one having a poor season.

              Open Controls
              
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Huge mistake and talent ID from the Peo

                
                1. You Know Chippy Chips?
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Pep*

                  
        2. fantasist
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Regrets not having a buy back clause

          
      • fantasist
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mcginn injured

        Open Controls
        
          • 7 Years
          just now

          McGinnjured

          
      • jacob1989
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Whats the news on Liverpool game cancelled? Palmer vc here

        Open Controls
        
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Definitely on.
          Hard luck old bean!

          
          1. jacob1989
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Nah. I prefer it taking place. No bench except j pedro

            Open Controls
        
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          FPL towers working to get it cancelled asap now palmer has scored

          Open Controls
        
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Decision tomorrow morning apparently

          Open Controls
        
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          No news yet

          It's yet to happen

          Open Controls
      
          2 mins ago

          Jackson wide

          
          1. nanxun
            • 3 Years
            just now

            [facepalm]

            
            1. You Know Chippy Chips?
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Face-Palmer

              
          2. Gudjohnsen
            • 7 Years
            just now

            should do much better in that situation

            
        • Egg noodle
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Palmers points could be significant if the Liverpool game gets cancelled tomorrow

          
        • TBL
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Is Huijsen pretty much nailed in Bournemouth defence?

          

