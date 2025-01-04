3pm team news: City unchanged, six changes for Chelsea

Five more matches follow on from Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Newcastle United, kicking off simultaneously at 3pm GMT.

3pm KICK-OFFS

The only manager to name an unchanged starting XI this afternoon is Pep Guardiola, who goes with the same players that beat Leicester City.

Opponents West Ham United make four changes as Jean-Clair Todibo, Niclas Fullkrug, Tomas Soucek and Crysencio Summerville come in.

Jarrod Bowen is injured, Emerson Palmieri is absent and Carlos Soler and Dinos Mavropanos are benched.

There are changes aplenty at Selhurst Park.

There are two for the hosts as Marc Guehi returns from suspension and Cheick Doucoure is recalled.

Trevoh Chalobah is ineligible to face his parent club and Will Hughes is injured.

Most of Chelsea’s six alterations are expected but there is a surprise first league start of 2024/25 for Josh Acheampong.

Robert Sanchez, Malo Gusto, Jadon Sancho, Nicolas Jackson and Pedro Neto also come back in.

Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Axel Disasi and Christopher Nkunku drop to the bench.

In the West Midlands, Unai Emery has made three changes to the Aston Villa side that drew with Brighton on Monday night.

All are enforced: Pau Torres and Diego Carlos are injured, while Morgan Rogers serves a one-match suspension.

Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash and Ross Barkley step in.

Leicester City’s two alterations see Jordan Ayew and Luke Thomas replace Facundo Buonanotte and the absent Victor Kristiansen.

Justin Kluivert returns from a ban for Bournemouth, who also promote Mark Travers and Dango Ouattara to the line-up.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Philip Billing and David Brooks drop to the bench.

Sean Dyche’s only change sees Jesper Lindstrom preferred to Jack Harrison.

Finally, at Southampton, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Lesley Ugochukwu come in for the benched Adam Armstrong and the suspended Mateus Fernandes.

Kevin Schade and Mathias Jensen are back in for Brentford as Vitaly Janelt and Yehor Yarmoliuk drop to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Tielemans, Kamara, Barkley, McGinn, Bailey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Nedeljkovic, Bogarde, Maatsen, Swinkels, Onana, Buendia, Jimoh-Aloba, Ramsey.

Leicester City XI: Stolarcyzk, Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Thomas, Winks, Soumare, El Khannouss, Mavididi, Ayew, Vardy.

Subs: Iversen, Faes, Okoli, Choudhury, Skipp, De Cordova-Reid, Alves, Buonanotte, Daka.

Bournemouth XI: Travers, Kerkez, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Hill, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Ouattara, Kluivert, Evanilson.

Subs: Kepa, Brooks, Adams, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Winterburn, Kinsey, Rees-Dottin.

Everton XI: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Doucoure, Gueye, Mangala, Ndiaye, Broja, Lindstrom.

Subs: Virgínia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Harrison, Beto, O’Brien, Armstrong.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Doucouré, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Riad, Devenny, Kporha, Agbinone.

Chelsea XI: Sánchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernández, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Madueke, Felix, Nkunku, James, Guiu, Veiga.

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Foden, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Haaland.

Subs: Carson, Walker, Doku, Grealish, Gundogan, McAtee, Nunes, O’Reilly, Simpson-Pusey.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Lucas Paqueta, Soucek, Alvarez, Kudus, Summerville, Fullkrug.

Subs: Foderingham, Cresswell, Soler, Mavropanos, Ings, Rodriguez, Irving, Luis Guilherme, Scarles.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood, Bree, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Walker-Peters, Dibling, Sulemana, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Adam Armstrong, Lallana, Sugawara, Brereton Diaz, Archer, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Roerslev, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Schade, Norgaard, Jensen, Damsgaard, Mbuemo, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Yarmoliuk, Meghoma, Konak, Janelt, Maghoma, Kim Ji-Soo, Yogane, Arthur.

