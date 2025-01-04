Fantasy EFL Gameweek 22: Top Weekend Picks

Gameweek 22 has already seen two matches played for four of six doubling teams, as AFC Wimbledon defeated Newport County 1-2 away from home. Elsewhere, and more impressively, Bromley defeated Gillingham 0-3 on the road, seeing them go 13 unbeaten!

If you are seeking some further inspiration, this is the piece for you. Here, we go through the top picks for Saturday and Sunday, determining who you should be targeting for your Fantasy EFL teams.

Please note: All of these players mentioned DID NOT make the Scout Picks article but were honourable mentions.

Don’t forget, you can make changes to your Fantasy EFL team, including player/club picks and captaincy right up until kick-off.

TOP PICKS – GOALKEEPERS

Franco Rivazzoli -Wycombe Wanderers (vs Blackpool H, Huddersfield Town H)

Franco Rivazzoli (G) has emerged as a great pick for Gameweek 22, with Wycombe Wanderers featuring twice. His side have two home matches in store against Blackpool and Huddersfield Town. The first fixture could provide the number one with his first clean sheet in his last three matches, and the second tie against Huddersfield Town could be great for securing save points. The Chairboys number one has managed eight clean sheets (+40) in his 21 appearances this season. Certainly one to consider, especially if you are not favouring Wycombe’s outfield options.

Viktor Johansson – Stoke City (vs Plymouth Argyle H)

Alternatively, if you are opting for a single Gameweek option, then Stoke City’s Viktor Johansson (G) could be an excellent selection. The Potters host Plymouth Argyle, who are still without a manager after the sacking of Wayne Rooney earlier this month. The Pilgrims have failed to secure a victory since Gameweek 13 when they scraped past Portsmouth. Therefore, not only is a home win on the cards, but also a great chance of a clean sheet return (+5) for their number one. Having said this, another way to view this fixture is that Plymouth will be full of confidence after picking up a last-minute draw against Bristol City. Therefore, Johansson may prove to be a busy man, but this is also beneficial as it increases his opportunity to accumulate save points. No doubt a strong return is on the cards here!

TOP PICKS – DEFENDERS

Luke Leahy – Wycombe Wanderers (vs Blackpool H, Huddersfield Town H)

Luke Leahy (D) seems a great option for the fast-approaching Gameweek 22. The number 10 managed an impressive 14-point return in his latest appearance for the Chairboys, and featured once again in midfield. Two consecutive home ties, and going off this season’s record, we expect one win and one draw at a minimum. Leahy has managed 16 appearances and it is not only his defensive capabilities but also his attacking threat that makes him a great candidate for selection, with three goals (+21) and three assists (+9) to his name this season. Furthermore, with ownership currently at just 0.5%, he could be a great differential to target.

Brodie Spencer – Huddersfield Town (vs Rotherham United H, Wycombe Wanderers A)

Huddersfield Town’s Brodie Spencer (D) also seems a top pick for this round of fixtures with the Terriers featuring twice. They host Huddersfield Town first before they travel to Wycombe Wanderers, in what is set to be a blockbuster League One tie. Spencer has accumulated a remarkable 42 points in his last four appearances for the Terriers, and if he can continue this, then he could be an incredible outside option for this Gameweek. In this period, it is not only his defensive abilities but also his attacking prowess, which has seen him register three goals (+21) and three assists (+9). Although Spencer’s ownership stake is only 0.2%, he presents a viable alternative for strengthening your defence, potentially serving as a replacement for Michal Helik (D).

TOP PICKS – MIDFIELDERS

Finn Azaz – Middlesbrough (vs Cardiff City H)

Our first of the top midfield picks is with Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M). Boro’s midfield maestro has been in outstanding form, and this did not slow down across the latest Triple Gameweek, where he secured 26 points for his Fantasy backers. Boro are looking to make it six consecutive games unbeaten when they host 23rd-placed Cardiff City in Gameweek 22, who have won once in 12 games on the road. His ownership stands at 13.9% for good reason.

Adam Phillips – Barnsley (vs Crawley Town H)

Alternatively, another huge single Gameweek asset is Barnsley’s Adam Phillips (M). The midfielder was outstanding across the Triple Gameweek, racking up a considerable 28 points for his backers. He added another two goals (+12) and two assists (+6) to his season’s tally, bringing his overall goal contributions to 11 in 18 appearances. With 21st-placed Crawley Town (H) up next for the Tykes, there is a great chance that Phillips serves up another scintillating display and provides his backers with another healthy haul. His ownership of just 1.5%, despite averaging 6.2 points per game is eye-catching, and could prove pivotal in making progress in Gameweek 22.

TOP PICKS – FORWARDS

Alassana Jatta – Notts County (vs Swindon Town H)

The first of the attacking top picks for Gameweek 22 is with Notts County’s Alassana Jatta (F). The Magpies talisman was excellent in the Triple Gameweek, registering 23 points for his backers. He added another three goals to his season’s total, bringing him up to 12 goals (+60) and three assists (+9) in only 18 appearances. Notts County host Swindon Town in Gameweek 22 and if the FDR (fixture difficulty rating) is anything to go by, then this could be a huge spectacle for his side and one that he could be heavily involved in. Despite averaging 6.4 points per game, the forward’s ownership stands at just 1.7%. If you are not prioritising the players that feature twice, then Jatta could prove to be an excellent selection.

Charlie Kelman – Leyton Orient (vs Shrewsbury Town H)

Alternatively, Leyton Orient’s Charlie Kelman (F) could be an excellent pick. The O’s talisman has registered 101 points in Fantasy EFL, with seven goals (+35) and five assists (+15) to his name. The striker has failed to blank in his last four outings and appears to be full of confidence heading into every game. His ownership currently sits at just 0.3%, so he could be the perfect differential for Gameweek 22. Furthermore, with 22nd-placed Shrewsbury Town at home up next, Kelman has an excellent platform to showcase his attacking prowess and help the O’s make it eight matches unbeaten.



