Fantasy EFL: Top-scorers halfway through the season

With just one match left in Double Gameweek 22 as Wycombe Wanderers host Huddersfield Town, we are now well over halfway through the Fantasy EFL inaugural season! Isn’t time flying by?

Hundreds of goals have been scored, shock transfers have been made, and we’ve seen countless Double Gameweeks, and even a Triple Gameweek!

Given the tight deadlines over the previous few weeks, here are the top sides across the three divisions heading into the second-half of the season.

Nevertheless, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

CHAMPIONSHIP – PLAYER PICKS

Leading scorer

Norwich City’s Borja Sainz (F) leads the Championship scoring charts. The number seven has scored 15 goals (+75) and provided four assists (+12) in 26 matches for the Canaries, bagging 169 points. This season, he’s scored two hat-tricks (+40) and is leading the division in attacking contributions. Although he provided an assist last time out in Gameweek 22, the Spaniard hasn’t scored in eight games. Moreover, in Gameweek 24, Norwich have two tricky tests, facing Sheffield United and Leeds United, both away from home.

Nevertheless, averaging 6.5 points and a notable run between Gameweek 27-35, Sainz is an interesting option for the rest of the season. Particularly in Gameweek 31, when they face Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road.

The 165 points club

Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz (M), Burnley duo Josh Brownhill (M) and Maxime Esteve (D) and Tobjorn Heggem (D) have all scored 165 points this season.

Boro’s number 20 has been sensational this campaign, scoring eight goals (+48) and providing 10 assists (+30) in 25 matches. He’s also made 56 key passes – the third-most in the EFL. Averaging 6.6 points, Azaz has regularly popped up with hauls throughout the season. In Gameweek 24, Boro face Portsmouth (A) and WBA (H), which could be a good time to select them.

Elsewhere, Brownhill has scored nine goals and provided five assists for the Clarets, alongside making 20 interceptions. He’s living up to the captaincy role and is the leading G/A contributor for the Clarets. Moreover, even though Esteve hasn’t provided any attacking returns, he’s been a consistent contribution magnet at the back for Scott Parker’s side. Averaging 6.3 points and helping them to 17 clean sheets (+85) in 26 games, they have the best defensive stats in the division.

Finally, Heggem has been a wonderful summer signing for WBA, and has popped up with one goal (+7) and two assists in 26 games. He’s started every match this season in defence for the Baggies and has consistently provided defensive contributions, despite only keeping 11 clean sheets in 26.

CHAMPIONSHIP – CLUB PICKS

Interestingly, the Championship table and the Fantasy scoring charts are an exact match!

Leeds United have scored 171 points in 26 games, scoring 48 goals and conceding 19. They’ve kept 14 clean sheets (+28) and scored 2+ goals 17 times (+34). They are the current division leaders and are looking to bounce back following their Play-Off heartbreak last season. They are unbeaten in eight games both home and away, and have the best home form in the division. One thing to note, however, is their away form is less impressive. Daniel Farke’s side have only won five of 13 matches on the road, and are stronger at home. Therefore, when looking to pick the Whites, backing them at Elland Road is best.

Closely behind, Burnley and Sheffield United both find themselves on 168 Fantasy points – banking 52 points in real life.

The Clarets are unbeaten in 13 matches and have looked superb defensively under Scott Parker. Despite only scoring 31 goals, and scoring 2+ goals nine times (+18), they’ve kept 17 clean sheets (+34) and have only shipped nine goals! Notably, they have the best away form and have won eight of 14 games. Whereas, the Blades have been in a difficult run as of late, winning only one of their last four matches. Nevertheless, they’ve kept 15 clean sheets (+30) and scored 2+ goals 13 times (+26). They’ve also gone 11 matches unbeaten this campaign and are firmly in the automatic promotion race.

LEAGUE ONE – PLAYER PICKS

Leading scorers

Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D) and Reading’s Lewis Wing (M) are the current highest-scorers in League One with 164 points each.

Boro’s captain has been magnificent this season, helping them keep 13 clean sheets (+65) in 22 games. The centre-back has scored once this season (+7) and has consistently banked defensive points, even when Boro concede. He’s made 168 clearances (+56), and is averaging 7.5 points. Up next, Stevenage feature in Gameweek 23 and face Burton Albion (H). Whereas, Wing has been excellent running the Royals’ midfield, scoring four goals and providing seven assists, alongside making 30 interceptions in 24 games. Averaging 6.8 points, the number 29 has banked four double-digit hauls and hasn’t blanked since GW14. Despite Reading’s off-field struggles, Wing has been instrumental in guiding them to sixth in the table, keeping them firmly in contention for promotion.

Second highest-scorer

Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D) is averaging 7.7 points and has scored 161 points in 21 games. He’s helped the Red Dragons to 11 clean sheets (+55) in 21 games and has provided defensive returns throughout the campaign. However, impressively, he’s scored five goals (+35) and provided one assist (+3) in this time, and is a consistent threat from corners.

LEAGUE ONE – CLUB PICKS

Just like the Championship and in real life, the teams’ points in the game match their actual position in the Championship.

Birmingham City, expected to walk the division, have returned 53 points in 23 games – scoring 161 points. They’ve kept 10 clean sheets (+20) and have scored 2+ goals 15 times (+30). Despite having the joint-best GD in the division (+24), they have the best defensive record and have the most consistent home/away form. They’ve won eight of 11 games at St. Andrew’s, and are yet to lose. Meanwhile, they’ve won eight of 12 away from home, and are unbeaten in nine.

Although this could slightly change tonight depending on Wycombe Wanderers’ final result, they are second in the table with 51 points – scoring 159 points on Fantasy. The Chairboys have scored the most goals in the division [50], scoring 2+ goals 17 times (+34) and keeping eight clean sheets (+16). Most impressively, they went on a 19-match unbeaten run which was ended just before 2025.

Finally, Wrexham are third in the table with 51 points also, but only have a worse-off goal difference – returning 147 points on Fantasy. The Red Dragons have been poor away from home winning only three of 11 games. However, their form at SToK Cae Ras is remarkable. They’ve won 12 of 14 games, and are unbeaten in front of their home faithful. If their away form could match their home, they would be storming the division. 100 of their club pick points have been scored at home! Therefore, similarly to Leeds, target Phil Parkinson’s side when they’re at home.

LEAGUE TWO – PLAYER PICKS

Leading Scorers

Mickey Demetriou (D), Crewe Alexandra’s captain, is the current-highest Fantasy scorer with 184 points after 23 games. The 34-year-old has been magnificent for the Railwaymen, averaging eight points this season, and has been a rock at the back. He’s a contribution magnet, and most impressively, has made 227 clearances (+75), making up nearly 1/2 of his points! They’ve only kept eight clean sheets (+40) in 23, which makes this number even more impressive. Moreover, he has also provided going forwards, scoring once and providing one assist. Demetriou is a points machine!

Not far behind, another clearances king – Harrogate Town’s Anthony O’Connor (D) has scored 178 points in 25 games. Despite the Sulphurites only keeping five clean sheets (+25), the centre-back has been remarkable in defence. He’s made 297 clearances (+99), 70 more than Demetriou, and has six double-digit hauls to his name. He’s played every single minute this season and is averaging 7.1 points. In a great run of form, O’Connor guarantees you clearance points every game.

Finally, Grimsby Town’s Cameron McJannet (D) is some way behind, scoring 154 points. Nevertheless, he’s impressed Fantasy managers, despite only keeping seven clean sheets in 25 and conceding 40 goals. He’s also proving to be a clearances magnet, making 180 in this time. He’s also offered an attacking threat, scoring twice and providing one assist.

LEAGUE TWO – CLUB PICKS

Unlike the other two divisions, the club picks do not align with the table!

Port Vale have scored 129 points this season, despite sitting fourth in the table with 41 points. They’ve kept 10 clean sheets in 25 games under Darren Moore, and have scored 2+ goals eight times (+16). Of all the sides mentioned, their home and away form is the furhest apart. At Vale Park, the Valiants are 16th in the home form table, winning only four of 11 matches. Whereas, away from home, they have won seven of 14 and are first in the table. As a result, they’ve scored 73 Fantasy points on their travels, and should be selected when away from home.

Closely behind, Notts County have scored 128 points on Fantasy, and sit sixth in the table with 40 points. They’ve kept nine clean sheets and have scored 2+ goals 12 times. Interestingly, they have matching home and away form – securing 20 points each. Looking at the upside of maximum away wins (+11), we’d target the Magpies when they’re away from home.

Finally, Salford City are on a magnificent run, winning six in a row. As a result, they sit third in the table with 42 points, which matches with the Fantasy standing on 126 points. The Ammies have put themselves firmly in the promotion spots. They’ve kept 11 clean sheets and scored 2+ goals nine times. Notably, they’ve won eight of 12 games at home, and haven’t lost at home since GW14.