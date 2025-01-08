Fantasy EFL Captaincy Poll: Gameweek 23

Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23 sees only 16 matches being contested due to FA Cup commitments. Nevertheless, we still have three Championship, six League One and seven League Two games set to be played.

Here, we take a look at the results of the Fantasy EFL captaincy poll for Gameweek 23, to help provide an insight as to who the community feels the best candidate is for the armband. Thanks to all who voted via our X account.

Stay tuned for more articles before Saturday’s 12:30 GMT deadline, when three matches take place.

FANTASY EFL CAPTAINCY POLL

% of votes in poll

Nathan Lowe – Walsall

34%

Davis Keillor-Dunn – Barnsley

26%

Carl Piergianni – Stevenage

17%

Michal Helik – Huddersfield Town

13% Mickey Demetriou – Crewe Alexandra

Matt Stevens – AFC Wimbledon

4%

CAPTAINCY POLL: LEADING ASSET

Nathan Lowe (F) took the majority of the votes in the captaincy poll, backed by a considerable 34% of respondents. The Walsall talisman is in hot form, scoring consecutive goals in his last four outings.

His total currently stands at 14 goals and five assists in 21 games for the Saddlers, equating to 142 points. The Walsall talisman is in hot form, scoring consecutive goals in his last four outings.

Up next, the division leaders face 20th-placed Tranmere Rovers (H), who are bottom of the away form table. Another haul could be on the cards for Lowe.

SECOND PLACE

Closely behind Lowe was Barnsley’s out-of-position striker, Davis Keillor-Dunn (M).

The midfielder has been in excellent form for the Tykes and registered a healthy 14-point haul when his side hit three past Crawley Town in Gameweek 22. He secured 26% of the votes in the captaincy poll and his current form combined with his upcoming opponent certainly makes him a favourable captain. In total, he’s scored nine goals (+54) and provided two assists in 24, including returns in five of his previous six games.

Barnsley now travel to 18th-placed Northampton Town, who have only won four of 11 home matches. Managers are confident that the number 40 is to continue his hot form at Sixfields.

THIRD PLACE

Carl Piergianni (D) ranked third in the captaincy poll, backed by a considerable 17% of respondents.

He racked up 20 points in his last three outings, so if form is anything to go by, then he is certainly a favourable shout for captaincy for the fast-approaching Gameweek 23. The centre-back is averaging 7.5 points per game and is proving to be a defensive contributions magnet for Boro. Additionally, he’s scored this season (+7) and regularly provides a threat from set-pieces.

His side host 24th-placed Burton Albion in their next tie, who have won once in 11 away from home, and are in a poor run of form. If you’re confident Boro keep their 14th clean sheet of the campaign, he’s a great option.

FOURTH PLACE

Huddersfield Town’s Michal Helik (D) secured backing with 13% of the overall votes.

The Terriers centre-back is amongst the more popular Gameweek 23 Fantasy EFL assets, with his ownership currently sitting at 3.5%. His side travel to Shrewsbury Town in Gameweek 23, and with the Terriers unbeaten in 15, it’s hard to see them losing their unbeaten run against a side that have failed to win in their last three outings.

The number five has been in sensational form despite missing out last time against Wycombe (A), returning four-straight double-digit scores. He’s also scored twice this season (+14) already and consistently provides attacking threat. Their current form would suggest that another clean sheet could be on the cards, and if this is the case, then a clean sheet bonus (+5) will put Helik well on track for another double-digit display.

GAMEWEEK 23 CAPTAINCY POLL: THE 4% CLUB

Mickey Demetriou (D) has been a defensive giant for Crewe Alexandra this season, so there is no surprise that he has featured in the Gameweek 23 captaincy poll. He has been huge in terms of Fantasy EFL returns, and currently leads the overall rankings with an astonishing 184 points to his name. The Railwaymen travel to Swindon Town in Gameweek 23 and you would expect Demetriou to provide another huge defensive display. Averaging eight points and providing to be a defensive and offensive giant, he’s a standout for captaincy.

Also featuring in the 4% club was AFC Wimbledon’s talisman, Matt Stevens (F). The number 14 has been in excellent goal-scoring form this season, with 12 goals (+60) and one assist (+3) to his name in 23 appearances. He did struggle to secure points in Gameweek 22, providing his backers just two points, but this would suggest that he will be even more eager to get back amongst the goals when his side host Cheltenham Town in Gameweek 23. The Dons are unbeaten in three matches and Stevens is nailed for minutes as the leading striker. Against a side in a mixed run of form, Stevens is a strong differential option to wear the armband.

VOTE FOR SCOUT AT THE 2025 SPORTS PODCAST AWARDS!

We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for the 2025 Sports Podcast Awards!

We’re a finalist in the Best Fantasy, Betting and Gaming Podcast category – and you can help us win by voting here.

The polls close on January 10.

Thank you for your support!