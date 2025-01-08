Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 23

Gameweek 23 on Saturday begins with three lunch-time kick-offs, as 16 matches take place across the week. A reduced schedule is in store due to FA Cup commitments.

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Sam H, Scott and Louis [FPLReactions] – get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 22 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SAM H SCOTT W LOUIS R GK Connor Ripley Aynsley Pears Jacob Chapman Tommy Simkin GK Ben Amos Murphy Cooper Aynsley Pears Murphy Cooper GK Harry Tyrer Connor Ripley Tommy Simkin Jacob Chapman DEF Danny Batth Mickey Demetriou Carl Piergianni Carl Piergianni DEF Carl Piergianni Carl Piergianni Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou DEF Mickey Demetriou Connor Barrett Connor Hall Tom Lees MID Davis Keillor-Dunn Davis Keillor-Dunn Davis Keillor-Dunn Davis Keillor-Dunn MID Daniel Crowley Alex Gilbey Alex Gilbey Daniel Crowley MID Ben Wiles Dan Crowley Taylor Allen Jack Lankester FWD David McGoldrick Nathan Lowe Nathan Lowe Nathan Lowe FWD Nathan Lowe Alassana Jatta Matt Stevens Matt Stevens FWD Will Evans Matt Stevens Callum Marshall David McGoldrick CLUB Notts County Walsall Walsall Walsall CLUB Crewe Alexandra Barnsley Barnsley Barnsley CLUB Barnsley MK Dons Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town CLUB Stevenage AFC Wimbledon AFC Wimbledon Notts County

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, Port Vale’s Connor Ripley (G) is a standout – keeping nine clean sheets in 23, making 52 saves, and scoring 105 points. However, if he’s benched, their number two, Ben Amos (G) has returned 13 points in two games. Against Barrow (H), I expect a clean sheet. If I opt out, Harry Tyrer (G) of Blackpool should be in line for a clean sheet against Cambridge United (H).

DEFENDERS

In defence, Stevenage’s Carl Piergianni (D) and Mickey Demetriou (D) are strong options. Both are among the top-scoring players on Fantasy and are contribution magnets. Facing Burton (H) and Swindon (A), I expect at least one clean sheet and returns between them. As a key differential, Danny Batth (D) is an option at 0% ownership and is in good form. A contributions machine and facing Portsmouth (H), he could be in line to start.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) smashed it last week for me and is returning. He’s in great goalscoring form, and I expect him to return against Northampton (A). Daniel Crowley (M) of Notts County is inconsistent but has been good away from home. Facing a leaky Grimsby Town (A), he could be a shrewd pick. Finally, Ben Wiles (M) of Huddersfield seems a simple choice after picking up an assist, and with the Shrews (A) in store, I’m convinced he’s due another return.

FORWARDS

Up top, Nathan Lowe (F) of Walsall and David McGoldrick (F) of Notts County are standouts. Lowe has 14 goals and five assists, scoring 142. I expect him to bag against Tranmere Rovers (H). Equally, McGoldrick is in good form for the Magpies and will fancy his chances against the Mariners. As a punt, Morgan Whittaker (F) of Plymouth Argyle could be an option in front of his home faithful against Oxford United.

GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

In terms of club picks, I’m going all out on away sides: Crewe Alexandra, Barnsley, Notts County and Stevenage. I can see the former three bagging top points away from home, while Stevenage should record a comfortable victory at LAMEX Stadium.

SAM SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

In between the sticks, I have opted for Blackburn Rovers’ Aynsley Pears (G). His side hosts Portsmouth, which seems a great chance for the number one to secure a clean sheet and save contributions. Alternatively, Murphy Cooper (G) of Stevenage and Connor Ripley (G) of Port Vale seem like great options for Gameweek 23, with favourable fixtures and a great chance of accumulating save points.

DEFENDERS

At the back, my first pick is with Crewe Alexandra’s Mickey Demetriou (D) who showcased his defensive capabilities once again with a nine-point return in Gameweek 22. Alongside him, I have backed Carl Piergianni (D) and Connor Barrett (D). Both defenders have been excellent in this campaign, and with favourable ties approaching in Gameweek 23, they seem like great picks, especially considering their low ownership.

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle of the park, I have opted for Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) who proved an excellent asset in Gameweek 22 with a healthy 14-point return. Alongside him, I have gone with Alex Gilbey (M) and Daniel Crowley (M) who both have winnable ties approaching and are likely to be heavily involved at the top end of the pitch in Gameweek 23.

FORWARDS

Leading the line, I have opted for Walsall’s Nathan Lowe (F) who has been in prolific goal-scoring form, with 14 goals (+70) to his name. Alongside him, I have backed Notts County’s Alassana Jatta (F) and AFC Wimbledon’s Matt Stevens (F). Although both players failed to score in their previous outings, their upcoming fixtures suggest a great chance to get back amongst the goals for both players.

GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

The club picks heavily echo the player selections for Gameweek 23, with Walsall, Barnsley, MK Dons, and AFC Wimbledon all backed. The most likely picks of the four are Walsall and Barnsley, who are both in high-flying form and have a great chance to secure nine points if they can overcome their opponents with a clean sheet and scoring 2+ goals. Certainly doable considering the current form of these two sides!

LOUIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

There are several goalkeepers who I think could have success this week. They include Stevenage’s Murphy Cooper (G), who has a home match against bottom-of-the-league Burton, and Huddersfield’s Jacob Chapman (G) for his away tie against a poor Shrewsbury. The standout, however, for me, is probably Tommy Simkin (G) of Walsall. The table toppers clash with Tranmere this week, a side seriously struggling in front of goal.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Carl Pierrgiani (D) should be a shoo-in based on Stevenage’s excellent defensive form and his uncommon ability to scoop in points for defensive actions. Suiting that same description is Crewe centre-back Mickey Demetriou (D), who sits as the highest-scoring player in the game. Completing the defence is Huddersfield’s Tom Lees (D), who edges his defensive teammates for total points thus far.

MIDFIELDERS

There are several good midfield options this week. The most explosive could well be Notts County maestro Daniel Crowley (M) for his meeting with Grimsby. Barnsley’s Davis-Keillor Dunn (M) is another great pick: he has produced five goals and two assists in his previous six league matches. Another consistent asset worth considering is Crewe man Jack Lankester (M). Lankester has scored in four of his last five matches while providing two assists in the same period.

FORWARDS

Up front, Walsall’s main man, and arguably one of the best assets in his position so far this season, Nathan Lowe (F) could be considered an essential this week. Spearheading the dangerous Notts County attack away from home this week is former Premier League man David McGoldrick (F), who goes into the next match off the back of scoring a brace. Completing the front three is AFC Wimbledon penalty taker and frontman, Matthew Stevens (F). He clashes with a leaky Cheltenham defence.

GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

In my opinion, most of the teams with the best potential play away from home this week. Teams that fit that bill include Barnsley, Huddersfield, and Notts County. The standout home team is without a doubt Walsall.

SCOTT SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, I’ve gone for Jacob Chapman (G), Aynsley Pears (G) and Tommy Simkin (G). Chapman has four clean sheets in five and is in a strong Huddersfield side. Pears, although it has had a hard run as of late due to opposition, should be able to pick up a clean sheet against a Portsmouth team that struggles on the road. Finally, Simkin has picked up five clean sheets in six and plays a poor Tranmere side this week.

DEFENDERS

Carl Piergianni (D), Mickey Demetriou (D) and Conor Hall (D) are obvious shouts. Piergianni hasn’t scored less than nine points in any of his last five games and has a great fixture. Demetriou is the FEFL contribution king and has to play for me; getting a clean sheet for him is just a bonus. Finally, Hall has a nice fixture against Barrow and is also excellent for clearances, collecting 155 already this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Taylor Allen (M), Davis Kellior-Dunn (M) and Alex Gilbey (M) make up the spots. Allen can do the lot: 23 appearances, five goals, five assists, and 19 interceptions is enough for me. DKD has nine goals, the joint-highest of any midfielder, tied with Gilbey. Both have nice fixtures too; they seem like good picks to me.

FORWARDS

Nathan Lowe (F), Matt Stevens (F) and Callum Marshall (F) all look solid. Lowe is the best forward pick this week: 14 goals and five assists already with a really nice fixture. Stevens seems obvious too; he has 12 goals and one assist. If you want a punt, I like Marshall: six goals and two assists for the season and he plays a very poor Shrewsbury side. He would be a nice punt this week.

GAMEWEEK 23 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

The teams I have selected are Walsall, Huddersfield, Barnsley, and Crewe. Walsall are comfortably the best team in League Two and this week they play Tranmere, who sit 20th. Huddersfield have been brilliant away recently, winning their last four, plus they play a poor Shrewsbury team. Moreover, Barnsley’s away form has been excellent all season; they sit third in the League One away table. Crewe play a poor Swindon team who sit 22nd, while Crewe have won their last two and sit second.