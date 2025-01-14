Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Brentford and Manchester City.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 14 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Man City
|20
|24
|+9
|LLDWW
|11th
|Brentford
|20
|27
|+3
|LLDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):