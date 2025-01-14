Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 21 clash between Brentford and Manchester City.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 14 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Man City 20 24 +9 LLDWW 11th Brentford 20 27 +3 LLDLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):